Summary

Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited was incorporated on February 05, 2007, at Andhra Pradesh as Libenil Logistics Private Limited, a Private Limited Company by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The Company name was changed to Deccan Transcon Leasing Private Limited, vide certified dated July 12, 2013, issued by the RoC, Andhra Pradesh. The Company status then got converted into a Public Limited and the name changed to Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 27, 2024, issued by the RoC to Company.The Company provide end-to-end solutions for freight & shipping services which include domestic logistic of tank containers, Tank fleet management solution, custom clearance and transportation, Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers (NVOCC) services. It is primarily engaged in providing tank containers on lease and logistic & supply chain solutions to clients in various sectors. It specialize in transportation of bulk liquids and hazardous chemicals, primarily utilizing tank containers as a mode of transport.One of the key strengths lies in Companys extensive agency network, built over years of experience in the industry. This network provides with access to shippers worldwide, enabling to logistics needs of clients across the globe. Additionally, the Company has established a strong network of partners with global coverage, apart from own Subsidiary and Associate company, to provide complete, end-to-end logistics solutions.The Compan

