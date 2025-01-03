DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
2.9
3.26
1.61
1.2
Depreciation
-4.06
-5.92
-6.67
-6.55
Tax paid
-0.71
-0.96
-0.56
-0.22
Working capital
-2.73
13.51
-6.26
-10.7
Other operating items
Operating
-4.6
9.87
-11.88
-16.26
Capital expenditure
-38.95
53.85
0.02
3.09
Free cash flow
-43.55
63.72
-11.86
-13.16
Equity raised
60.32
42.96
11.97
2.43
Investing
0
-8.02
8.02
0
Financing
0.95
19
24.03
25.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
17.72
117.67
32.15
14.74
