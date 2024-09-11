Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd Summary

Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited was incorporated on February 05, 2007, at Andhra Pradesh as Libenil Logistics Private Limited, a Private Limited Company by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The Company name was changed to Deccan Transcon Leasing Private Limited, vide certified dated July 12, 2013, issued by the RoC, Andhra Pradesh. The Company status then got converted into a Public Limited and the name changed to Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 27, 2024, issued by the RoC to Company.The Company provide end-to-end solutions for freight & shipping services which include domestic logistic of tank containers, Tank fleet management solution, custom clearance and transportation, Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers (NVOCC) services. It is primarily engaged in providing tank containers on lease and logistic & supply chain solutions to clients in various sectors. It specialize in transportation of bulk liquids and hazardous chemicals, primarily utilizing tank containers as a mode of transport.One of the key strengths lies in Companys extensive agency network, built over years of experience in the industry. This network provides with access to shippers worldwide, enabling to logistics needs of clients across the globe. Additionally, the Company has established a strong network of partners with global coverage, apart from own Subsidiary and Associate company, to provide complete, end-to-end logistics solutions.The Company increased its fleet size to 30 tank containers and started tank operations to South-East Asia and the Middle-East in year 2014. It started specific business for one of the customers into Egypt and the USA in 2016. After a period of one year, a subsidiary company, called Deccan Shipping and Logistics Sdn. Bhd. was established in Malaysia to venture into the Southeast Asian market and extend tank operations into Far Eastern countries in 2018, through which the Company commenced initial operations in Europe. In 2019, the Subsidiary company acquired 44% stake in Deccan Orient Line Company Limited and started agency operations, freight forwarding business and regional sales. The Company acquired 47.5% stake in King Star Freight Services Private Limited to increase the presence and customer base in India in 2021-22, which expanded the network coverage to nearly 40 countries globally in 2022-23.The Company is proposing Initial Public Offer aggregating to 75,00,000 Equity Shares, comprising of 70,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and 5,00,000 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.