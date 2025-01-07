iifl-logo-icon 1
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

72.01
(0.94%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

167.87

301.47

324.23

298.05

yoy growth (%)

-44.31

-7.01

8.78

17.59

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-9.73

-20.62

-20.94

-14.75

As % of sales

5.79

6.84

6.45

4.95

Other costs

-168.03

-289.74

-284.34

-266.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

100.09

96.1

87.69

89.4

Operating profit

-9.89

-8.89

18.95

16.83

OPM

-5.89

-2.94

5.84

5.64

Depreciation

-0.89

-0.98

-0.58

-0.53

Interest expense

-1.7

-3.94

-1.56

-0.53

Other income

1.38

1.7

0.6

0.21

Profit before tax

-11.11

-12.11

17.41

15.97

Taxes

-0.3

-0.22

-6.05

-5.64

Tax rate

2.73

1.83

-34.78

-35.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.41

-12.33

11.35

10.32

Exceptional items

-1

0

0

0

Net profit

-12.42

-12.33

11.35

10.32

yoy growth (%)

0.68

-208.66

9.94

41.57

NPM

-7.4

-4.09

3.5

3.46

