Marinetrans India Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

Global Economic Overview

Global growth is projected to moderate to 3.2% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025, below the historical average of 3.8%. This reflects the impact of elevated interest rates, fiscal consolidation, and lingering supply chain disruptions. Although inflation has started to decelerate in many economies, it remains above central bank targets. Services inflation, in particular, has proven sticky, complicating monetary policy normalization. Central banks worldwide have embarked on aggressive monetary tightening cycles to combat inflation, leading to higher borrowing costs for businesses and consumers.

Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, contribute to market volatility and disrupt global trade and supply chains. Elevated debt levels in many countries pose risks to financial stability and economic growth. Growth in advanced economies is projected to be modest, with inflation gradually easing. However, the pace of disinflation varies across countries, influenced by factors such as energy prices and wage dynamics. These economies face a more challenging environment due to tighter financial conditions, elevated debt levels, and vulnerabilities to external shocks. Growth is expected to be more subdued compared to previous years.

The global economic outlook remains uncertain, with both upside and downside risks. On the upside, a faster-than-expected decline in inflation could lead to earlier monetary policy easing and stronger growth. On the downside, escalating geopolitical tensions, a more severe downturn in major economies, or a resurgence of inflation could derail the global recovery. The evolving global economic landscape presents both opportunities and challenges for Marinetrans. The company needs to closely monitor macroeconomic trends, geopolitical developments, and customer demand to adapt its business strategy accordingly. Focus on cost management, operational efficiency, and risk mitigation will be crucial to navigate the uncertain environment.

The global logistics and freight forwarding industry is highly competitive, characterized by a multitude of players ranging from large multinational corporations to regional and local providers. Key competitors include global freight forwarders, ocean carriers and regional/local players. The industry is witnessing increasing consolidation through mergers and acquisitions, as companies seek to expand their global footprint and enhance their service offerings. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce has created new opportunities for logistics providers, leading to increased competition and the emergence of specialized service providers.

To differentiate themselves, companies are focusing on factors such as digitalization, value added services, sustainable practices and customer focus. The competitive landscape is dynamic and subject to rapid changes due to economic conditions, technological advancements, and regulatory shifts. The logistics and freight forwarding industry operates within a complex regulatory environment that impacts various aspects of business operations. Key regulatory areas that includes customs and border protection, trade / transportation / environmental regulations, labor laws and data privacy & security. The evolving regulatory landscape poses both challenges and opportunities for industry participants. Compliance with regulations is essential to avoid penalties and maintain operational integrity. However, regulatory changes can also create new business opportunities and drive innovation.

Indian Economic Overview

India has exhibited consistent GDP growth over the analyzed period, with a few fluctuations. A significant dip in GDP growth is observed in 2020-21, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. A strong rebound is evident in 2021-22, indicating the economys resilience in recovering from the pandemics impact. The growth trajectory appears positive in the following years, suggesting sustained economic expansion. The data indicates a generally positive trend in Indias economic growth, with resilience demonstrated during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic. Indias financial system has shown significant resilience, characterized by robust capital adequacy and a decline in non-performing assets (NPAs). The gross NPA ratio for scheduled commercial banks dropped to 2.74% at the end of March 2024, down from 3.87% a year earlier, indicating improved asset quality and profitability in the banking sector. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is actively enhancing its regulatory architecture to ensure long-term stability. This includes implementing comprehensive governance frameworks and risk management practices across financial institutions, fostering a culture of compliance and proactive supervision The RBI continues to adopt a forward-looking monetary policy aimed at stabilizing the economy. This involves adjusting interest rates to align aggregate demand with productive capacity, addressing inflationary pressures, and supporting growth during periods of economic slowdown. The Indian economy is anticipated to maintain a growth trajectory, supported by domestic consumption and investment. However, global economic uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures, pose ongoing challenges that require vigilant policy responses. The Indian economy is positioned for continued growth, underpinned by a resilient financial system and proactive regulatory measures. However, it remains essential for us to stay attuned to evolving economic conditions and adapt strategies accordingly to leverage opportunities while mitigating risks.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Global Shipping Industry

