Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
167.87
301.47
324.23
298.05
yoy growth (%)
-44.31
-7.01
8.78
17.59
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-9.73
-20.62
-20.94
-14.75
As % of sales
5.79
6.84
6.45
4.95
Other costs
-168.03
-289.74
-284.34
-266.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
100.09
96.1
87.69
89.4
Operating profit
-9.89
-8.89
18.95
16.83
OPM
-5.89
-2.94
5.84
5.64
Depreciation
-0.89
-0.98
-0.58
-0.53
Interest expense
-1.7
-3.94
-1.56
-0.53
Other income
1.38
1.7
0.6
0.21
Profit before tax
-11.11
-12.11
17.41
15.97
Taxes
-0.3
-0.22
-6.05
-5.64
Tax rate
2.73
1.83
-34.78
-35.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.41
-12.33
11.35
10.32
Exceptional items
-1
0
0
0
Net profit
-12.42
-12.33
11.35
10.32
yoy growth (%)
0.68
-208.66
9.94
41.57
NPM
-7.4
-4.09
3.5
3.46
