Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹66.7
Prev. Close₹64.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.03
Day's High₹67.5
Day's Low₹64.15
52 Week's High₹117.9
52 Week's Low₹57.3
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)152.7
P/E26.29
EPS2.45
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.2
2.2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
13.48
9.12
4.97
Net Worth
15.68
11.32
6.97
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
152.56
179.6
152.9
91.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
152.56
179.6
152.9
91.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.36
2.46
0.6
0.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Jaidev Menon Parath
Whole Time Director
Karthika Menon
Whole Time Director
Miriyala Shekhar
Independent Director
KARAT ROGER VIJAYAN PARAMESHWAR
Independent Director
Ramasundar Satyamurti
Independent Director
Venkata Naga Lavanya Kandala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushboo Gautam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd
Summary
Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited was incorporated on February 05, 2007, at Andhra Pradesh as Libenil Logistics Private Limited, a Private Limited Company by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The Company name was changed to Deccan Transcon Leasing Private Limited, vide certified dated July 12, 2013, issued by the RoC, Andhra Pradesh. The Company status then got converted into a Public Limited and the name changed to Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 27, 2024, issued by the RoC to Company.The Company provide end-to-end solutions for freight & shipping services which include domestic logistic of tank containers, Tank fleet management solution, custom clearance and transportation, Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers (NVOCC) services. It is primarily engaged in providing tank containers on lease and logistic & supply chain solutions to clients in various sectors. It specialize in transportation of bulk liquids and hazardous chemicals, primarily utilizing tank containers as a mode of transport.One of the key strengths lies in Companys extensive agency network, built over years of experience in the industry. This network provides with access to shippers worldwide, enabling to logistics needs of clients across the globe. Additionally, the Company has established a strong network of partners with global coverage, apart from own Subsidiary and Associate company, to provide complete, end-to-end logistics solutions.The Compan
Read More
The Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹67.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd is ₹152.70 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd is 26.29 and 1.88 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd is ₹57.3 and ₹117.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -39.05%, 3 Month at -17.19% and 1 Month at 12.75%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.