The global shipping industry is the backbone of international trade, transporting around 90% of the worlds goods. The shipping industry is a cornerstone of global trade, responsible for transporting billions of tons of goods across oceans annually. Its the most cost-effective mode of transportation for bulk commodities, playing a pivotal role in connecting economies worldwide. The shipping industry is a vital cog in global trade, responsible for transporting billions of tons of goods across oceans. Container shipping dominates, moving a vast array of products in standardized containers, while bulk shipping focuses on raw materials. Tankers transport liquids like oil and chemicals, and specialized vessels handle specific cargo. The industry navigates challenges like environmental regulations, technological advancements, and supply chain disruptions, yet remains essential to global industry and offers significant growth potential. The shipping industry operates in a dynamic environment influenced by global trade fluctuations, geopolitical tensions, and increasing pressure to adopt sustainable practices. Technological advancements are transforming operations, while events like the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the industrys vulnerability to disruptions. Despite these challenges, the sector remains crucial to global commerce and presents significant growth opportunities. The shipping industry is a global backbone, transporting over 8 billion TEUs annually in container shipping, 3.5 billion tons of dry bulk cargo, and 4 billion tons of oil and petroleum products through tankers. It contributes approximately 3% to global GDP and supports millions of jobs worldwide.

The Future of Shipping

The transition from traditional steam engines to internal combustion engines (ICE) powered by diesel or heavy fuel oil, has marked a turning point, improved efficiency and reducing maintenance costs. However, these fuels also contribute to pollution. With increasing environmental awareness, the industry is actively exploring alternative fuels to ensure progression towards a cleaner future. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) has emerged as a promising alternative due to its low greenhouse gas emissions as compared to traditional fuels. Additionally, hydrogen is an abundant element, holding immense potential as a zero-emission, clean burning fuel source for future fleets.

Indian Shipping Transport and Logistics Services

The Indian shipping industry has witnessed substantial growth, driven by increased international trade and government initiatives to modernize port infrastructure. The industry plays a crucial role in connecting India to global markets, facilitating the import and export of goods. This industry is experiencing expansion of port infrastructure and capacity, growth in containerization of cargo and increasing focus on sustainable shipping practices. Indias 12 major ports handled 819.23 million tonnes of cargo in FY24, a 4.45% increase from the previous year. This growth was driven by strong performance in iron ore, raw fertilizer, coking coal, and container shipments. Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority handled over half of the total container volumes. Indias shipping transport services encompasses actual transportation of goods by sea.

Indian shipping companies have expanded their fleet size and service offerings to meet growing demand. Rise of liner shipping companies offering regular services between Indian ports and global destinations, increasing focus on specialized shipping, such as tanker and bulk transportation, and growing importance of digitalization and technology in shipping operations can be seen happening in this industry. Transport logistics sector encompasses planning, coordination, and management of the movement of goods, including freight forwarding warehousing, and distribution. There is Growth of third-party logistics (3PL) providers and increase in adoption of technology solutions for supply chain management. The market size of the Indian logistics industry is estimated to reach US$380 billion by 2025, with a year-on-year growth rate of 10-12%. The number of registered companies has increased by 10-15% annually in the past decade. The penetration of digital logistics solutions in India is increasing at a rapid pace, with an estimated annual growth rate of 15-20%. The factors driving this growth are e-commerce boom, government initiatives, technological advancements and rising customer expectations.

The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) has shown a fluctuating trend in recent months, mirroring the broader volatility in global shipping markets. While the index experienced a slight uptick in the early part of 2024, it has since retreated, reflecting a slowdown in demand for dry bulk commodities.

Impact on Marinetrans:

The fluctuations in the BDI have a direct impact on Marinetrans operations, particularly in the bulk shipping segment. When the BDI is high, freight rates for dry bulk commodities tend to increase, which can positively impact Marinetrans profitability. However, when the BDI is low, freight rates decline, affecting the companys earnings.

Government Initiatives in the Logistics and Shipping Industry

The Indian government has been actively promoting the growth of the logistics and shipping industry through various initiatives. Here are some key government programs:

Sagarmala Project aims to enhance port infrastructure and connectivity.

Bharatmala Pariyojana focuses on developing national highways for efficient road transport.

Dedicated Freight Corridors for creating efficient rail corridors for freight transportation.

Digital India for promoting e-governance and digitalization in customs and trade procedures.

Port Modernization for upgrading port infrastructure and facilities to improve efficiency.

Ease of Doing Business is implementing reforms to streamline business processes and reduce compliance burden.

Skill India Mission for promoting skill development in the logistics and supply chain sector.

National Logistics Policy aims to reduce logistics costs and improve efficiency.

Make in India is encouraging domestic manufacturing and increasing logistics demand.

Production Linked Incentive schemes for promoting manufacturing and related logistics activities.

