iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

280.35
(0.94%)
Jan 4, 2022|03:53:42 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged

Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

124.17

60.18

52.62

66.72

Depreciation

-39.83

-42.47

-24.32

-21.49

Tax paid

-17.98

-1.32

-14.62

-15.01

Working capital

3.79

-30.57

-7.65

-9.77

Other operating items

Operating

70.14

-14.18

6.02

20.43

Capital expenditure

-24.07

74.96

63.21

55.95

Free cash flow

46.07

60.77

69.23

76.38

Equity raised

1,277.1

1,152.47

1,303.05

1,362.03

Investing

1.48

395.91

-15.85

18.44

Financing

-132.21

424.2

23.97

67.41

Dividends paid

0

0

76.1

76.1

Net in cash

1,192.44

2,033.36

1,456.52

1,600.39

Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.