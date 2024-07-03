iifl-logo-icon 1
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

69.15
(-1.50%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:09:00 AM

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016

Gross Sales

103.98

233.44

233.16

227.34

209.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

103.98

233.44

233.16

227.34

209.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.13

1.03

0.5

0.21

Total Income

104.06

233.57

234.19

227.84

209.09

Total Expenditure

116.05

227.01

223.95

215.13

197.36

PBIDT

-11.99

6.57

10.24

12.71

11.73

Interest

1.28

3.01

1.89

1.01

0.36

PBDT

-13.27

3.56

8.35

11.7

11.37

Depreciation

0.68

0.74

0.87

0.43

0.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.83

2.55

3.96

4.06

Deferred Tax

-0.06

-0.06

0.2

-0.11

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-13.89

2.05

4.73

7.42

7.14

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-13.89

2.05

4.73

7.42

7.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-13.89

2.05

4.73

7.42

7.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-13.29

2.18

4.36

7.02

6.75

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.57

10.57

10.57

10.57

10.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-11.53

2.81

4.39

5.59

5.61

PBDTM(%)

-12.76

1.52

3.58

5.14

5.43

PATM(%)

-13.35

0.87

2.02

3.26

3.41

