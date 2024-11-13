iifl-logo-icon 1
VRL Logistics Ltd Board Meeting

475
(0.57%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:19:53 AM

VRL Logistics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
VRL Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board Directors of the Company (03/2024-25) will be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 to inter alia- i. consider approve and to take on record the Reviewed un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and ii. Consider the proposal of declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2024 -25. In the event of the said interim dividend being declared by the Board of Directors the record date for the same pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Regulations shall be November 22 2024. Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13Th November 2024 Declaration of lnterim Dividend ln further to our intimation dated 4rh November 2024 and in terms of Regulation 30 (2) ofthe SEB: Listing Re8irlations, we wish to inlorm you that the Board of Directors ofthe Company declared an interim dividend of Rs.5/- per equity share. As intimated earlier, Record date for the said purpose would be 22nd November 2024. The said Dividend would be paid on or before 29rh November 2024. Recommendation for Appointment of Non-Erecutive lndependent Directors Based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration committee, the Board has considered and recommended to the shareholders, the appointment of Mr. shankar vasantrao pinge and Dr. D.v- Guruprasad as an lndependent oirectors of the company. The said appointments are subject to approval of the shareholders by way of postal ballot. The requisite details in relation to their appointments in line with the SEBt ([ODR) Regulations 2015 would be furnished upon obtaininBthe confirmation ofthe Shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
VRL Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In accordance with the extant provisions of Regulations 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 referred above we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of VRL Logistics Limited (the Company) will be held on August 5 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board at their meeting held today, inter -alia have approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Read less.. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.08.2024) As per instruction, please find revised outcome of the Board meeting held on 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting20 May 20249 May 2024
VRL Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In accordance with the extant provisions of Regulations 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 referred above we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of VRL Logistics Limited (the Company) will be held on May 20 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, inter alia, have transacted the following items: Financial Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board considered and approved the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024. Copies of the audited financial results alongwith the Audit Report furnished by the Auditors of the Company are enclosed herewith alongwith the related declaration for an unmodified opinion for your reference and records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
VRL Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In accordance with the extant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board meeting of the Company (05/2023-24) will be held on Monday 5th February 2024 to inter alia consider approve and to take on record the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, Board of Directors at their meeting held today, inter alia, have transacted the following items: Financial Results The Board considered and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Copies of the un-audited financial results along with the Limited Review Report furnished by the Auditors of the Company are enclosed herewith for your reference and records. The Board considered and approved the un-audited financial results for quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. a copy of the un-audited financial results along with the Limited Review Report furnished by the Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith for your reference and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

