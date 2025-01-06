Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-11.11
-12.11
17.41
15.97
Depreciation
-0.89
-0.98
-0.58
-0.53
Tax paid
-0.3
-0.22
-6.05
-5.64
Working capital
-32.65
-2.58
22.33
8.41
Other operating items
Operating
-44.95
-15.9
33.1
18.2
Capital expenditure
-0.13
8.47
0.41
0.66
Free cash flow
-45.09
-7.43
33.51
18.87
Equity raised
85.96
102.39
73.11
52.46
Investing
-0.13
-0.04
0.08
0.2
Financing
-21.71
11.41
18.69
0.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
19.02
106.33
125.39
71.9
