iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged Share Price

280.35
(0.94%)
Jan 4, 2022|03:53:42 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

282.8

Prev. Close

277.75

Turnover(Lac.)

969.43

Day's High

286.5

Day's Low

274.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,499.77

P/E

21.8

EPS

12.77

Divi. Yield

1.44

Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Gateway Distriparks Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Gateway Distriparks Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:13 AM
Dec-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.12%

Non-Promoter- 53.65%

Institutions: 53.65%

Non-Institutions: 14.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

124.84

108.73

108.73

108.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

760.28

606.9

643.9

606.61

Net Worth

885.12

715.63

752.63

715.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

319.26

369.68

327.96

321.23

yoy growth (%)

-13.63

12.72

2.09

-2.84

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-28.57

-22.12

-17.61

-17.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

124.17

60.18

52.62

66.72

Depreciation

-39.83

-42.47

-24.32

-21.49

Tax paid

-17.98

-1.32

-14.62

-15.01

Working capital

3.79

-30.57

-7.65

-9.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.63

12.72

2.09

-2.84

Op profit growth

-30.61

91.87

-1.88

-18.41

EBIT growth

31.79

122.11

-12.63

-24.05

Net profit growth

73.99

60.58

-26.49

-55.72

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

1,179.32

1,292.01

430.61

395.5

393.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,179.32

1,292.01

430.61

395.5

393.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.39

25.64

354.17

53.92

29.89

View Annually Results

Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Prem Kishan Gupta

Joint Managing Director

Ishaan Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Arun Kumar Gupta

Company Secretary

Veena Nair

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shukla Wassan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Samvid Gupta

Addtnl Independent Director

Anil Aggarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged

Summary

Gateway Distriparks Ltd (GDL) is a Container logistics company with Pan-India presence. GDL operates Container Freight Stations/ Inland Container Depot such as, JNPT-Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Krishnapatnam, Visakhapatnam and Cochin, transportation of cargo by containers on Indian railways network, road transportation of containers / cargo / chilled and frozen products and operating storage facilities at cold stores at various locations in India. The companys joint venture Gateway Rail Freight Limited operates Inland Container Depots (ICDs), which are located at Garhi Harsaru (Gurgaon), Sahnewal (Ludhiana), Asaoti (Faridabad), Kalamboli (Navi Mumbai) and Virangam (Gujarat). The rakes carrying containers with cargo (Exim/Domestic/Refrigerated/Empties) are operated on the Indian Railways network. GDLs associate Snowman Logistics Limited operates storage facilities at cold stores at various locations in India. Chilled and frozen products are stored on behalf of customers at these cold stores and are transported by refrigerated trucks to various locations in India.Gateway Distriparks Ltd was incorporated on April 6, 1994. The company was originally promoted by NTSC, CWT Distribution Ltd, NUR Investment and Trading Pvt Ltd and Intercontinental Forest Products Pte Ltd as Joint Venture Company to conduct the business of warehousing, container freight stations and all related activities. In March 13, 1995 Parameswara Holdings Ltd replaced IFP and in April 01, 1996 Windmill International P
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.