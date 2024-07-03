iifl-logo-icon 1
Marinetrans India Ltd Share Price

23.8
(4.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:53:16 AM

  • Open22.8
  • Day's High23.8
  • 52 Wk High51.45
  • Prev. Close22.8
  • Day's Low22.8
  • 52 Wk Low 19.1
  • Turnover (lac)1.9
  • P/E50.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.29
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Marinetrans India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Marinetrans India Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

Marinetrans India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Marinetrans India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:42 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.99%

Non-Promoter- 33.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Marinetrans India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.73

8.53

0.41

0.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.74

7.28

13.86

11.97

Net Worth

25.47

15.81

14.27

12.38

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

106.34

150.27

203.21

95.82

122.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

106.34

150.27

203.21

95.82

122.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.1

0.06

0.31

0.28

Marinetrans India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Marinetrans India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

BABU KOTIAN TIRAJKUMAR

Non Executive Director

Benny Xavier Dcost

Independent Director

Vani Ramesh Alva

Independent Director

Shobha Rustagi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikhil Kishor Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Marinetrans India Ltd

Summary

Marinetrans India Ltd (Formerly known as Marinetrans India Private Limited) was incorporated on June 24, 2004 as a Private Company in Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 18, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Marinetrans, mean the business of specializing in sea freight forwarding. Established in June, 2004, the Company was founded by Mr. Tiraj Kotian. The Company operate as a multi-product trading company with a diverse product portfolio. It is broadly into the business of shipment, consignment tracking, consolidation, custom clearance, freight forwarding services for more than eighteen years. However, after fifteen years, the Company Board passed a Resolution approving for a Demerger Scheme on April 10, 2019, separating the Company, and Safewater Lines India Private Limited. Consequently, in July 2020, Marinetrans India Limited (Demerged Company) and Safewater Lines India Private Limited (the Resultant Company) got demerged through Scheme of Arrangement effective on April 10, 2019 and the whole of demerger undertaking stood transferred to and vested in as going concern with Resultant Company in terms of the Scheme. The Company offers a comprehensive range of freight forwarding services, including sea freight and air freight. For sea freight forwarding, it handle all shipping requirements, from door-to-door pickup to managing shipping documents. Their air freight fo
Company FAQs

What is the Marinetrans India Ltd share price today?

The Marinetrans India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹23.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Marinetrans India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marinetrans India Ltd is ₹30.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Marinetrans India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Marinetrans India Ltd is 50.67 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Marinetrans India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marinetrans India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marinetrans India Ltd is ₹19.1 and ₹51.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Marinetrans India Ltd?

Marinetrans India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -30.17%, 6 Month at -18.86%, 3 Month at -11.97% and 1 Month at 7.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Marinetrans India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Marinetrans India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.00 %

