|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.01
8.7
17.69
Op profit growth
-147.16
12.3
33.67
EBIT growth
-143.31
14.64
31.97
Net profit growth
-209.17
9.5
41.94
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2.96
5.84
5.65
4.97
EBIT margin
-2.72
5.84
5.54
4.94
Net profit margin
-4.1
3.49
3.47
2.87
RoCE
-9.48
27.55
34.12
RoNW
-5.56
5.36
6.16
RoA
-3.57
4.11
5.34
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
10.73
9.79
6.9
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-12.63
10.17
9.28
6.19
Book value per share
49.8
55.33
44.56
34.82
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
1.67
2.2
2.2
P/CEPS
-0.23
1.77
2.32
2.45
P/B
0.06
0.32
0.48
0.43
EV/EBIDTA
-8.58
10.9
13.48
12.05
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.83
-34.81
-35.28
-40.23
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
95.75
94.82
87.49
Inventory days
0
0
0
Creditor days
-15.4
-22.61
-32.13
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.08
-12.13
-30.91
-38.71
Net debt / equity
0.57
0.38
0.05
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-3.41
1.19
0.14
-0.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.84
-6.46
-4.94
-4.26
Other costs
-96.11
-87.69
-89.39
-90.75
