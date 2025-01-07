Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
146.26
152.72
141.65
153.02
yoy growth (%)
-4.23
7.81
-7.42
5.25
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.52
-7.22
-7.51
-7.99
As % of sales
4.46
4.73
5.3
5.22
Other costs
-131.26
-136.81
-123.2
-133.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
89.74
89.57
86.97
87.18
Operating profit
8.47
8.69
10.93
11.6
OPM
5.79
5.68
7.71
7.58
Depreciation
-4.06
-5.92
-6.67
-6.55
Interest expense
-1.82
-2.31
-2.7
-3.9
Other income
0.32
2.81
0.06
0.06
Profit before tax
2.9
3.26
1.61
1.2
Taxes
-0.71
-0.96
-0.56
-0.22
Tax rate
-24.75
-29.67
-35.22
-18.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.18
2.29
1.04
0.98
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.18
2.29
1.04
0.98
yoy growth (%)
-4.56
118.76
6.26
138.85
NPM
1.49
1.5
0.73
0.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.