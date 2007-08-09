To the Members of Gateway Distriparks Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Gateway Distriparks Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021, its profit including other comprehensive income its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter - Impact of outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19)

We draw your attention to Note 33 to the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements, which describes the managements assessment of the impact of the uncertainties related to outbreak of COVID-19 on the future business operations of the Company.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Litigation, arbitrations, claims and other contingencies (as described in note 24 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) Our audit procedures, among others included the following: As of March 31, 2021, the Company has disclosed contingent liabilities of Rs. 12,652.34 lakhs relating to tax and legal claims. • Obtained an understanding of the process of identification of claims, litigations, arbitrations and contingent liabilities, and evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls. Taxation, arbitration and litigation exposures have been identified as a key audit matter due to the large number of complex tax and legal claims across the Company. Due to complexity of cases, timescales for resolution and need to negotiate with various authorities, there is significant judgement required by management in assessing the exposure of each case and thus a risk that such cases may not be adequately provided for or disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements. Accordingly, claims, litigations, arbitrations and contingent liabilities was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. • Obtained the legal and tax cases summary and assessed managements position through discussions with the legal head, tax head and management, on both the probability of success in significant cases, and the magnitude of any potential loss. • Obtained external confirmation from relevant third- party legal counsel and conducted discussions with them regarding material cases. Evaluated the objectivity, independence, competence and relevant experience of third-party legal counsel. • Obtained external legal opinions and other evidence to corroborate managements assessment of the risk profile in respect of legal claims. • Involved our tax specialists to assess managements application and interpretation of tax legislation affecting the Company, and to consider the quantification of exposures and settlements arising from disputes with tax authorities. • Assessed the adequacy of the disclosures in the standalone financial statements with regard to the facts and circumstances of the legal and litigation matters.

Revenue recognition (as described in note 1(f) and note 13 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) Our audit procedures, among others included the following: For the year ended March 31, 2021, the Company has recognized revenue from operations of Rs. 31,926.48 lakhs. • Assessed the Companys revenue recognition policy and its compliance in terms of Ind AS 115 Revenue from contracts with customers Revenue from rendering of container handling services is recognized based on the container handled and accrued with reference to the throughput handled and the terms of agreements for such service where the recovery of consideration is probable. The tariff applied is the rate agreed with customers or estimated by management based on the latest terms of the agreement or latest negotiation with customers and other industry considerations. Due to the large variety and complexity of contractual terms, as well as ongoing negotiations with customers, significant judgements are required to estimate the tariff rates applied. If the actual rate differs from the estimated rate applied, this will have an impact on the accuracy of revenue recognized in the current year and accrued as at year end. • Understood, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls related to revenue recognition. Revenue is also an important element of how the Company measures its performance, upon which the management is incentivized. The Company focuses on revenue as a key performance measure, which could create an incentive for revenue to be recognized before meeting the requirement of revenue recognition under Ind AS 115. Accordingly, due to significant risk associated with revenue recognition, it was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statement. • Selected and tested samples of individual sales transaction and traced to sales invoices, customer agreements and other related documents to assess that the revenue has been recognized as per the tariff agreed/latest correspondence with the customer. • Tested samples of sales transactions made pre and post-year end and compared the period of revenue recognition to supporting documentation to ensure that sales and corresponding trade receivables are properly recorded in the correct period. • Verified the bank advices and credit notes on a sample basis for the net settlement and reviewed aged items for any disputed amounts. • Assessed the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies including those related to discounts and rebates and ensured that same are in compliance with Ind AS. • Tested underlying documentation for journal entries which were considered to be material related to revenue recognition.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This

responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2021 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 24 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date

Re: Gateway Distriparks Limited (the Company)

i. a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b. Fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company except for the following which are not held in name of the Company.

Particular Freehold Land Building Gross Block as at March 31, 2021 110.17 2,259.40 Net Block as at March 31, 2021 110.17 1,010.54

Further, title deeds in respect of one freehold land having gross and net book value of Rs. 1,574.38 lakhs and building having gross book value of Rs. 7,847.96 lakhs and net book value of Rs. 6,924.43 lakhs included in plant, property and equipment are pledged with HDFC and Beacon Trusteeship Limited and are not available with the Company.

ii. The Companys business does not involve inventories and, accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(ii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the investments made and guarantees provided by it. The Company has not granted any loan or provided any security to the parties covered under Section 185 and 186.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi. To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the products/services of the Company.

vii. a. Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax,

duty of custom, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authoritiesthough there has been a slight delay in a few cases. The provisions relating to duty of excise are not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, service tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. The provisions relating to duty of excise are not applicable to the Company.

c. According to the records of the Company, the dues of service tax and income tax on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 90.42 April 1, 2008 to September 30, 2008 Commissioner of Central Excise, Customs and Service Tax The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 382.32 2005-2006 to 2011-2012 Custom, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,697.20 2007-08 High Court, Bombay Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3,109.75 2008-09 High Court, Bombay Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,929.51 2010-11 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 42.87 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,203.88 2016-17 Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax

According to information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of sales-tax, value added tax, duty of customs, goods and service tax and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The provisions relating to duty of excise are not applicable to the Company.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution, bank or dues to debenture holders. No loan or borrowings is due from government.

ix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has utilized the monies raised by way of further public offer and term loans for the purposes for which they were raised. No monies raised by way of initial public offer or debt instruments.

x. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the company or no material fraud on the company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi. According to the information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, the managerial remuneration has been paid / provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause 3(xiv) are not applicable to the company and, not commented upon.

xv. According to the information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

Annexure 2 to the independent auditors report of even date on the standalone financial statements of gateway distriparks limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Gateway Distriparks Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these financial statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005

per Vishal Sharma

Partner

Membership Number: 96766

UDIN: 21096766AAAAKL2629

Place of Signature: Faridabad

Date: April 27, 2021