Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Gross Sales
103.98
233.44
233.16
227.34
209.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
103.98
233.44
233.16
227.34
209.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.13
1.03
0.5
0.21
Total Income
104.06
233.57
234.19
227.84
209.09
Total Expenditure
116.05
227.01
223.95
215.13
197.36
PBIDT
-11.99
6.57
10.24
12.71
11.73
Interest
1.28
3.01
1.89
1.01
0.36
PBDT
-13.27
3.56
8.35
11.7
11.37
Depreciation
0.68
0.74
0.87
0.43
0.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.83
2.55
3.96
4.06
Deferred Tax
-0.06
-0.06
0.2
-0.11
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-13.89
2.05
4.73
7.42
7.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-13.89
2.05
4.73
7.42
7.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-13.89
2.05
4.73
7.42
7.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-13.29
2.18
4.36
7.02
6.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.57
10.57
10.57
10.57
10.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-11.53
2.81
4.39
5.59
5.61
PBDTM(%)
-12.76
1.52
3.58
5.14
5.43
PATM(%)
-13.35
0.87
2.02
3.26
3.41
