VRL Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
209.89
63.74
104.31
139.38
Depreciation
-167.99
-159.79
-167.53
-97.63
Tax paid
-49.77
-18.67
-14.2
-46.82
Working capital
-14.09
-29.73
19.05
-0.2
Other operating items
Operating
-21.97
-144.45
-58.36
-5.27
Capital expenditure
257.15
74.51
606.06
26.87
Free cash flow
235.17
-69.94
547.69
21.59
Equity raised
911.97
988.26
1,020.6
859.4
Investing
0
-0.01
0
0
Financing
719.22
497.59
373.26
-103.5
Dividends paid
0
0
81.31
0
Net in cash
1,866.37
1,415.89
2,022.86
777.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.