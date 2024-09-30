|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Notice for convening 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company to be held on 30th September 2024, along with Directors Report, Management Discussion Analysis, Financial Statements and other relevant annexure thereon for the year ended March 31, 2024. Marinetrans India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)
