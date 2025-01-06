iifl-logo-icon 1
VRL Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

503.1
(-2.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:01 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR VRL Logistics Ltd

VRL Logistics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

209.89

63.74

104.31

139.38

Depreciation

-167.99

-159.79

-167.53

-97.63

Tax paid

-49.77

-18.67

-14.2

-46.82

Working capital

-14.09

-29.73

19.05

-0.2

Other operating items

Operating

-21.97

-144.45

-58.36

-5.27

Capital expenditure

257.15

74.51

606.06

26.87

Free cash flow

235.17

-69.94

547.69

21.59

Equity raised

911.97

988.26

1,020.6

859.4

Investing

0

-0.01

0

0

Financing

719.22

497.59

373.26

-103.5

Dividends paid

0

0

81.31

0

Net in cash

1,866.37

1,415.89

2,022.86

777.49