These initiatives aim to create a conducive environment for logistics companies like Marinetrans to operate and grow.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

Opportunities

Here are some emerging opportunities that we can leverage to drive growth and strengthen its market position:

Threats

Here are some potential threats that could pose challenges to our growth and operational stability:

Risks and Concerns:

Geopolitical Tensions: Escalating geopolitical tensions can create uncertainties and disruptions in international trade Technological Disruptions: Rapid advancements in technology can render existing business models obsolete Talent Shortages A shortage of skilled professionals in the logistics industry can hinder growth and efficiency Environmental Regulations Stricter environmental regulations can increase operational costs and compliance burdens. Cyber security Threats The increasing risk of cyber-attacks can compromise data security and disrupt operations.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Marinetrans is a leading provider of comprehensive transport management and freight-related services. Our core business encompasses freight forwarding, including both sea and air freight, transportation, multimodal transportation, and a range of value-added services. We adopt an asset-light business model, partnering with a robust network of third-party logistics providers to deliver efficient and cost-effective solutions.

Headquartered in Navi Mumbai with a branch in Ahmedabad, we operate primarily through major Indian ports, facilitating seamless cargo movement across the globe. Our focus is on building strong customer relationships and delivering tailored end-to-end solutions that meet the specific needs of each client.

Services Offered

Marinetrans provides a comprehensive suite of services to meet the diverse needs of our clients. Were committed to providing you with a platform that helps you navigate the complex world of shipping - from start to finish.

Our core offering is freight forwarding, which includes both sea and air freight. We handle all aspects of the shipping process, from documentation to delivery, ensuring a seamless experience for our customers. In addition to freight forwarding, we also offer customs clearance services to facilitate smooth import and export operations.

Strengths

Organization Stability and Expertise: The companys strong leadership, coupled with a skilled management team and experienced workforce, provides a solid foundation for growth and success. Operational Efficiency: Our focus on customer satisfaction, timely delivery, and competitive pricing has led to a wide clientele base and smooth operations.

Strategic Partnerships: Strong relationships with suppliers ensure a reliable and efficient supply chain, while fostering collaboration and cost-effective solutions.

Customer-Centric Approach: By prioritizing customer needs, delivering quality products on time, and offering competitive pricing, we have established a reputation for excellence in the market.

Our Strategy

1. Focusing on Increase in Volume of Sales:

Expanding of sales volume through expansion, diversification, and geographical outreach is our growth strategy. By focusing on scaling our operations in other markets, we aim to tap into new opportunities and broaden our client base, ultimately leading to increased revenues.

Access to new markets: Expanding into new geographical areas allows us to access untapped markets and reach a wider audience. Increased opportunities for growth: Expanding into new markets opens doors to new growth opportunities. It allows us to identify and capitalize on market gaps, unmet needs, or emerging trends that can drive sales and revenue growth. It also enables us to leverage our existing strengths and competitive advantages in new environments. Operational considerations: Expanding into new markets requires careful planning and resource allocation. We will need to assess factors such as market research, distribution channels, supply chain logistics, legal and regulatory requirements, and potential competition. Having a well-defined expansion strategy and a thorough understanding of the target markets can help us navigate these challenges effectively.

2. Reduction of operational costs and achieving efficiency

Efficiency and cost reduction are essential aspects of maintaining a competitive edge in todays business landscape. By focusing on cost optimization, we can improve our companys profitability and overall financial health. Vendor management: Review our relationships with suppliers and negotiate favourable terms to secure competitive pricing for our services. Consolidating suppliers or exploring alternative sourcing options can also help reduce costs. Continuous improvement: Implement a culture of continuous improvement where we regularly evaluate our operations, identify inefficiencies, and implement corrective actions. Encourage feedback from employees, customers, and suppliers to identify areas for improvement and cost-saving opportunities.

3. Leverage and enhance our goodwill in the market:

We believe that the Goodwill we have created in the market commands a recall amongst the consumers in the areas where we operate due to the image and goodwill established over the years. We intend to leverage this goodwill that we enjoy while we are in constant pursuit towards newer avenues for sustainable growth.

Brand Positioning Marketing and communication Online presence and reviews Partnerships and collaborations

Consolidated Financial Performance

Year ended March 31, 2024 Year ended March 31, 2023 % Change Revenue from operations 10,633.99 15027.09 -29.23 % Total Income 10,646.92 15,036.84 -29.19 % Net Profit Before Tax 58.44 208.07 - 71.91 %

Human Resource Management

Marinetrans prioritises fostering a work environment that attracts and retains talent. The human resource management practices focus on three key areas, employee growth and development, recognition and rewards and a collaborative and inclusive company culture.

