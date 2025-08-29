iifl-logo

S J Logistics Bags ₹42 Crore Project Cargo Order from Leading T&D Player

29 Aug 2025 , 01:43 PM

S J Logistics (India) Limited has announced that it has won a new order valued at approximately ₹42 crore from a leading T&D (Transmission and Distribution) player.

The contract involves providing end-to-end logistics solutions, including DAP (Delivered at Place) shipment services, ensuring door-to-door delivery at the consignee’s location. The scope of work will cover both domestic and international operations.

According to the company, the project cargo order will be executed over a period ranging from four to six months. S J Logistics confirmed that the order is from a domestic entity, and it does not involve any promoter, group company, or related party transaction.

The deal further strengthens the company’s presence in the project cargo and specialized logistics services segment, enhancing its capabilities in handling large-scale domestic and cross-border assignments.

As of August 29, 2025 at 1:38 pm, S J Logistics (India) Limited shares ae trading at ₹403, which is a 1.31% dip. The stock opened at ₹409.50, slightly above its previous close of ₹408.35, and moved within a range of ₹400.00 to ₹409.50 during the session. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹616 crore, with a face value of ₹10 per share. Its 52-week range has been between ₹350.05 and ₹725.00, while the all-time high and low are ₹725.00 and ₹160.10, respectively.

