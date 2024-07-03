iifl-logo-icon 1
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Sept-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

47.56

32.56

23.85

68.03

84.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

47.56

32.56

23.85

68.03

84.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.1

0.1

1.45

0.02

Total Income

47.61

32.66

23.95

69.48

84.22

Total Expenditure

45.22

40.07

30.69

83.39

81.41

PBIDT

2.39

-7.41

-6.73

-13.91

2.81

Interest

0.4

0.56

0.32

0.94

1.15

PBDT

1.99

-7.96

-7.06

-14.84

1.66

Depreciation

0.22

0.22

0.23

0.24

0.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.49

0

0

0

0.42

Deferred Tax

0.01

0.01

-0.07

0.17

0.21

Reported Profit After Tax

1.27

-8.19

-7.21

-15.25

0.79

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.27

-8.19

-7.21

-15.25

0.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.27

-8.19

-7.21

-15.25

0.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.22

-7.73

-7.02

-14.66

0.86

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.57

10.57

10.57

10.57

10.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.02

-22.75

-28.21

-20.44

3.33

PBDTM(%)

4.18

-24.44

-29.6

-21.81

1.97

PATM(%)

2.67

-25.15

-30.23

-22.41

0.93

