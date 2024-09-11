iifl-logo-icon 1
Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd Share Price

67.2
(4.35%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:43:21 PM

  • Open66.7
  • Day's High67.5
  • 52 Wk High117.9
  • Prev. Close64.4
  • Day's Low64.15
  • 52 Wk Low 57.3
  • Turnover (lac)29.03
  • P/E26.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)152.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

66.7

Prev. Close

64.4

Turnover(Lac.)

29.03

Day's High

67.5

Day's Low

64.15

52 Week's High

117.9

52 Week's Low

57.3

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

152.7

P/E

26.29

EPS

2.45

Divi. Yield

0

Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

No Record Found

Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:05 AM

06 Jan, 2025|07:05 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.12%

Non-Promoter- 12.52%

Institutions: 12.52%

Non-Institutions: 23.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.2

2.2

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

13.48

9.12

4.97

Net Worth

15.68

11.32

6.97

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

152.56

179.6

152.9

91.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

152.56

179.6

152.9

91.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.36

2.46

0.6

0.28

Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Jaidev Menon Parath

Whole Time Director

Karthika Menon

Whole Time Director

Miriyala Shekhar

Independent Director

KARAT ROGER VIJAYAN PARAMESHWAR

Independent Director

Ramasundar Satyamurti

Independent Director

Venkata Naga Lavanya Kandala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushboo Gautam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd

Summary

Summary

Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited was incorporated on February 05, 2007, at Andhra Pradesh as Libenil Logistics Private Limited, a Private Limited Company by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The Company name was changed to Deccan Transcon Leasing Private Limited, vide certified dated July 12, 2013, issued by the RoC, Andhra Pradesh. The Company status then got converted into a Public Limited and the name changed to Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 27, 2024, issued by the RoC to Company.The Company provide end-to-end solutions for freight & shipping services which include domestic logistic of tank containers, Tank fleet management solution, custom clearance and transportation, Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers (NVOCC) services. It is primarily engaged in providing tank containers on lease and logistic & supply chain solutions to clients in various sectors. It specialize in transportation of bulk liquids and hazardous chemicals, primarily utilizing tank containers as a mode of transport.One of the key strengths lies in Companys extensive agency network, built over years of experience in the industry. This network provides with access to shippers worldwide, enabling to logistics needs of clients across the globe. Additionally, the Company has established a strong network of partners with global coverage, apart from own Subsidiary and Associate company, to provide complete, end-to-end logistics solutions.The Compan
Company FAQs

What is the Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd share price today?

The Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹67.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd is ₹152.70 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd is 26.29 and 1.88 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd is ₹57.3 and ₹117.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd?

Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -39.05%, 3 Month at -17.19% and 1 Month at 12.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.13 %
Institutions - 7.53 %
Public - 28.34 %

