Summary

Gateway Distriparks Ltd (GDL) is a Container logistics company with Pan-India presence. GDL operates Container Freight Stations/ Inland Container Depot such as, JNPT-Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Krishnapatnam, Visakhapatnam and Cochin, transportation of cargo by containers on Indian railways network, road transportation of containers / cargo / chilled and frozen products and operating storage facilities at cold stores at various locations in India. The companys joint venture Gateway Rail Freight Limited operates Inland Container Depots (ICDs), which are located at Garhi Harsaru (Gurgaon), Sahnewal (Ludhiana), Asaoti (Faridabad), Kalamboli (Navi Mumbai) and Virangam (Gujarat). The rakes carrying containers with cargo (Exim/Domestic/Refrigerated/Empties) are operated on the Indian Railways network. GDLs associate Snowman Logistics Limited operates storage facilities at cold stores at various locations in India. Chilled and frozen products are stored on behalf of customers at these cold stores and are transported by refrigerated trucks to various locations in India.Gateway Distriparks Ltd was incorporated on April 6, 1994. The company was originally promoted by NTSC, CWT Distribution Ltd, NUR Investment and Trading Pvt Ltd and Intercontinental Forest Products Pte Ltd as Joint Venture Company to conduct the business of warehousing, container freight stations and all related activities. In March 13, 1995 Parameswara Holdings Ltd replaced IFP and in April 01, 1996 Windmill International P

