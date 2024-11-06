iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S J Logistics (India) Ltd Board Meeting

598
(-1.06%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:11 PM

S J Logistics (I CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 S J Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting11 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
To consider Proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more of instruments comprising of Equity Shares, Convertible Securities of any other description or Warrants or Debt Securities, through Private Placement/Preferential Issue/Qualified Institutions Placement or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board and to approve ancillary actions for the above-mentioned fund raising, subject to such Statutory/Regulatory approvals as may be necessary, wherever required. S J Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 11, 2024 for issue of shares warrants to the Promoter of the Company and issue of equity shares to Non- Promoter investors under Preferential issue basis.The Meeting started at 6:00 PM and concluded at 7:50 PM. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/09/2024) S J Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange on September 11, 2024 regarding Board Meeting held. Further, we hereby file a revised Outcome of the Meeting as inadvertently there has been a typographical error in the name of one of the Allotee. Revised Outcome is attached hereunder with correct list of Allottees. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/09/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
S J Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024.
Board Meeting5 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated basis) along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. To discuss and approve ESOP Guidelines for the Company. ESOP Guidelines will be implemented after receipt of necessary approvals including from the shareholders of the Company. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. S J Logistics (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. S J Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202419 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. S J Logistics (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. S J Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Board Meeting Intimation S J Logistics (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. S J Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
S J Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 05, 2024.
Board Meeting22 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
S J Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 22, 2024.

S J Logistics (I: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S J Logistics (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.