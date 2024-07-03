Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹620
Prev. Close₹619.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹369.96
Day's High₹630
Day's Low₹592
52 Week's High₹725
52 Week's Low₹168.9
Book Value₹76.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)882.02
P/E44.43
EPS13.95
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
2.95
2.22
2.22
2.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.8
13.42
11.26
10.86
Net Worth
24.75
15.64
13.48
13.08
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
270.86
148.85
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
270.86
148.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.49
0.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Jeet Shah Rajan
Whole-time Director
Kulshekhar Kumar
Independent Director
Mandkar Kamalakar Patil
Independent Director
Vinod Girijashankar Tripathi
Independent Director
Rajshree Ravindra Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dinky Jain
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajen Hasmukhlal Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
S J Logistics (India) Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited in the name of S J Logistics (India) Private Limited certified dated December 23, 2003 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from S J Logistics (India) Private Limited to S J Logistics (India) Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 07, 2016, issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company started the business as a proprietorship concern during the year 2000 under the leadership of the Promoter Rajen Hasmukhlal Shah. Later, during the year 2003, considering the market demand and business opportunity into the logistics and freight forwarding business, the Promoter incorporated and carry on the business of freight forwarding under the name and style of SJ Logistics (India) Private Limited and since then, it has grown the presence, expanded the scope of services, and increased capabilities in the business of freight forwarding. The Company operate from registered office situated at Thane and their international logistics operations are supported by a network of partners and vendors to service client requirements across India and abroad as well. It deliver international logistic services by using air, sea and surface, as modes of transportation.The Company is providing logistics and supply chain solutions to customers, including key services like freight forwarding, c
The S J Logistics India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹609 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S J Logistics India Ltd is ₹882.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of S J Logistics India Ltd is 44.43 and 8.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S J Logistics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S J Logistics India Ltd is ₹168.9 and ₹725 as of 06 Jan ‘25
S J Logistics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 273.12%, 6 Month at 29.09%, 3 Month at 5.64% and 1 Month at -6.10%.
