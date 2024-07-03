Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹73.18
Prev. Close₹74.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹288.4
Day's High₹73.97
Day's Low₹70.11
52 Week's High₹87
52 Week's Low₹31.99
Book Value₹11.67
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)754.24
P/E39.51
EPS1.88
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.57
10.57
10.57
10.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
100.26
87.06
63.86
31.41
Net Worth
110.83
97.63
74.43
41.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
167.87
301.47
324.23
298.05
yoy growth (%)
-44.31
-7.01
8.78
17.59
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-9.73
-20.62
-20.94
-14.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-11.11
-12.11
17.41
15.97
Depreciation
-0.89
-0.98
-0.58
-0.53
Tax paid
-0.3
-0.22
-6.05
-5.64
Working capital
-32.65
-2.58
22.33
8.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.31
-7.01
8.78
17.59
Op profit growth
11.32
-146.9
12.58
33.46
EBIT growth
15.09
-143.06
14.93
31.76
Net profit growth
0.68
-208.66
9.94
41.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
301.48
330.36
324.24
298.28
253.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
301.48
330.36
324.24
298.28
253.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.7
0.36
0.61
0.21
0.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Harpeet Singh Malhotra
Director & CFO
Benu Malhotra
Independent Director
Surjeet Kaur Malhotra
Independent Director
Praneet Kolhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vishal Saurav Gupta
Independent Director
Naman Nanda
Independent Director
Sanjay Chopra
Addtnl Independent Director
Rajesh Kumar Gupta
Reports by Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd
Summary
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd, incorporated on May 23, 2000 is a leading logistics providers of end-to-end supply chain solutions across North India. The Company offers various services to clients such as transportation, customs consultancy, customs clearance, International Freight Forwarders and operates in many cities such as Mumbai, Kutch, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mundra, Veraval, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Pune.The Company has emerged as a trailblazer in providing both inbound and outbound logistics solutions to various large corporate and multinational companies in India and abroad. It is firmly built on belief of offering unmatched quality services, driven by strong expertise and experience in providing customized and personalized services. The Company is an international logistics company. It combines intercontinental Air and Ocean Freight with comprehensive value-added logistics services and supply chain solutions. Being a solutions-based organization, the company optimize all activities around information, material and financial flow. It delivers highly flexible services through partnerships with leading carriers, as well as easy visibility and monitoring of freight movements. Apart from this, it provide integrated, value-creating solutions to the worlds major industries. With proven end-to-end supply chain expertise and dedicated industry specialists, it fully understands what drives the various sectors, anticipating their respective logistics requirements.The Company s
Read More
The Tiger Logistics India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71.34 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tiger Logistics India Ltd is ₹754.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tiger Logistics India Ltd is 39.51 and 6.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tiger Logistics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tiger Logistics India Ltd is ₹31.99 and ₹87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tiger Logistics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.53%, 3 Years at 56.41%, 1 Year at 4.49%, 6 Month at 94.12%, 3 Month at 23.54% and 1 Month at 2.05%.
