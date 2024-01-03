Glottis Ltd Management Discussions

You should read the following discussion in conjunction with our Restated Financial Statements included herein as of the Fiscal 2024, 2023 and 2022, including the related notes, schedules and annexures on page 232. Our Restated Financial Statement has been prepared in accordance with Ind AS, Section 26 of the Companies Act, the SEBIICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note. Ind AS differs in certain material respects from Indian GAAP, IFRS and U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, the degree to which our financial statements will provide meaningful information to a prospective investor in countries other than India is entirely dependent on the readers level of familiarity with Ind AS. As a result, the Restated Financial Statements may not be comparable to our historical financial statements.

We have included various operational andfinancial performance indicators in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, many of which may not be derived from our Restated Financial Statements or otherwise be subject to an examination, audit or review by our auditors or any other expert. The manner in which such operational and financial performance indicators are calculated and presented, and the assumptions and estimates used in such calculations, may vary from that used by other companies in India and other jurisdictions. Investors are accordingly cautioned against placing undue reliance on such information in making an investment decision and should consult their own advisors and evaluate such information in the context of the Restated Financial Statements and other information relating to our business and operations included in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

This discussion and analysis contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to future events and our financial performance, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. You should also read "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" on pages 23 and 33, respectively, which discuss a number of factors and contingencies that could affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Our Financial Year ends on March 31 of each year and accordingly, references to Financial Year, are to the 12-month period ended March 31 of the relevant year.

Unless the context otherwise requires, in this section, references to "we", "us", "our", "the Company" or "our Company" refers to Glottis Limited.

Unless stated otherwise, industry and market data used in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, including in "Industry Overview " and "Our Business " on pages 136 and 158, respectively, has been obtained or derived from the report titled "Freight forwarding Industry Report", dated September 21, 2024 ("lLattice Report"), prepared by Lattice Technologies Private Limited ("lLattice"). The 1Lattice Report has been commissioned and paid for by our Company exclusively for the purposes of the Issue, pursuant to an engagement letter dated August 30, 2024 and is available on our Companys website at www.slottisiosistics.in/investor-relations.php and has also been included in "Material Contracts and Documents for Inspection - Material Documents " on page 408. The data included herein includes excerpts from the 1Lattice Report and may have been re-ordered by us for the purposes of presentation. There are no parts, data or information (which may be relevant for the proposed Issue), that have been left out or changed in any manner. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial, operational, industry and other related information derived from the 1Lattice Report and included herein with respect to any particular year refers to such information for the relevant financial year. Also see, "Certain Conventions, Presentation of Financial, Industry and Market Data and Currency of Presentation - Industry and Market Data" on page 21.

Overview

Glottis is a leading multi-modal, integrated logistics service provider with a specialized focus on the energy supply chain solutions (Source: Company Commissioned 1Lattice Report). India has a solar potential of 749 GW, assuming that solar PV modules cover 3% of the waste land area. Comparatively, India had an installed cumulative capacity of 82 GW of as on March 2024. Glottis has been instrumental in ocean haulage / freight movement of 13.8GW (cumulative) as on March 2024, indicating 16.83% of the total installed solar capacity. Glottis has supported in shipment of ~6GW solar panels in FY24 which attributes to ~40% of the installed solar capacity in FY24 (15GW solar capacity installed in FY24). India aims to create Solar power capacity of 280 GW by 2030. (Source: Company Commissioned 1Lattice Report)

Our Company delivers end-to-end logistics solutions with multimodal capabilities across verticals to optimize the movement of goods across geographies including (i) ocean freight forwarding (project cargo load and full container load, import as well as export); (ii) air freight forwarding (import as well as export); (iii) road transportation; along with other ancillary services, including warehousing, storage, cargo handling, third-party logistics ("3PL") services and custom clearance, among others. We have handled ~95,000 TEUs of imports during the Fiscal 2024.

