VRL Logistics Ltd Dividend

472.6
(0.06%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:06 PM

VRL Logistics CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend13 Nov 202429 Nov 202429 Nov 2024550Interim
Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13Th November 2024 Declaration of lnterim Dividend ln further to our intimation dated 4rh November 2024 and in terms of Regulation 30 (2) ofthe SEB: Listing Re8irlations, we wish to inlorm you that the Board of Directors ofthe Company declared an interim dividend of Rs.5/- per equity share. As intimated earlier, Record date for the said purpose would be 22nd November 2024. The said Dividend would be paid on or before 29rh November 2024. Further to our letter dated 4th November, 2024 and 13th November 2024 regarding fixing of record date for payment of interim dividend for the FY2024-25. In accordance with Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to intimate that the Record date fixed for the purpose of interim dividend stands revised from 22nd November 2024 to 29th November 2024. The dividend payout date also stands revised as 6th December 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) Payment date :12.12.2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 25.11.2024)

