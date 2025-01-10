We, M/S Garg Agrawal & Agrawal, Chartered Accountants, have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Tiger Logistics India Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as on March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) (Amendment) Rules, 2017. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation

and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate and effective controls in respect of use of accounting software that entails the requisite features as specified by the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, including an evaluation and assessment of the adequacy and effectiveness of the companys accounting software in terms of recording and maintaining audit trail (edit log) of each and every transaction and ensuring that the audit trail cannot be disabled and has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken

on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the

disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(1) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(2) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(3) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(4) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(5) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(6) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(7) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed details regarding pending litigations in note 3(i) of financial statements, which would impact its financial

position.

(b) The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(e) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the

provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except in respect of maintenance of property, plant and equipment records wherein the accounting software did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year, and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Since proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st larch, 2024.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report as required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Refer to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report the following:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has proper records related to full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) In our opinion Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification during the year. The same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(ii) (a) Since the company is in the service industry hence disclosure related to inventory is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of

current assets. The monthly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

(iii) During the year, the company has made investments in mutual funds and has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As explained to us, the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company.

Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Duty of Customs, GST, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable to it.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, duty of customs, or cess which have remained outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the records of the company, the following statutory dues including Income Tax, Services Tax and others has not been deposited on account of dispute: -

(in Lakhs)

S. No. Particulars Current Year Previous Year 1. Show cause / demand / notices by Income Tax authorities being disputed by the Company net of payments 339.43 NIL 2. Show cause / demand / notices by Central Excise and Service Tax authorities being disputed by the Company NIL 565.06 3. Outstanding Bank Guarantees 17.31 15.99 4. Claims against the Company not acknowledged as debts 323.47 390.65

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transaction unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loan or other borrowings or any interest due thereon to any lender.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not applied for any term loan during the year.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis which have been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its

to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Therefore, the provisions of Clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year .Therefore the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) We have not noticed any case of fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees during the year. The management has also not reported any case of fraud during the year.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed

filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistleblower complaint during the year.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) As per the information and explanations received to us all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, where appli cable, and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. Identification of related parties were made and provided by the management of the company.

(xiv) The company is covered by section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, related to appointment of internal auditor of the company. Therefore, the company is required to appoint an internal auditor, and

(a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him for the year under review. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash loss in the current year as well as immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") on any project other than ongoing project, requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company does not have any unspent CSR amount at the end of the previous financial year that was required to be transferred to a Special account within 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 2 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report to the Members of Tiger Logistics India Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Tiger Logistics India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the

"Guidance note") and the Standards on Auditing

as specified under section 143(10) the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial

reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit reparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material

misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.