DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

126.2
(4.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

DRS Dilip Road FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

2.9

3.26

1.61

1.2

Depreciation

-4.06

-5.92

-6.67

-6.55

Tax paid

-0.71

-0.96

-0.56

-0.22

Working capital

-2.73

13.51

-6.26

-10.7

Other operating items

Operating

-4.6

9.87

-11.88

-16.26

Capital expenditure

-38.95

53.85

0.02

3.09

Free cash flow

-43.55

63.72

-11.86

-13.16

Equity raised

60.32

42.96

11.97

2.43

Investing

0

-8.02

8.02

0

Financing

0.95

19

24.03

25.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

17.72

117.67

32.15

14.74

