Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd Share Price

71.34
(-3.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open73.18
  Day's High73.97
  52 Wk High87
  Prev. Close74.27
  Day's Low70.11
  52 Wk Low 31.99
  Turnover (lac)288.4
  P/E39.51
  Face Value1
  Book Value11.67
  EPS1.88
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)754.24
  Div. Yield0
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

73.18

Prev. Close

74.27

Turnover(Lac.)

288.4

Day's High

73.97

Day's Low

70.11

52 Week's High

87

52 Week's Low

31.99

Book Value

11.67

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

754.24

P/E

39.51

EPS

1.88

Divi. Yield

0

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.09%

Non-Promoter- 8.07%

Institutions: 8.07%

Non-Institutions: 34.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.57

10.57

10.57

10.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

100.26

87.06

63.86

31.41

Net Worth

110.83

97.63

74.43

41.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

167.87

301.47

324.23

298.05

yoy growth (%)

-44.31

-7.01

8.78

17.59

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-9.73

-20.62

-20.94

-14.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-11.11

-12.11

17.41

15.97

Depreciation

-0.89

-0.98

-0.58

-0.53

Tax paid

-0.3

-0.22

-6.05

-5.64

Working capital

-32.65

-2.58

22.33

8.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-44.31

-7.01

8.78

17.59

Op profit growth

11.32

-146.9

12.58

33.46

EBIT growth

15.09

-143.06

14.93

31.76

Net profit growth

0.68

-208.66

9.94

41.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

301.48

330.36

324.24

298.28

253.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

301.48

330.36

324.24

298.28

253.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.7

0.36

0.61

0.21

0.66

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Harpeet Singh Malhotra

Director & CFO

Benu Malhotra

Independent Director

Surjeet Kaur Malhotra

Independent Director

Praneet Kolhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vishal Saurav Gupta

Independent Director

Naman Nanda

Independent Director

Sanjay Chopra

Addtnl Independent Director

Rajesh Kumar Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd

Summary

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd, incorporated on May 23, 2000 is a leading logistics providers of end-to-end supply chain solutions across North India. The Company offers various services to clients such as transportation, customs consultancy, customs clearance, International Freight Forwarders and operates in many cities such as Mumbai, Kutch, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mundra, Veraval, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Pune.The Company has emerged as a trailblazer in providing both inbound and outbound logistics solutions to various large corporate and multinational companies in India and abroad. It is firmly built on belief of offering unmatched quality services, driven by strong expertise and experience in providing customized and personalized services. The Company is an international logistics company. It combines intercontinental Air and Ocean Freight with comprehensive value-added logistics services and supply chain solutions. Being a solutions-based organization, the company optimize all activities around information, material and financial flow. It delivers highly flexible services through partnerships with leading carriers, as well as easy visibility and monitoring of freight movements. Apart from this, it provide integrated, value-creating solutions to the worlds major industries. With proven end-to-end supply chain expertise and dedicated industry specialists, it fully understands what drives the various sectors, anticipating their respective logistics requirements.
Company FAQs

What is the Tiger Logistics India Ltd share price today?

The Tiger Logistics India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71.34 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tiger Logistics India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tiger Logistics India Ltd is ₹754.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tiger Logistics India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tiger Logistics India Ltd is 39.51 and 6.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tiger Logistics India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tiger Logistics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tiger Logistics India Ltd is ₹31.99 and ₹87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tiger Logistics India Ltd?

Tiger Logistics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.53%, 3 Years at 56.41%, 1 Year at 4.49%, 6 Month at 94.12%, 3 Month at 23.54% and 1 Month at 2.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tiger Logistics India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tiger Logistics India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.10 %
Institutions - 8.07 %
Public - 34.83 %

