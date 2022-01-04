iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

280.35
(0.94%)
Jan 4, 2022|03:53:42 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

319.26

369.68

327.96

321.23

yoy growth (%)

-13.63

12.72

2.09

-2.84

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-28.57

-22.12

-17.61

-17.21

As % of sales

8.94

5.98

5.37

5.36

Other costs

-207.26

-227.33

-247.69

-240.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

64.92

61.49

75.52

74.75

Operating profit

83.42

120.23

62.66

63.86

OPM

26.13

32.52

19.1

19.88

Depreciation

-39.83

-42.47

-24.32

-21.49

Interest expense

-53

-74.24

-7.89

-2.55

Other income

133.59

56.67

22.19

26.9

Profit before tax

124.17

60.18

52.62

66.72

Taxes

-17.98

-1.32

-14.62

-15.01

Tax rate

-14.48

-2.2

-27.78

-22.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

106.18

58.85

38

51.7

Exceptional items

0

2.17

0

0

Net profit

106.18

61.03

38

51.7

yoy growth (%)

73.99

60.58

-26.49

-55.72

NPM

33.26

16.5

11.58

16.09

Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.