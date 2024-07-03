Summary

S J Logistics (India) Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited in the name of S J Logistics (India) Private Limited certified dated December 23, 2003 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from S J Logistics (India) Private Limited to S J Logistics (India) Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 07, 2016, issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company started the business as a proprietorship concern during the year 2000 under the leadership of the Promoter Rajen Hasmukhlal Shah. Later, during the year 2003, considering the market demand and business opportunity into the logistics and freight forwarding business, the Promoter incorporated and carry on the business of freight forwarding under the name and style of SJ Logistics (India) Private Limited and since then, it has grown the presence, expanded the scope of services, and increased capabilities in the business of freight forwarding. The Company operate from registered office situated at Thane and their international logistics operations are supported by a network of partners and vendors to service client requirements across India and abroad as well. It deliver international logistic services by using air, sea and surface, as modes of transportation.The Company is providing logistics and supply chain solutions to customers, including key services like freight forwarding, c

