Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd Summary

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd, incorporated on May 23, 2000 is a leading logistics providers of end-to-end supply chain solutions across North India. The Company offers various services to clients such as transportation, customs consultancy, customs clearance, International Freight Forwarders and operates in many cities such as Mumbai, Kutch, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mundra, Veraval, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Pune.The Company has emerged as a trailblazer in providing both inbound and outbound logistics solutions to various large corporate and multinational companies in India and abroad. It is firmly built on belief of offering unmatched quality services, driven by strong expertise and experience in providing customized and personalized services. The Company is an international logistics company. It combines intercontinental Air and Ocean Freight with comprehensive value-added logistics services and supply chain solutions. Being a solutions-based organization, the company optimize all activities around information, material and financial flow. It delivers highly flexible services through partnerships with leading carriers, as well as easy visibility and monitoring of freight movements. Apart from this, it provide integrated, value-creating solutions to the worlds major industries. With proven end-to-end supply chain expertise and dedicated industry specialists, it fully understands what drives the various sectors, anticipating their respective logistics requirements.The Company started the operations as Custom House Agent in 2000; it started Multimodal Transport Operation (MTO) Division in 2004; started Transportation Division in 2014; launched Digital Freight Booking & Management product, FreightJar in 2023.