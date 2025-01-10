To the Members of

Marinetrans India Limited

(Formerly known as Marinetrans India Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the standalone financial statements of MARINETRANS INDIA LIMITED (FORMERLY CALLED MARINETRANS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED) (hereinafter referred to as the “Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes forming part of the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“IND AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Recoverability and valuation of allowance for impairment of overdue trade receivables: Our audit procedures included but were not limited to the following: As described in Note 6 and Note 31 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has old outstanding trade receivables of ^ 232.08 lakhs for more than 365 days (overdue trade receivables) as on March 31, 2024. The Company recognizes loss allowance for trade receivables at the expected credit loss (ECL) as per the principles enunciated under Ind AS 109, Financial Instruments (Ind AS 109). Assessment of the recoverability of trade receivables with the related ECL is inherently subjective and requires significant management judgement which includes repayment history and financial position of entities from whom these balances are recoverable, terms of underlying arrangements, overdue balances, market conditions etc. Considering the materiality of the amounts involved and significant degree of judgement and subjectivity involved in the estimates and assumptions used in determining the expected credit loss, we have considered this matter as a key audit matter. ? Obtained an understanding of the process adopted by the Company in estimating expected credit loss including the key inputs and assumptions. Since assumptions and parameters are based on historical data, we assessed whether historical experience was representative of current circumstances and are relevant; ? Assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls over the process of estimating recoverability and the allowance for impairment on trade receivables in accordance with Ind AS 109; ? Understanding the key inputs used in the provisioning model by the Company such as repayment history, terms of underlying arrangements, overdue balances, market conditions, etc. ? Tested the methodology applied in the credit loss provision calculation by comparing it to the requirements of Ind AS 109, and appropriateness and reasonableness of the assumptions related to credit loss rate including the historical bad-debts applied in their assessment of the receivables allowance ? Obtained balance confirmation for selected samples as provided by the management and verified the reconciliation for differences, if any for the confirmations received; ? Assessed the recoverability of overdue trade receivables through inquiry with the management and by obtaining sufficient corroborative evidence to support the conclusion;

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements, Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also-

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are

therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the accompanying financial statements. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the standalone statement of cash flow and standalone statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statement.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements. Refer Note 30 to the Standalone Financial Statements. b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at March 31, 2024. c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company as at March 31, 2024.

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has

caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. e. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

f. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

C. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For G M C S & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 141236W CA Rahul Gupta Partner Membership No. 151630 UDIN: 24151630BKEPJK8812 Place: Mumbai Date: June 05, 2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Marinetrans India Limited (Formerly known as Marinetrans India Private Limited) (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under -section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For G M C S & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 141236W CA Rahul Gupta Partner Membership No. 151630 UDIN: 24151630BKEPJK8812 Place: Mumbai Date: June 05, 2024

ANNEXURE B

To the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Marinetrans India Limited (Formerly known as Marinetrans India Private Limited)

(Referred to in paragraph 2(C) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company does not have any Intangible Assets and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) The Company has a program of verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so as to cover all the items once in every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain items of Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) There are no immovable properties held by the company hence this clause is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) The Company operates in the service industry; accordingly it does not hold inventory. Hence clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rupees Five Crore, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, and as disclosed in Note 38(D) of the Standalone Financial Statement, the quarterly returns or statements comprising stock statements, book debt statements, statements on ageing analysis of the debtors and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.

iii) The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, in respect of which: (a) The Company has provided loan or advance during the year, and details of which are given below:

Particulars Rs. in Lakhs Aggregate amount of loan and advance granted during the year: Other parties 19.39 Subsidiaries 0.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: Other parties 2.65 Subsidiaries 0.00

The Company has not provided advances in the nature of loans or security to any other entity during the year.

(b) In our opinion, the investment made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loan granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest have generally been regular as per stipulation.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no amount overdue remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no loans granted by the Company which had fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

iv) The Company has not granted loans or provided any guarantees or securities to parties covered under section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v) The Company has neither accepted deposits from the public nor accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of business activities carried on by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii) (a) In respect of statutory dues:

Undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authority.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of any dispute are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Rs. in Crores Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Service Tax Act Chapter V of the Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax on Freight 1.67 FY 2010-11 to FY 2014-15 Commissioner of Service Tax-I, Mumbai Service Tax Act Chapter V of the Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax on Freight 0.31 FY 2015-16 Commissioner of Service Tax-I, Mumbai Service Tax Act Chapter V of the Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax on Freight 2.26 FY 2015-16 to FY 2016-17 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Hyderabad Service Tax Act Chapter V of the Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax on Freight 0.59 FY 2010-11 to FY 2014-15 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Ahmedabad Service Tax Act Chapter V of the Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax on Freight 0.09 FY 2015-16 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Ahmedabad Service Tax Act Chapter V of the Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax on Freight 0.19 FY 2015-16 to FY 2016-17 Assistant Commissioner of CGST, Ahmedabad Service Tax Act Chapter V of the Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax on Freight 0.56 FY 2015-16 to FY 2016-17 Commissioner of Service Tax-I, Mumbai

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not obtained new term loan hence paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has completed Initial Public Offer of 1,092.00 lakhs. amount raised by way of IPO were applied for the purpose for which they were raised (refer note 37, note 43 & 44 of the standalone financial statements).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone Financial Statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by Cost Auditor or Secretarial Auditor and us, in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As the provision of Sec 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 does not apply to the Company. Hence paragraph 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company, hence paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transaction with related parties and details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

xv) In our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and is not required to obtain CoR for such activities from the Reserve Bank of India.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) As represented by the management, the Group does not have more than one Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016. xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) As the provision of Sec 135 of the Act does not apply to the Company. Hence paragraph 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable.