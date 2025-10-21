No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.56
0.56
0.56
0.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.46
4.3
3.2
2.28
Net Worth
8.02
4.86
3.76
2.95
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
534.25
|31.32
|40,689.44
|257.71
|1.72
|2,149.53
|162.14
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
476.45
|150.78
|35,621.97
|113.96
|0
|2,127.94
|131.82
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
284
|244.83
|31,466.96
|42.66
|0
|138.35
|42.05
Blackbuck Ltd
BLACKBUCK
733.35
|36.45
|13,253.14
|34.94
|0
|141.04
|68.41
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
5,579.4
|55.16
|13,239.92
|46.93
|0.45
|1,441.92
|684.05
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Kumar Kundaliya
Whole Time Director
Navita Kundaliya
Non Executive Director
Rishi Maheshwari
Independent Director
Arzoo Mantri
Independent Director
Mohit Mundhra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shekhar Pareek
No.1 Crooked Lane 3rd Floor,
Room No.322,
West Bengal - 700069
Tel: +91 90387 09000
Website: http://www.jayeshlogistics.com
Email: info@jayeshlogistics.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Jayesh Logistics Ltd