With global footprint and expertise in handling complex supply chains, Glottis serves customers across multiple industries, with particular emphasis on energy infrastructure and renewable energy projects. We have over the years built a track record of offering freight forwarding services to varied industries including renewable energy industry, engineering products, home appliances, granite and minerals, timber and other industries including agro, automobile chemicals, textiles, machineries among others and have been increasing our share of wallet from existing customers by offering freight forwarding services for products forming part of their supply chain. As on date of this DRHP, we operate PAN-India through a network of 8 branch offices in New Delhi, Gandhidham, Kolkata, Mumbai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Cochin; and registered and corporate offices in Chennai to cover major transportation hubs. We have over the years also spread our operations across countries, including but not limited to, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Middle East and Asian Countries through our arrangements with local freight forwarding agents in such countries. Growing logistics, and freight needs has led to our Companys expansion into new markets like Europe, African, Central & South America, Canada, Mediterranean, Middle East and Australia. We have handled ~95,000 TEUs of imports during the Fiscal 2024.

For the Fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022, we served total 1,662 , 1,513 and 1,476 customers across 100, 87 and 85 countries respectively. As on the date of Draft Red Herring Prospectus we have served 110 countries. Additionally, through our Group Companies, namely, Continental Shipping & Consulting Pte Ltd, Continental Worldwide Shipping Service LLC and Continental Shipping & Consulting Vietnam Co. Ltd, our Company has established a local presence in Singapore, United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. Our indirect presence in such regions, enables us to facilitate smoother operations, manage supply chain complexities and manpower dynamics effectively, undertake effective communication and relationship-building with local stakeholders and customers.

Our revenue streams in the renewable energy industry come from leading power producers in renewable energy landscape, encompassing solar, wind, hydro, and other clean energy sources. Beyond power generation companies, our freight management services also extend to intermediaries throughout the renewable energy supply chain, including solar glass manufacturers, manufacturers of energy components such as, solar cells, solar wafers, trackers, among others, and consolidators of intelligent power systems designed to mitigate high nonrenewable energy costs, etc.

Our freight management services encompass both ocean and air, import and export operations, with a strategic emphasis on ocean import services due to strong demand, attractive margin opportunities, and more streamlined logistics. Indian ocean freight market has expanded from US$ 4.5B in FY19 to US$ 7.8B in FY24 and is projected to reach US$ 13.9B by FY29, with a robust CAGR of 11.9% over FY24-29 (Source: Company Commissioned Lattice Report).

Principal Factors Affecting Our Results of Operations

Dependencies on Renewable Energy Industry

Our business is significantly dependent on the orders received from customers engaged in the renewable energy industry. Our revenue streams in the renewable energy industry come from leading power producers that span the entire renewable energy landscape, encompassing solar, wind, hydro, and other clean energy sources. Beyond power generation companies, our freight management services also extend to intermediaries throughout the renewable energy supply chain, including solar glass manufacturers, manufacturers of energy components such as, solar cells, solar wafers, trackers, among others, and consolidators of intelligent power systems designed to mitigate high non-renewable energy costs, etc.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of our Revenue from Operations from various industry segments, in absolute terms and as a percentage of Revenue from Operations, for the periods indicated:

End-use Industry Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Amount (Rs. million) % of Revenue from operations Amount (Rs. million) % of Revenue from operations Amount (Rs. million) % of Revenue from operations Renewable energy industry 2,109.79 42.42 622.79 13.01 3,880.01 44.30 Others 2,864.31 57.58 4,162.90 86.99 4,878.28 55.70

Set out in the table below is a break-down of industry-wise revenue earned by our Company during the preceding three Fiscals:

End-use Industry Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Amount (Rs. million) % of Revenue from operations Amount (Rs. million) % of Revenue from operations Amount (Rs. million) % of Revenue from operations Renewable energy 2,109.79 42.42 622.79 13.01 3,880.01 44.30 Engineering Products 540.19 10.86 875.33 18.29 576.22 6.58 Home Appliances 345.06 6.94 494.14 10.33 1,083.15 12.37 Granites & Minerals 314.11 6.32 613.42 12.82 609.20 6.96 Timber 339.47 6.82 434.81 9.09 296.33 3.38 Agro 166.82 3.35 507.74 10.61 631.02 7.20 Automobile 55.22 1.11 46.40 0.97 61.23 0.70 Chemicals 61.76 1.24 105.51 2.20 171.58 1.96 Textiles 5.31 0.11 6.22 0.13 105.24 1.20 Machineries 0.08 0.00 0.07 0.00 0.11 0.00 Others 1,036.28 20.83 1,079.25 22.55 1,344.19 15.35 Total 4,974.09 100.00 4,785.69 100.00 8,758.28 100.00

