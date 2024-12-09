iifl-logo-icon 1
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd Board Meeting

65.5
(-0.73%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:51:00 PM

Tiger Logistics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Dec 20244 Dec 2024
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve enclosed agenda items. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 9th December, 2024. As per the attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)
Board Meeting29 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended 30th September 2024 And Other Agenda Items. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th October 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other agenda items. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6th August, 2024 for consideration and approval of financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Results- Fianancial Results for the period ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the period ended 31st March 2024. Financial Results for the period ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202417 Apr 2024
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the enclosed agenda items. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.04.2024) As per the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
As per the attachment.
Board Meeting8 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Newspaper Advertisement of Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 8th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

QUICKLINKS FOR Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

