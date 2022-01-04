Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
124.17
60.18
52.62
66.72
Depreciation
-39.83
-42.47
-24.32
-21.49
Tax paid
-17.98
-1.32
-14.62
-15.01
Working capital
3.79
-30.57
-7.65
-9.77
Other operating items
Operating
70.14
-14.18
6.02
20.43
Capital expenditure
-24.07
74.96
63.21
55.95
Free cash flow
46.07
60.77
69.23
76.38
Equity raised
1,277.1
1,152.47
1,303.05
1,362.03
Investing
1.48
395.91
-15.85
18.44
Financing
-132.21
424.2
23.97
67.41
Dividends paid
0
0
76.1
76.1
Net in cash
1,192.44
2,033.36
1,456.52
1,600.39