The Indian solar energy sector has experienced growth in imports, with a CAGR of 23.5% over FY19-24. The installed solar capacity is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 22.8% from FY24-29. The solar capacity addition contributed to about 66% of the total renewable capacity added in the period. The increase in installed capacity is also the result of favourable market conditions and strategic policy interventions and technological innovations. (Source: Company Commissioned 1Lattice Report). While we believe that this augurs well for the sector in which we operate, there can be no assurance that the government will continue to place emphasis on the renewable energy infrastructure or related sectors and any change in government focus may adversely impact the growth of sector in which we operate and as a result our operations and financial performance may be adversely impacted. For instance, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy had notified the Approved Models and Manufacturers of Solar Photovoltaic Modules (Requirements for Compulsory Registration) Order, 2019 (the "Order"), restricting the eligibility of models and manufacturers of solar modules and solar cells to supply products and services in projects run by State or Central Governments. In the event, our customers are unable to qualify the parameters provided in the Order, and are not included in the approved list of manufacturers, our revenue share from such customers may decline. In the event, we are unable to appropriately react to the aforementioned events, our business, results of operations and financial condition may be impacted.

Fluctuation in freight rates

We derive our revenue majorly from the ocean freight segment. Ocean freight segment contributed 86.10%, 85.22% and 90.33% of the total Revenue from Operations in the Fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively

We incur significant costs in procuring cargo space from ocean and air carriers, as well as providing or arranging for land transportation services. Freight and transportation costs are significantly affected by a variety of factors, including fuel prices, the imposition of, or increases in various taxes including import or export taxes, vehicle taxes and duties, the supply and demand of cargo carrying space on transportation carriers like ocean vessels, aircraft and road transport vehicles, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. We generally price our services by reference to freight and transportation costs. The factors affecting freight rates in India have been provided below:

• Global supply chain disruptions like natural disasters, geopolitical events, pandemics, or manufacturing shutdowns, leading to delays and cancellations in shipments, as well as driving up freight rates;

• Congestion at major ports across the world may lead to delay or inability of ships to load or unload, resulting in significant delays and financial losses; and

• Demand fluctuations, geopolitical issues, and fuel prices may also lead to fluctuation in freight rates. (Source: Company Commissioned lLattice Report).

Due to the disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic, aggregate ocean freight rate jumped to ~US$ 1,418 per TEU in FY22 and slightly declined to ~US$ 1,020 per TEU in FY23 (Source: Company Commissioned 1Lattice Report)

Due to prevailing competition in the sector and in endeavour to retain our customers, our inability to pass on to our customers any significant increases in freight and transportation costs could therefore materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. In certain cases, where we have annual contracts with our customers for logistics services and solutions, we may not be able to pass on increases in freight and transportation costs to such customers. Further, if any significant increases in freight and transportation costs borne by the customers could lead to temporary down-fall in volume of business, which may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Vessel prices, charter rates, port fees, stevedoring expenses, fuel prices and container leasing costs represent a major portion of the total operating costs of most container shipping companies in the world, and an increase in such costs may adversely affect the financial position of these companies. Port fees and stevedoring expenses are constantly affected by various factors. Despite the fluctuations in these expenses, the overall trend in recent years has been one of increasing fees and expenses. Such increases could get passed on to us and may lead to increases in operating costs for our Companys operations which may adversely affect our profitability. The cost of fuel is subject to many economic and political factors that are beyond our Companys control. Certain factors such as the rising global demand for crude oil have resulted in an upward pressure on the price of fuel. An increase in the cost of fuel could adversely affect our Companys logistics business, financial position and operating results.

