Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd Key Ratios

66.6
(1.46%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.01

8.7

17.69

Op profit growth

-147.16

12.3

33.67

EBIT growth

-143.31

14.64

31.97

Net profit growth

-209.17

9.5

41.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.96

5.84

5.65

4.97

EBIT margin

-2.72

5.84

5.54

4.94

Net profit margin

-4.1

3.49

3.47

2.87

RoCE

-9.48

27.55

34.12

RoNW

-5.56

5.36

6.16

RoA

-3.57

4.11

5.34

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

10.73

9.79

6.9

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-12.63

10.17

9.28

6.19

Book value per share

49.8

55.33

44.56

34.82

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

1.67

2.2

2.2

P/CEPS

-0.23

1.77

2.32

2.45

P/B

0.06

0.32

0.48

0.43

EV/EBIDTA

-8.58

10.9

13.48

12.05

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.83

-34.81

-35.28

-40.23

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

95.75

94.82

87.49

Inventory days

0

0

0

Creditor days

-15.4

-22.61

-32.13

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.08

-12.13

-30.91

-38.71

Net debt / equity

0.57

0.38

0.05

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-3.41

1.19

0.14

-0.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.84

-6.46

-4.94

-4.26

Other costs

-96.11

-87.69

-89.39

-90.75