Financial Performance

Standalone Consolidated Financial Results 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Turnover (in Crores) 10,633.99 15,027.09 10,646.92 15,036.84 Return on Equity (%) 2.24% 1.57% 2.50% Net Asset Value per Share ( ) 25.80 18.54 25.80 18.81 Earnings per Share ( ) 0.61 1.81 0.33 1.79

Standalone Financial Statement Performance

During the year under review for fiscal year 2024, the Company experienced a noticeable decline in financial performance compared to fiscal year 2023. Total revenue from operations and other income decreased to 10,646.99 lakhs, down from 15,036.30 lakhs in FY 2023. This decline in revenue led to a reduction in profit before tax, which fell to 82.83 lakhs in FY 2024, compared to 209.96 lakhs in FY 2023. Similarly, profit after tax decreased to 56.87 lakhs in FY 2024, from 154.72 lakhs in the previous fiscal year. As a result, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, declined to 0.61, compared to 1.81 in FY 2023 on a basic/diluted basis.

Consolidated financial statement performance

During the year under review for fiscal year 2024, the Company experienced a noticeable decline in consolidated financial performance compared to fiscal year 2023. Total revenue from operations and other income decreased to 10,646.92 lakhs, down from 15,036.84 lakhs in FY 2023. This decline in revenue led to a reduction in profit before tax, which fell to 58.44 lakhs in FY 2024, compared to 208.07 lakhs in FY 2023. Similarly, profit after tax decreased to 32.48 lakhs in FY 2024, from 152.83 lakhs in the previous fiscal year. As a result, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, declined to 0.33, compared to 1.79 in FY 2023 on a basic/diluted basis. Our company and logistics industrys turnover decline is mainly due to Economic instability in the logistics industry stems from supply chain disruptions, global economic conditions, geopolitical tensions, and high operating costs. These factors create imbalances and financial constraints, impacting trade volumes and operational expenses. While the company has made progress in reducing its losses, the significant declines in revenue, EBIDTA, and EPS highlight the ongoing challenges posed by falling charter rates. Focused strategies on cost management, revenue diversification, and market adaptation will be crucial for improving financial performance moving forward. Consolidated Revenue from Operations stood at Rs. 10633.99 lakhs as against Rs. 15027.09 lakhs in the previous year.

EBIDTA stood at Rs. 172.53 lakhs, as against Rs. 257.65 lakhs in the previous year.

Profit before tax (before exceptional items) stood at Rs. 58.44 lakhs, as compared to previous year of Rs. 208.07 lakhs.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) was clocked at Rs 0.33 per share, compared to Rs 1.79 per share in the previous year.

Debt Service coverage ratio has decreased from 0.42 times to 0.19 times because of decrease in current maturities of long term borrowings, Debt service coverage has reduced. in FY-24 compared to FY-23. Net Capital turnover ratio decreased from 10.36 times to 1.51 times because of decrease in revenue in FY-24 compared to FY-23.

Return on Capital Employed has decreased from 11.29% to 3.77% as Reduced EBITDA have impacted the return on capital employed in FY-24 compared to FY-23

The decline in shipping industry freight rates, leading to a significant drop in charter rates, has had a notable impact on revenues and profits during the financial year.

Overall State

Both the consolidated and standalone financial ratios exhibit a deteriorating trend in liquidity, solvency, profitability, and efficiency. The significant decline in interest coverage ratio and return on equity is particularly alarming. Adverse economic conditions impacted sales and profitability, and intensified competition have eroded profit margins. Higher operating expenses, including raw materials, labor, and overhead, squeezed profitability. Increasing debt levels have led to higher interest expenses, impacting profitability and solvency.

To improve this situation, the company is enhancing its operational efficiency by reducing costs thereby improving productivity, strengthening pricing power by increasing product or service pricing to improve margins, managing working capital effectively, improving cash flow by managing inventory and receivables efficiently reducing its debt levels by focusing on debt repayment and exploring alternative financing options and diversifying revenue streams to Reduce dependence on any single product or market. We will address the rising debt levels and improving debt servicing capacity, enhance operational efficiency to improve profitability and analyse the reasons for the decline in net profits and take corrective actions.

