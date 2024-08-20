To

The Members of GLOTTIS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of GLOTTIS LIMITED (Formerly Glottis Private Limited) (the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements, give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024; the Profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. There were no material issues during our audit for the period warranting reporting in this section.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, and Shareholder information but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2.

A. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in the "Annexure B" for the period;

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. Pending litigations against the Company as at March 31, 2024, has been disclosed in Note No. 25, which have an effect on its financial position in its financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no amount required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d.

i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (eitherfrom borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security, or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security, or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material misstatement.

e. The company has not declared dividend during the year and hence the provision of Section 123 of the Act is not applicable for the year.

f. The Company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the period for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current period is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us

ANNEXURE "A" TO AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Auditors Report of even date to the Shareholders of Glottis Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

a.

A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the period and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification program adopted by the Company, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lease and the lease agreement duly executed in the favour of the Company) are held in the name of the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the period.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii)

a. The Company does not have inventory as on March 31, 2024. Accordingly reporting under Clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crore by bank or financial institution based on the security of current assets during the period. But the same has not been utilized by the company and the same has been closed within the year. Hence the requirement of submission of quarterly statements, in respect of the working capital limits obtained by the Company with such financial institution and such statements are not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any others parties during the period.

a.

A. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates during the period.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we are in opinion that the terms and conditions of the loan given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments/receipts of principal and interest are regular.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than 90 days in respect of loans granted to companies, firms, LLPs or other parties.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loan which has fallen due during the period. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loan which is repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/business activity. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii)

a. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been slight delays in a few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the period-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except for the below:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount not deposited (in Rs Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Amount paid under protest (in Rs. 000) GST Act, 2017 GST 12,736.97 July 2017 to March 2022 GST and Central Excise Audit-1 Commissionerate, Chennai Nil

(viii) There are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of accounts that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the period in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, there are no previously unrecorded income that has to be recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix)

a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the period.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations received from banks and financial institution, representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bankorfinancial institution.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has obtained term loans. The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the period on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary companies.

(x)

a. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer been or further Public Offer (including Debt Instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the company has not made preferential allotment of equity shares or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the period. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi)

a. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

b. According to the information, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the period.

(xii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company, with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standard.

(xiv)

a. Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under review.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)

a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of RBI Act, 1934 as a Non-Banking Financial Institution (Non-Deposit taking) company.

b. The Company not conducted any Non-Banking Financial activities or Housing Finance Activities during the period. Hence the clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirements of clause (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable

d. According to the information available to us, The Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial period.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the period and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one period from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one period from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects as on the date of this report. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure B referred to in Paragraph 2 clause (g) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Glottis Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Independent Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of Glottis Limited ("the Company") as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company on that date.

Responsibilities of Management for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control overfinancial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal financial controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of Internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future period are subject to the risk that internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls systems over financial reporting and such internal financial controls systems over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on internal financial controls systems over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal financial controls systems over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.