Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Sept-2020
|Jun-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
47.56
32.56
23.85
68.03
84.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
47.56
32.56
23.85
68.03
84.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.1
0.1
1.45
0.02
Total Income
47.61
32.66
23.95
69.48
84.22
Total Expenditure
45.22
40.07
30.69
83.39
81.41
PBIDT
2.39
-7.41
-6.73
-13.91
2.81
Interest
0.4
0.56
0.32
0.94
1.15
PBDT
1.99
-7.96
-7.06
-14.84
1.66
Depreciation
0.22
0.22
0.23
0.24
0.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.49
0
0
0
0.42
Deferred Tax
0.01
0.01
-0.07
0.17
0.21
Reported Profit After Tax
1.27
-8.19
-7.21
-15.25
0.79
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.27
-8.19
-7.21
-15.25
0.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.27
-8.19
-7.21
-15.25
0.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.22
-7.73
-7.02
-14.66
0.86
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.57
10.57
10.57
10.57
10.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.02
-22.75
-28.21
-20.44
3.33
PBDTM(%)
4.18
-24.44
-29.6
-21.81
1.97
PATM(%)
2.67
-25.15
-30.23
-22.41
0.93
