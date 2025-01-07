Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,393.65
1,762.92
2,118.53
1,922.32
yoy growth (%)
35.77
-16.78
10.2
6.61
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-372.02
-314.65
-380.5
-345.77
As % of sales
15.54
17.84
17.96
17.98
Other costs
-1,617.45
-1,200.78
-1,439.76
-1,342.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
67.57
68.11
67.96
69.82
Operating profit
404.16
247.48
298.26
234.23
OPM
16.88
14.03
14.07
12.18
Depreciation
-167.99
-159.79
-167.53
-97.63
Interest expense
-43.09
-36.81
-36.73
-11.44
Other income
16.81
12.86
10.31
14.23
Profit before tax
209.89
63.74
104.31
139.38
Taxes
-49.77
-18.67
-14.2
-46.82
Tax rate
-23.71
-29.29
-13.61
-33.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
160.11
45.06
90.11
92.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
160.11
45.06
90.11
92.56
yoy growth (%)
255.26
-49.98
-2.64
31.34
NPM
6.68
2.55
4.25
4.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.