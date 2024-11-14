|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Marinetrans India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. - Financial Result For The Half Year Ended 30Th September, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Marinetrans India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|5 Jun 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters MARINETRAN : 03-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 30, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 03, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) MARINETRAN : 05-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on Jun 03, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 05, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 03/06/2024) Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Result Disclosure Under Regulation 33 And 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05/06/2024) Submission of copies of Newspaper Advertisement for Audited Financial Results(Standalone & consolidated) for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 10/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|Marinetrans India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 24, 2024.
