No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
40.26
8.9
Net Worth
41.26
9.9
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
530.55
|31.1
|40,407.64
|257.71
|1.73
|2,149.53
|162.14
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
455.95
|144.29
|34,078.4
|113.96
|0
|2,127.94
|131.86
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
239
|206.03
|26,481
|42.66
|0
|138.35
|42.05
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
5,773.55
|57.08
|13,700.63
|46.93
|0.43
|1,441.92
|684.05
Blackbuck Ltd
BLACKBUCK
599.9
|29.79
|10,831.38
|34.94
|0
|141.04
|68.47
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ramkumar Senthilvel
Managing Director
Kuttappan Manikandan
Non Executive Director
Thirumazhisai Puttam Shridar.
Independent Director
Naveen Mehta
Independent Director
Aruna Subbaraman
Independent Director
Vijaya Kumar Partha Sarathy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nibedita Panda
New No.46 Old No.311 1st Flr,
Thambu Cheety Street,
Tamil Nadu - 600001
Tel: +91 44 4266 5587/2525 0222
Website: http://www.glottislogistics.in
Email: info@glottislogistics.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Glottis Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.