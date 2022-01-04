Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
124.84
108.73
108.73
108.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
760.28
606.9
643.9
606.61
Net Worth
885.12
715.63
752.63
715.34
Minority Interest
Debt
405.57
600
636.58
116.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.56
12.93
8.88
10.93
Total Liabilities
1,299.25
1,328.56
1,398.09
842.61
Fixed Assets
206.07
228.1
201.66
220.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
964.57
963.09
1,128.49
567.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.38
12.93
3.64
3.68
Networking Capital
91.69
122.7
41.58
43.13
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
25.82
26.22
35.83
37.81
Debtor Days
29.51
25.88
42.07
Other Current Assets
144.56
153.9
55.69
51.91
Sundry Creditors
-34.56
-40.02
-27.56
-26.55
Creditor Days
39.51
39.51
29.54
Other Current Liabilities
-44.13
-17.4
-22.38
-20.04
Cash
27.53
1.73
22.72
8.36
Total Assets
1,299.24
1,328.55
1,398.09
842.61
