In accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that 14st Annual General meeting of the will be held on August 5, 2024 at 1.00 am at the Registered Office of the Company situated at RS. No. 351/1, Varur Hubballi- 581207. we enclose herewith Notice of AGM Annual Report 2023-24 and Notice of 41st Annual General Meeting: In accordance with Regulations 30 & 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 5th August 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at RS No.351/1 Varur, Post Chabbi, Taluk Hubballi, District Dharwad, Hubballi - 581 207 (18th KM, NH-4, Bengaluru Road, Varur), Karnataka. We enclose herewith the Annual Report for F.Y. 2023-24 along with Notice of the 41st Annual General Meeting. The said Annual Report along with Notice, Proxy form, Attendance Slip and E-Voting instructions is also available on the Companys Website: www.vrlgroup.in In continuation of our AGM Notice and pursuant to Reg. 30 read with schedule III of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we wish to inform you that the 41st Annual General Meeting was held on Monday, 5th August 2024 at 1.00 pm at the registered office of the Company. In this regard we attach herewith the followings 1. Gist of proceedings of 41st Annual General Meeting 2. Voting Results 3. Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)