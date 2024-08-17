Gateway Distriparks Ltd Merged Summary

Gateway Distriparks Ltd (GDL) is a Container logistics company with Pan-India presence. GDL operates Container Freight Stations/ Inland Container Depot such as, JNPT-Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Krishnapatnam, Visakhapatnam and Cochin, transportation of cargo by containers on Indian railways network, road transportation of containers / cargo / chilled and frozen products and operating storage facilities at cold stores at various locations in India. The companys joint venture Gateway Rail Freight Limited operates Inland Container Depots (ICDs), which are located at Garhi Harsaru (Gurgaon), Sahnewal (Ludhiana), Asaoti (Faridabad), Kalamboli (Navi Mumbai) and Virangam (Gujarat). The rakes carrying containers with cargo (Exim/Domestic/Refrigerated/Empties) are operated on the Indian Railways network. GDLs associate Snowman Logistics Limited operates storage facilities at cold stores at various locations in India. Chilled and frozen products are stored on behalf of customers at these cold stores and are transported by refrigerated trucks to various locations in India.Gateway Distriparks Ltd was incorporated on April 6, 1994. The company was originally promoted by NTSC, CWT Distribution Ltd, NUR Investment and Trading Pvt Ltd and Intercontinental Forest Products Pte Ltd as Joint Venture Company to conduct the business of warehousing, container freight stations and all related activities. In March 13, 1995 Parameswara Holdings Ltd replaced IFP and in April 01, 1996 Windmill International Pte Ltd and Thakral Corporation Ltd replaced CWT and NUR.The development of the CFS at Dronagiri in Navi Mumbai was completed in three phases. In the year 1998, the company completed Phase I development and commenced commercial operations with the capacity of 48000 TEUs per annum. In the year 2001, they completed Phase II expansion in which the capacity increased to 120000 TEUs per annum and they completed phase III expansion in the year 2003 in which the capacity increased to 180000 TEUs per annum.In April 2004, the company acquired ICD at Garhi Harsaru in Gurgaon as a going concern for a consideration of Rs 177.50 million. In August 2004, they executed a joint venture agreement for acquiring 60% stake in Gateway East India Pvt Ltd. The company entered into a share purchase agreement on December 01, 2004, for acquiring 100% stake in Indev Warehouse and Container Services Pvt Ltd, a CFS at Chennai, for a total consideration of Rs 270.00 million. The name was changed to Gateway Distriparks (South) Pvt Ltd in June 2005.In September 2005, the company signed an agreement with Container Corporation of India Ltd to work jointly towards business development and to facilitate EXIM trade by providing ICD facility and road connectivity to various gateway ports from the northern hinterland. The renewal Inland Container Depot and major development of rail siding at Garhi Harsaru, near Gurgaon was completed during the year 2005-06. Also, they acquired 100% shareholding in their rail subsidiary namely, Gateway Rail Freight Pvt Ltd.In September 2006, the company acquired 60% shareholding in Gateway Distriparks (Kerala) Pvt Ltd, which is in the process of setting up a CFS at the fast growing port of Kochi. Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd holds 40% shareholding in this Joint venture company. In November 2006, the company entered into the cold chain logistics business acquired 50.1% shareholding in Snowman Frozen Foods Ltd, a premier player in this business. In January 2007, Gateway Rail Freight Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary company signed the 20 years concession agreement with Indian Railways to operate container trains on the Indian railways network.In February 2007, the company entered into an operations and management agreement with Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation Ltd for their CFS at Nhava Sheva, Navi Mumbai, for a period of 15 years. In March 2007, Gateway Rail Freight Ltd, the subsidiary company entered into a joint venture agreement with Container Corporation of India Ltd and formed Container Gateway Ltd for operating rail linked ICD at Garhi Harsaru. The company became operational from December 1, 2007.During the year 2007-08, the company commenced their second CFS at JNPT, which has been taken from Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation Ltd. Also, the companys rail subsidiary, Gateway Rail Freight Ltd has commenced operating container trains on the Indian railways network. Gateway Distriparks (Kerala) Ltd, a subsidiary company entered into a joint venture with a CFS at Cochin to handle export import of containers at the fast growing port of Kochi. The other subsidiary company, Snowman Frozen Foods Ltd is in the process of refurbishing their operations and has plans to expand their cold stores to new locations.During the financial year ended 31 March 2009, Gateway Distriparks (GDL) bought back 7.88 million shares for an aggregate amount of Rs.640 million.During the year under review, the company increased its shareholding in its subsidiary Gateway East India Private Limited (GEIPL) to 100% from 74%. GEIPL is engaged in the business of running a CFS at Visakhapatnam. During the year under review, GDL increased its shareholding in Gateway Rail Freight Limited (GRFL) to 89.18% from 82.97%. GRFL is engaged in the business of operating container trains and rail linked Inland Container Depot at Garhi Harsaru.Gateway Distriparks (GDL) Container Freight Station (CFS) at the fast growing port of Kochi in joint venture with Chakiat Agencies Pvt. Ltd. became operational in February 2013. The company has acquired CFS at Chennai, through its subsidiary company, which has been upgraded to meet the requirements of trade at Chennai.Gateway Distriparks (GDL) subsidiary Gateway Distriparks (South) Private Limited was amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2014.Gateway Distriparks (GDL) green field project at Krishanapatnam commenced its operations in March 2017.During the year 2019, the Company increased its shareholding in GRFL from 50.01% to 99.93%, making GRFL a subsidiary Company.