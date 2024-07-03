SectorLogistics
Open₹505.15
Prev. Close₹514
Turnover(Lac.)₹192.25
Day's High₹511.9
Day's Low₹499.2
52 Week's High₹756.7
52 Week's Low₹494.3
Book Value₹113.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,399.23
P/E53.46
EPS9.65
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
87.47
88.34
88.34
88.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
858.32
887.5
563.29
508.8
Net Worth
945.79
975.84
651.63
597.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,393.65
1,762.92
2,118.53
1,922.32
yoy growth (%)
35.77
-16.78
10.2
6.61
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-372.02
-314.65
-380.5
-345.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
209.89
63.74
104.31
139.38
Depreciation
-167.99
-159.79
-167.53
-97.63
Tax paid
-49.77
-18.67
-14.2
-46.82
Working capital
-14.09
-29.73
19.05
-0.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.77
-16.78
10.2
6.61
Op profit growth
63.31
-17.02
27.33
7.35
EBIT growth
151.57
-28.7
-6.48
16.64
Net profit growth
255.26
-49.98
-2.64
31.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Sankeshwar
Managing Director
Anand Sankeshwar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aniruddha Phadnavis
Independent Director
Shankarasa Ladwa
Independent Director
Anand Pandurangi
Non Executive Director
Raghottam Akamanchi
Non Executive Director
Ashok Shetter
Executive Director
L R Bhat
Independent Director
Shantilal Dhanraj Jain
Independent Director
Shailaja Ambli
Independent Director
Virupaxagouda A Patil
Non Executive Director
Shiva Sankeshwar
Independent Director
Vinay Javali
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by VRL Logistics Ltd
Summary
VRL Logistics Limited, incorporated in March, 1983 is one of the leading logistics service providers in the country. The service offering of the company in the logistics space are Goods transport, Passenger transport and Courier services apart from transport of passenger by Air and Wind Power Generation business. The company has a very well diversified customer base. VRL is a well established brand in the country when it comes to surface transportation and the industry leader in the parcel transportation space. It is also the leading name in the private bus operations industry and one of the biggest private sector operators in this space. With a track record of over four decades, VRL has increased its size and scale of operations and operates on a pan India basis. It has wide network of branches and franchisees and its owned fleet of commercial vehicles with dedicated in-house vehicle body designing and vehicle maintenance facilities to cater to the parcel transportation. The company is also one of the largest fleet owners of commercial vehicles in the country and the same enables the company to set unparalleled standards in the movement of less than truck load (LTL) cargo in India in terms of service levels and safety of consignments.The policy at VRL is to own its vehicles for offering LTL services as also own significant infrastructure facilities comprising of warehouses and maintenance facilities. The company also has a dedicated in-house IT setup. The entire IT infrastru
The VRL Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹502.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VRL Logistics Ltd is ₹4399.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of VRL Logistics Ltd is 53.46 and 4.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VRL Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VRL Logistics Ltd is ₹494.3 and ₹756.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
VRL Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.43%, 3 Years at 5.17%, 1 Year at -29.87%, 6 Month at -13.50%, 3 Month at -5.86% and 1 Month at -6.68%.
