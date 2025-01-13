VRL Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
87.47
88.34
88.34
88.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
858.32
887.5
563.29
508.8
Net Worth
945.79
975.84
651.63
597.14
Minority Interest
Debt
1,036.33
719.72
536.6
421.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
272.86
194.86
65.8
66.36
Total Liabilities
2,254.98
1,890.42
1,254.03
1,085.26
Fixed Assets
1,924.08
1,520.58
1,132.97
960.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
15.07
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
205.67
148.74
27.18
22.35
Networking Capital
106.22
130.79
79.36
83.46
Inventories
41.19
52.79
45.86
39.51
Inventory Days
6.99
8.18
Sundry Debtors
88.49
81.69
67.26
63.94
Debtor Days
10.25
13.23
Other Current Assets
141.2
146.35
119.66
115.69
Sundry Creditors
-17.95
-14.27
-20.13
-13.99
Creditor Days
3.06
2.89
Other Current Liabilities
-146.71
-135.77
-133.29
-121.69
Cash
18.95
75.24
14.49
18.96
Total Assets
2,254.97
1,890.42
1,254.05
1,085.25
