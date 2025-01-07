iifl-logo-icon 1
VRL Logistics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

504.35
(0.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,393.65

1,762.92

2,118.53

1,922.32

yoy growth (%)

35.77

-16.78

10.2

6.61

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-372.02

-314.65

-380.5

-345.77

As % of sales

15.54

17.84

17.96

17.98

Other costs

-1,617.45

-1,200.78

-1,439.76

-1,342.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

67.57

68.11

67.96

69.82

Operating profit

404.16

247.48

298.26

234.23

OPM

16.88

14.03

14.07

12.18

Depreciation

-167.99

-159.79

-167.53

-97.63

Interest expense

-43.09

-36.81

-36.73

-11.44

Other income

16.81

12.86

10.31

14.23

Profit before tax

209.89

63.74

104.31

139.38

Taxes

-49.77

-18.67

-14.2

-46.82

Tax rate

-23.71

-29.29

-13.61

-33.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

160.11

45.06

90.11

92.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

160.11

45.06

90.11

92.56

yoy growth (%)

255.26

-49.98

-2.64

31.34

NPM

6.68

2.55

4.25

4.81