Company Outlook and Growth Initiatives

Marinetrans is dedicated to becoming a premier logistics solutions provider. Were expanding our reach domestically and internationally to capitalize on growth opportunities. By enhancing our freight forwarding, warehousing, and distribution capabilities, we aim to deliver exceptional customer service. Were investing in digital technology to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and increase supply chain transparency. Moreover, were forging strategic partnerships to broaden our service offerings. Our commitment to sustainability drives us to adopt eco-friendly practices and reduce our environmental impact.

Expected Future Performance

Standalone Consolidated Ratios FY23-24 FY22-23 Change FY23-24 FY22-23 Change Current Ratio 2.28 2.46 -7.43% 2.28 2.50 -8.94.% Debt-Equity Ratio 0.27 0.36 -24.89% 0.27 0.35 -23.79% Debt Service Coverage Ratio (in times) 1.92 3.61 -46.83% 0.19 0.42 -54.84% Return on Equity Ratio (in %) 2.23% 9.79% -77.18% 1.57% 10.00% -84.34% Trade Receivables turnover ratio (in times) 5.87 10.74 -45.36% 5.86 10.72 -45.32% Trade payables turnover ratio (in times) 15.28 34.21 -55.35% 15.92 32.16 -50.51% Net capital turnover ratio (in times) 5.12 10.55 -51.43% 1.51 10.36 -85.43% Net profit ratio (in %) 0.53% 1.03% -48.06% 0.31% 1.02% -70.05% Return on Capital employed (in %) 7.02% 16.10% -56.43% 3.77% 11.29% -66.64%

Marinetrans anticipates sustained growth and profitability in the coming years, driven by several factors. The expanding urbanization are expected to boost demand for logistics services. Government investments in transportation infrastructure will create new opportunities. The booming e-commerce sector will fuel demand for last-mile delivery and warehousing solutions. Additionally, a gradual recovery in global trade is likely to benefit international freight forwarding services.

However, the company is also mindful of potential challenges such as geopolitical tensions, economic fluctuations, and supply chain disruptions. We will continue to monitor these factors closely and implement necessary adjustments to our strategy.

Our projections are based on continued economic growth in India and key export markets, stable fuel prices and exchange rates, no significant disruptions to global supply chains, successful implementation of the companys strategic initiatives and favorable regulatory environment.

Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy

Our company maintains robust internal control systems that are well-aligned with the size, complexity, and nature of our business operations. These controls are designed to ensure the integrity and efficiency of our financial reporting, compliance with regulations, and overall operational effectiveness.

To uphold the highest standards of accountability and transparency, our internal control systems are routinely tested and certified by both internal and statutory auditors. Additionally, we conduct comprehensive internal reviews of key business areas to further validate the effectiveness of these controls. This rigorous approach helps us identify and address any potential issues promptly, ensuring that our control mechanisms remain effective and responsive to evolving business needs. By adhering to these practices, we are committed to maintaining a strong control environment that supports our strategic objectives and fosters confidence among our stakeholders.

Our company has implemented a comprehensive internal audit system to continuously evaluate and assess the effectiveness of our internal controls, associated risks, and business processes. This system is designed to ensure that our controls remain robust and responsive to the dynamic nature of our operations.

As part of this internal audit process, we benchmark our controls against industry best practices to guarantee that they are up-to-date and effective. The internal auditor plays a crucial role in identifying significant observations and proposing actionable recommendations for improvement. These findings and suggestions are meticulously reported to the Audit Committee, ensuring that necessary enhancements are made to bolster our control environment and address any emerging risks. By integrating these practices into our internal audit system, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of operational integrity and continuous improvement. The Audit Committee is entrusted with the critical responsibility of overseeing the adequacy and effectiveness of the companys internal control environment. This includes monitoring the implementation of audit recommendations, with a particular focus on strengthening our risk management policies and systems. By maintaining a robust and effective internal control environment, the company proactively manages risks and ensures the smooth operation of its business activities. This diligent oversight by the Audit Committee reinforces our commitment to operational excellence and risk mitigation, supporting the overall stability and integrity of our organization.

Cautionary Statement

This report may contain forward-looking statements based on Marinetranss managements current beliefs and expectations about future events. These statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Various factors can impact these projections, including changes in general economic and business conditions, currency exchange rates, interest rates, competition, market acceptance of new services, and alterations in business strategy. Marinetrans assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information in this report to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, even if underlying assumptions no longer hold true.