Glottis Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
40.26
8.9
Net Worth
41.26
9.9
Minority Interest
Debt
12.72
32.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
53.98
42.32
Fixed Assets
9.91
2.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.85
0.31
Networking Capital
34.11
10.27
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
53.67
35.52
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.63
4.42
Sundry Creditors
-26.51
-26.44
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.68
-3.23
Cash
9.12
29.32
Total Assets
53.99
42.31
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.