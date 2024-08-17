Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹282.8
Prev. Close₹277.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹969.43
Day's High₹286.5
Day's Low₹274.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,499.77
P/E21.8
EPS12.77
Divi. Yield1.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
124.84
108.73
108.73
108.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
760.28
606.9
643.9
606.61
Net Worth
885.12
715.63
752.63
715.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
319.26
369.68
327.96
321.23
yoy growth (%)
-13.63
12.72
2.09
-2.84
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-28.57
-22.12
-17.61
-17.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
124.17
60.18
52.62
66.72
Depreciation
-39.83
-42.47
-24.32
-21.49
Tax paid
-17.98
-1.32
-14.62
-15.01
Working capital
3.79
-30.57
-7.65
-9.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.63
12.72
2.09
-2.84
Op profit growth
-30.61
91.87
-1.88
-18.41
EBIT growth
31.79
122.11
-12.63
-24.05
Net profit growth
73.99
60.58
-26.49
-55.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
1,179.32
1,292.01
430.61
395.5
393.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,179.32
1,292.01
430.61
395.5
393.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.39
25.64
354.17
53.92
29.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Prem Kishan Gupta
Joint Managing Director
Ishaan Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Arun Kumar Gupta
Company Secretary
Veena Nair
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shukla Wassan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Samvid Gupta
Addtnl Independent Director
Anil Aggarwal
Reports by Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged
Summary
Gateway Distriparks Ltd (GDL) is a Container logistics company with Pan-India presence. GDL operates Container Freight Stations/ Inland Container Depot such as, JNPT-Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Krishnapatnam, Visakhapatnam and Cochin, transportation of cargo by containers on Indian railways network, road transportation of containers / cargo / chilled and frozen products and operating storage facilities at cold stores at various locations in India. The companys joint venture Gateway Rail Freight Limited operates Inland Container Depots (ICDs), which are located at Garhi Harsaru (Gurgaon), Sahnewal (Ludhiana), Asaoti (Faridabad), Kalamboli (Navi Mumbai) and Virangam (Gujarat). The rakes carrying containers with cargo (Exim/Domestic/Refrigerated/Empties) are operated on the Indian Railways network. GDLs associate Snowman Logistics Limited operates storage facilities at cold stores at various locations in India. Chilled and frozen products are stored on behalf of customers at these cold stores and are transported by refrigerated trucks to various locations in India.Gateway Distriparks Ltd was incorporated on April 6, 1994. The company was originally promoted by NTSC, CWT Distribution Ltd, NUR Investment and Trading Pvt Ltd and Intercontinental Forest Products Pte Ltd as Joint Venture Company to conduct the business of warehousing, container freight stations and all related activities. In March 13, 1995 Parameswara Holdings Ltd replaced IFP and in April 01, 1996 Windmill International P
