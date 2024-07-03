iifl-logo-icon 1
S J Logistics (India) Ltd Share Price

609
(-1.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:35 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open620
  • Day's High630
  • 52 Wk High725
  • Prev. Close619.75
  • Day's Low592
  • 52 Wk Low 168.9
  • Turnover (lac)369.96
  • P/E44.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value76.8
  • EPS13.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)882.02
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

S J Logistics (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

S J Logistics (India) Ltd Corporate Action

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

S J Logistics (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

S J Logistics (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:40 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.54%

Non-Promoter- 1.85%

Institutions: 1.85%

Non-Institutions: 50.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

S J Logistics (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

2.95

2.22

2.22

2.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.8

13.42

11.26

10.86

Net Worth

24.75

15.64

13.48

13.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

270.86

148.85

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

270.86

148.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.49

0.7

View Annually Results

S J Logistics (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT S J Logistics (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Jeet Shah Rajan

Whole-time Director

Kulshekhar Kumar

Independent Director

Mandkar Kamalakar Patil

Independent Director

Vinod Girijashankar Tripathi

Independent Director

Rajshree Ravindra Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dinky Jain

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajen Hasmukhlal Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S J Logistics (India) Ltd

Summary

S J Logistics (India) Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited in the name of S J Logistics (India) Private Limited certified dated December 23, 2003 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from S J Logistics (India) Private Limited to S J Logistics (India) Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 07, 2016, issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company started the business as a proprietorship concern during the year 2000 under the leadership of the Promoter Rajen Hasmukhlal Shah. Later, during the year 2003, considering the market demand and business opportunity into the logistics and freight forwarding business, the Promoter incorporated and carry on the business of freight forwarding under the name and style of SJ Logistics (India) Private Limited and since then, it has grown the presence, expanded the scope of services, and increased capabilities in the business of freight forwarding. The Company operate from registered office situated at Thane and their international logistics operations are supported by a network of partners and vendors to service client requirements across India and abroad as well. It deliver international logistic services by using air, sea and surface, as modes of transportation.The Company is providing logistics and supply chain solutions to customers, including key services like freight forwarding, c
Company FAQs

What is the S J Logistics India Ltd share price today?

The S J Logistics India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹609 today.

What is the Market Cap of S J Logistics India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S J Logistics India Ltd is ₹882.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of S J Logistics India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S J Logistics India Ltd is 44.43 and 8.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S J Logistics India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S J Logistics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S J Logistics India Ltd is ₹168.9 and ₹725 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of S J Logistics India Ltd?

S J Logistics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 273.12%, 6 Month at 29.09%, 3 Month at 5.64% and 1 Month at -6.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S J Logistics India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S J Logistics India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.54 %
Institutions - 1.86 %
Public - 50.60 %

