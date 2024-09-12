iifl-logo-icon 1
S J Logistics (India) Ltd EGM

592.15
(0.59%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:12 PM

S J Logistics (I CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM11 Sep 20244 Oct 2024
Draft Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, October 04, 2024 at 04:00 pm, through VC/OAVM, to seek necessary approval of the members of the Company for the aforesaid Preferential Issues. S J Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on October 04, 2024 for considering fund raising through preferential mode. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/09/2024) S J Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 04, 2024 in lieu of the previous letter updated on the NSE Portal dated 30th September, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) S J Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication of Corrigendum of Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 04th October, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)

