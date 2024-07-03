SectorLogistics
Open₹22.8
Prev. Close₹22.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.9
Day's High₹23.8
Day's Low₹22.8
52 Week's High₹51.45
52 Week's Low₹19.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.29
P/E50.67
EPS0.45
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.73
8.53
0.41
0.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.74
7.28
13.86
11.97
Net Worth
25.47
15.81
14.27
12.38
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
106.34
150.27
203.21
95.82
122.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
106.34
150.27
203.21
95.82
122.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.1
0.06
0.31
0.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
BABU KOTIAN TIRAJKUMAR
Non Executive Director
Benny Xavier Dcost
Independent Director
Vani Ramesh Alva
Independent Director
Shobha Rustagi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikhil Kishor Joshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Marinetrans India Ltd
Summary
Marinetrans India Ltd (Formerly known as Marinetrans India Private Limited) was incorporated on June 24, 2004 as a Private Company in Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 18, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Marinetrans, mean the business of specializing in sea freight forwarding. Established in June, 2004, the Company was founded by Mr. Tiraj Kotian. The Company operate as a multi-product trading company with a diverse product portfolio. It is broadly into the business of shipment, consignment tracking, consolidation, custom clearance, freight forwarding services for more than eighteen years. However, after fifteen years, the Company Board passed a Resolution approving for a Demerger Scheme on April 10, 2019, separating the Company, and Safewater Lines India Private Limited. Consequently, in July 2020, Marinetrans India Limited (Demerged Company) and Safewater Lines India Private Limited (the Resultant Company) got demerged through Scheme of Arrangement effective on April 10, 2019 and the whole of demerger undertaking stood transferred to and vested in as going concern with Resultant Company in terms of the Scheme. The Company offers a comprehensive range of freight forwarding services, including sea freight and air freight. For sea freight forwarding, it handle all shipping requirements, from door-to-door pickup to managing shipping documents. Their air freight fo
Read More
The Marinetrans India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹23.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marinetrans India Ltd is ₹30.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Marinetrans India Ltd is 50.67 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marinetrans India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marinetrans India Ltd is ₹19.1 and ₹51.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Marinetrans India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -30.17%, 6 Month at -18.86%, 3 Month at -11.97% and 1 Month at 7.55%.
