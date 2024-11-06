Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

To consider Proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more of instruments comprising of Equity Shares, Convertible Securities of any other description or Warrants or Debt Securities, through Private Placement/Preferential Issue/Qualified Institutions Placement or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board and to approve ancillary actions for the above-mentioned fund raising, subject to such Statutory/Regulatory approvals as may be necessary, wherever required. Board meeting held on September 11, 2024 for issue of shares warrants to the Promoter of the Company and issue of equity shares to Non- Promoter investors under Preferential issue basis. The Meeting started at 6:00 PM and concluded at 7:50 PM. Revised Outcome filed on September 12, 2024 due to typographical error in the name of one of the Allottees.

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Board meeting held on September 02, 2024.

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated basis) along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. To discuss and approve ESOP Guidelines for the Company. ESOP Guidelines will be implemented after receipt of necessary approvals including from the shareholders of the Company. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 19 May 2024

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 19 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

Financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023.

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

Board meeting held on February 05, 2024.

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024