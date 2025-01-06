iifl-logo-icon 1
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

71.34
(-3.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd

Tiger Logistics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-11.11

-12.11

17.41

15.97

Depreciation

-0.89

-0.98

-0.58

-0.53

Tax paid

-0.3

-0.22

-6.05

-5.64

Working capital

-32.65

-2.58

22.33

8.41

Other operating items

Operating

-44.95

-15.9

33.1

18.2

Capital expenditure

-0.13

8.47

0.41

0.66

Free cash flow

-45.09

-7.43

33.51

18.87

Equity raised

85.96

102.39

73.11

52.46

Investing

-0.13

-0.04

0.08

0.2

Financing

-21.71

11.41

18.69

0.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

19.02

106.33

125.39

71.9

