|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Dec 2024
|4 Dec 2024
|Tiger Logistics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve enclosed agenda items. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 9th December, 2024. As per the attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Tiger Logistics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended 30th September 2024 And Other Agenda Items. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th October 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Tiger Logistics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other agenda items. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6th August, 2024 for consideration and approval of financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Results- Fianancial Results for the period ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Tiger Logistics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the period ended 31st March 2024. Financial Results for the period ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2024
|17 Apr 2024
|Tiger Logistics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the enclosed agenda items. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.04.2024) As per the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|As per the attachment.
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|Tiger Logistics (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Newspaper Advertisement of Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 8th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.