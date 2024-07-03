Marinetrans India Ltd Summary

Marinetrans India Ltd (Formerly known as Marinetrans India Private Limited) was incorporated on June 24, 2004 as a Private Company in Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 18, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Marinetrans, mean the business of specializing in sea freight forwarding. Established in June, 2004, the Company was founded by Mr. Tiraj Kotian. The Company operate as a multi-product trading company with a diverse product portfolio. It is broadly into the business of shipment, consignment tracking, consolidation, custom clearance, freight forwarding services for more than eighteen years. However, after fifteen years, the Company Board passed a Resolution approving for a Demerger Scheme on April 10, 2019, separating the Company, and Safewater Lines India Private Limited. Consequently, in July 2020, Marinetrans India Limited (Demerged Company) and Safewater Lines India Private Limited (the Resultant Company) got demerged through Scheme of Arrangement effective on April 10, 2019 and the whole of demerger undertaking stood transferred to and vested in as going concern with Resultant Company in terms of the Scheme. The Company offers a comprehensive range of freight forwarding services, including sea freight and air freight. For sea freight forwarding, it handle all shipping requirements, from door-to-door pickup to managing shipping documents. Their air freight forwarding services go beyond transport, providing personalized solutions and compliance with aviation and safety regulations. In addition to freight forwarding, the Company specialize in custom clearance services, offering documentation support and handling import and export clearance at ports. Their services encompass Freight Forwarding, including both sea freight and air freight. Additionally, it has established partnerships with various intermediaries to provide ancillary services such as Transportation, Multimodal Transportation, Project Cargo Handling, Third Party Logistics, Packaging, Loading/Unloading, and unpacking of items, which helps to provide end-to-end solutions and other value-added services to cater to the diverse needs of customers.Transportation services are also part of portfolio, providing safe and reliable surface transportation for general cargo, heavy and over-dimensional consignments. As a multimodal transport operator, the Company integrate different modes of transport, including air, sea, and land, to provide efficient and cost-effective door-to-door movement of goods. It provide value-added services such as door-to-door delivery, cargo handling, packing, etch. Door-to-door delivery simplifies logistics management, while cargo services cater to the unique requirements of transporting items for exhibitions.The Company is proposing an Initial Public Issue of upto 42,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.