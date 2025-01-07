iifl-logo-icon 1
DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

131.95
(4.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:57:32 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

146.26

152.72

141.65

153.02

yoy growth (%)

-4.23

7.81

-7.42

5.25

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.52

-7.22

-7.51

-7.99

As % of sales

4.46

4.73

5.3

5.22

Other costs

-131.26

-136.81

-123.2

-133.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

89.74

89.57

86.97

87.18

Operating profit

8.47

8.69

10.93

11.6

OPM

5.79

5.68

7.71

7.58

Depreciation

-4.06

-5.92

-6.67

-6.55

Interest expense

-1.82

-2.31

-2.7

-3.9

Other income

0.32

2.81

0.06

0.06

Profit before tax

2.9

3.26

1.61

1.2

Taxes

-0.71

-0.96

-0.56

-0.22

Tax rate

-24.75

-29.67

-35.22

-18.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.18

2.29

1.04

0.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.18

2.29

1.04

0.98

yoy growth (%)

-4.56

118.76

6.26

138.85

NPM

1.49

1.5

0.73

0.64

