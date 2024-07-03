Summary

Marinetrans India Ltd (Formerly known as Marinetrans India Private Limited) was incorporated on June 24, 2004 as a Private Company in Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 18, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Marinetrans, mean the business of specializing in sea freight forwarding. Established in June, 2004, the Company was founded by Mr. Tiraj Kotian. The Company operate as a multi-product trading company with a diverse product portfolio. It is broadly into the business of shipment, consignment tracking, consolidation, custom clearance, freight forwarding services for more than eighteen years. However, after fifteen years, the Company Board passed a Resolution approving for a Demerger Scheme on April 10, 2019, separating the Company, and Safewater Lines India Private Limited. Consequently, in July 2020, Marinetrans India Limited (Demerged Company) and Safewater Lines India Private Limited (the Resultant Company) got demerged through Scheme of Arrangement effective on April 10, 2019 and the whole of demerger undertaking stood transferred to and vested in as going concern with Resultant Company in terms of the Scheme. The Company offers a comprehensive range of freight forwarding services, including sea freight and air freight. For sea freight forwarding, it handle all shipping requirements, from door-to-door pickup to managing shipping documents. Their air freight fo

Read More