Fluctuation in foreign currency risk

We have operations across regions including, Asia, North America, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia and during the last three Fiscals, our operations were spread across 100, 87 and 85 countries, respectively. We are dependent upon our import as well as export operations for a significant portion of our revenue. Our inability to successfully manage our geographically diverse operations could adversely affect our business and results of operations.

A break up of the revenue of operations earned from our domestic and international operations of our Company during the preceding three Fiscals have been provided below:

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Revenue from sale of products (Rs. in million) % of revenue from operations Revenue from sale of products (Rs. in million) % of revenue from operations Revenue from sale of products (Rs. in million) % of revenue from operations Export operations 372.63 7.49 507.73 10.61 493.92 5.64 Domestic operations 4,601.46 92.51 4,277.96 89.39 8,264.36 94.36 Total 4,974.09 100.00 4,785.69 100.00 8,758.28 100.00

We will face foreign currency transaction risk to the extent that the amounts and relative proportions of various currencies in which our costs and liabilities are denominated deviate from the amounts and relative proportions of the various currencies in which our sales and assets are denominated. The impact of future exchange rate fluctuations among different currencies on our results of operations and financial condition cannot be accurately predicted, and our attempts to mitigate the adverse effects of exchange rate fluctuations may not be successful. Such exchange rate fluctuations may in the future have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows and future prospects.

In addition, the policies of the Reserve Bank of India may also change from time to time, which may limit our ability to effectively hedge our foreign currency exposures and may have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations. In order to mitigate the risks relating to our international operations, we intend to enter into additional geographies. However, we may face competition in other countries from companies that may have more experience with operations in such countries or with international operations generally. Moreover, the growth in size or scope of our business, expansion of our footprint in existing regions in which we operate and entry into new geographies also may expose us to regulatory regimes with which we have no prior direct experience.

Geopolitical and economic instability

We have operations across regions including, Asia, North America, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia and during the last three Fiscals, our operations were spread across 100, 87 and 85 countries, respectively. Our business operations are dependent on the economic conditions of the other countries. Our inability to successfully manage our geographically diverse operations could adversely affect our business and results of operations.

Set out in the table below is a break-down of continent wise volumes generated by our Company during the preceding three Fiscals:

Continents Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 in TEUs % of total volume in TEUs % of total volume in TEUs % of total volume Asia 91,362 96.10 52,647 88.61 53118 90.40 North America 1,584 1.67 4,096 6.89 3190 5.43 Europe 908 0.96 790 1.33 1244 2.12 South America 606 0.64 1,185 1.99 789 1.34 Africa 451 0.47 396 0.67 393 0.67 Australia 161 0.17 303 0.51 26 0.04 Total Volume 95,072 100.00 59,417 100.00 58,760 100.00

Global supply chain disruptions like natural disasters, geopolitical events, pandemics, or manufacturing shutdowns, led to delays and cancellations in shipments, as well as driving up freight rates. In recent years, the blockage of the Panama Canal, Black Sea and Red Sea, impacted merchandise trade routes, owing to climate change-induced drought in the canal led to contraction of in global merchandise trade. Apart from this, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas War, have also caused the contraction. China-Taiwan and US-China tensions could also possibly disrupt the supply chain. (Source: Company Commissioned lLattice Report)

Further, congestion at major ports across the world has become a critical issue, as ships arriving are unable to load or unload due to ports operating at full capacity. This forces vessels into long queues, resulting in significant

delays and financial losses. In recent times, ships in Shanghai have had to wait as long as five days to berth, marking the highest logjams since the Covid-19 pandemic. (Source: Company Commissioned lLattice Report)

Key Performance Indicators

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with Ind AS, we consider and use certain non GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators that are presented below as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. Our management does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators in isolation or as an alternative or substitutive to the Restated Financial Statements. We present these non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators because we believe they are useful to our Company in assessing and evaluating our operating performance, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures could help investors as an additional tool to evaluate our ongoing operating results and trends with a more granular view of our financial performance.

