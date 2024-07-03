iifl-logo-icon 1
VRL Logistics Ltd Share Price

502.95
(-2.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open505.15
  • Day's High511.9
  • 52 Wk High756.7
  • Prev. Close514
  • Day's Low499.2
  • 52 Wk Low 494.3
  • Turnover (lac)192.25
  • P/E53.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value113.76
  • EPS9.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,399.23
  • Div. Yield0
VRL Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

505.15

Prev. Close

514

Turnover(Lac.)

192.25

Day's High

511.9

Day's Low

499.2

52 Week's High

756.7

52 Week's Low

494.3

Book Value

113.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,399.23

P/E

53.46

EPS

9.65

Divi. Yield

0

VRL Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 29 Nov, 2024

VRL Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

VRL Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.23%

Non-Promoter- 29.41%

Institutions: 29.41%

Non-Institutions: 10.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

VRL Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

87.47

88.34

88.34

88.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

858.32

887.5

563.29

508.8

Net Worth

945.79

975.84

651.63

597.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,393.65

1,762.92

2,118.53

1,922.32

yoy growth (%)

35.77

-16.78

10.2

6.61

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-372.02

-314.65

-380.5

-345.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

209.89

63.74

104.31

139.38

Depreciation

-167.99

-159.79

-167.53

-97.63

Tax paid

-49.77

-18.67

-14.2

-46.82

Working capital

-14.09

-29.73

19.05

-0.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.77

-16.78

10.2

6.61

Op profit growth

63.31

-17.02

27.33

7.35

EBIT growth

151.57

-28.7

-6.48

16.64

Net profit growth

255.26

-49.98

-2.64

31.34

VRL Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT VRL Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay Sankeshwar

Managing Director

Anand Sankeshwar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aniruddha Phadnavis

Independent Director

Shankarasa Ladwa

Independent Director

Anand Pandurangi

Non Executive Director

Raghottam Akamanchi

Non Executive Director

Ashok Shetter

Executive Director

L R Bhat

Independent Director

Shantilal Dhanraj Jain

Independent Director

Shailaja Ambli

Independent Director

Virupaxagouda A Patil

Non Executive Director

Shiva Sankeshwar

Independent Director

Vinay Javali

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by VRL Logistics Ltd

Summary

VRL Logistics Limited, incorporated in March, 1983 is one of the leading logistics service providers in the country. The service offering of the company in the logistics space are Goods transport, Passenger transport and Courier services apart from transport of passenger by Air and Wind Power Generation business. The company has a very well diversified customer base. VRL is a well established brand in the country when it comes to surface transportation and the industry leader in the parcel transportation space. It is also the leading name in the private bus operations industry and one of the biggest private sector operators in this space. With a track record of over four decades, VRL has increased its size and scale of operations and operates on a pan India basis. It has wide network of branches and franchisees and its owned fleet of commercial vehicles with dedicated in-house vehicle body designing and vehicle maintenance facilities to cater to the parcel transportation. The company is also one of the largest fleet owners of commercial vehicles in the country and the same enables the company to set unparalleled standards in the movement of less than truck load (LTL) cargo in India in terms of service levels and safety of consignments.The policy at VRL is to own its vehicles for offering LTL services as also own significant infrastructure facilities comprising of warehouses and maintenance facilities. The company also has a dedicated in-house IT setup. The entire IT infrastru
Company FAQs

What is the VRL Logistics Ltd share price today?

The VRL Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹502.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of VRL Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VRL Logistics Ltd is ₹4399.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of VRL Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of VRL Logistics Ltd is 53.46 and 4.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of VRL Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VRL Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VRL Logistics Ltd is ₹494.3 and ₹756.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of VRL Logistics Ltd?

VRL Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.43%, 3 Years at 5.17%, 1 Year at -29.87%, 6 Month at -13.50%, 3 Month at -5.86% and 1 Month at -6.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of VRL Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of VRL Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.24 %
Institutions - 29.41 %
Public - 10.35 %

