Summary

VRL Logistics Limited, incorporated in March, 1983 is one of the leading logistics service providers in the country. The service offering of the company in the logistics space are Goods transport, Passenger transport and Courier services apart from transport of passenger by Air and Wind Power Generation business. The company has a very well diversified customer base. VRL is a well established brand in the country when it comes to surface transportation and the industry leader in the parcel transportation space. It is also the leading name in the private bus operations industry and one of the biggest private sector operators in this space. With a track record of over four decades, VRL has increased its size and scale of operations and operates on a pan India basis. It has wide network of branches and franchisees and its owned fleet of commercial vehicles with dedicated in-house vehicle body designing and vehicle maintenance facilities to cater to the parcel transportation. The company is also one of the largest fleet owners of commercial vehicles in the country and the same enables the company to set unparalleled standards in the movement of less than truck load (LTL) cargo in India in terms of service levels and safety of consignments.The policy at VRL is to own its vehicles for offering LTL services as also own significant infrastructure facilities comprising of warehouses and maintenance facilities. The company also has a dedicated in-house IT setup. The entire IT infrastru

