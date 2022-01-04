Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
319.26
369.68
327.96
321.23
yoy growth (%)
-13.63
12.72
2.09
-2.84
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-28.57
-22.12
-17.61
-17.21
As % of sales
8.94
5.98
5.37
5.36
Other costs
-207.26
-227.33
-247.69
-240.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
64.92
61.49
75.52
74.75
Operating profit
83.42
120.23
62.66
63.86
OPM
26.13
32.52
19.1
19.88
Depreciation
-39.83
-42.47
-24.32
-21.49
Interest expense
-53
-74.24
-7.89
-2.55
Other income
133.59
56.67
22.19
26.9
Profit before tax
124.17
60.18
52.62
66.72
Taxes
-17.98
-1.32
-14.62
-15.01
Tax rate
-14.48
-2.2
-27.78
-22.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
106.18
58.85
38
51.7
Exceptional items
0
2.17
0
0
Net profit
106.18
61.03
38
51.7
yoy growth (%)
73.99
60.58
-26.49
-55.72
NPM
33.26
16.5
11.58
16.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.