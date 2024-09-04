S J Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. S J Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) S J Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of 21st Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 at 4:00 pm and concluded at 4:35 PM. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) S J Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 04, 2024 at 4:00 PM (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/10/2024) S J Logistics (India) Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report along with voting results for Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/10/2024)