The table below summaries the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the periods indicated:

(Rs. in million except per share data or unless otherwise stated)

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023* Fiscal 2022* Revenue from Operations? 4,974.09 4,785.69 8,758.28 EBITDA(2) 408.55 339.89 506.40 EBITDA Margin (%)(3) 8.21 7.10 5.78 PAT(4) 315.27 225.71 323.87 PAT Margin (%)(5) 6.34 4.72 3.70 EPS - Basic & Diluted? 3.94 66.31 404.84 Total Borrowings? 92.89 323.28 418.31 Net worth(8) 412.63 99.02 0.09 ROE (%)(9) 76.41 227.95 368592.96 ROCE (%)(10) 96.39 258.66 330.28 Debt - Equity Ratio(11) 0.23 3.26 4,760.64 Net Cash from/ (used in) Operating Activities(12) 75.31 249.02 281.69 Working Capital Days(13) 17 5 7 Throughput Volumes (TEUs)(14) 95,072 59,417 58,760

Notes:

15) Revenue from operations is calculated as revenue from export and import service which includes revenue from freight, clearing and forwarding and transport services as per the Restated Financial Statements;

16) EBITDA means Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation expense, which has been arrived at by obtaining the profit before tax/ (loss) for the year and adding back finance costs, depreciation and amortisation and impairment expense and reducing other income;

17) EBITDA Margin is calculated as EBITDA as a percentage of revenue from operations;

18) PAT represents total profit after tax for the year / period;

19) PAT Margin is calculated as PAT divided by revenue from operations;

20) Basic and Diluted EPS = PAT divided by weighted average no. of equity shares outstanding during the year/ period, as adjustedfor changes in capital due to bonus issue and sub-division of equity shares; For Diluted EPS, the weighted no. of shares shall include the impact of potential convertible securities.

21) Total Borrowings are calculated as total of current and non-current borrowings;

22) "Net worth" means the aggregate value of the paid-up share capital and all reserves created out of the profits and securities premium account and debit or credit balance of profit and loss account, after deducting the aggregate value of the accumulated losses, deferred expenditure and miscellaneous expenditure not written off, but does not include reserves created out of revaluation of assets, write-back of depreciation and amalgamation as per SEBIICDR Regulations.

23) ROE is calculated as PAT divided by net worth

24) ROCE is calculated as EBIT divided by capital employed where (i) EBIT means EBITDA minus depreciation and amortisation expense and (ii) Capital employed means Net worth as defined in (8) above + total current & non-current borrowings- cash and cash equivalents and other bank balances;

25) Debt Equity Ratio: This is defined as total debt divided by total equity. Total debt is the sum of total current & non-current borrowings; total equity means sum of equity share capital and other equity;

26) Net Cash from/ (used in) Operating Activities is calculated as Net Cash from/ (used in) Operating Activities as per the Restated Financial Statement.

27) Working Capital Days describes the number of days it takes for us to convert our working capital into revenue and is calculated by deducting trade payable days from trade receivable days. Trade receivables days have been calculated as trade receivables divided by revenue from operations multiplied by 365 days for the complete fiscal years. Trade payables days have been calculated as trade payables divided by direct expenses multiplied by 365 days for the complete fiscal years

28) Throughput volume refers to consolidated number of TEUs transported during a specified period

Significant Accounting Policies

1. Corporate Information

"Glottis Limited, a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, has its registered office in Chennai. As of March 31, 2024, the companys authorized share capital stands at Rs. 100 Lakhs, fully paid up.

Glottis Limited is primarily engaged in the provision of freight forwarding and logistical services, along with associated business operations. The company was initially established as a partnership firm named "Glottis" on June 24, 2004. Subsequently, it was converted into a private limited company on April 18, 2022, with business operations taking over from September 01, 2022. The final transformation to a public limited company, Glottis Limited, was effected on May 14, 2024."

The restated financial statements are approved for issue by the Companys Board of Directors on 17th September 2024

2. Significant accounting policies Basis of Preparation of Accounts

The restated financial information of the Company comprise of restated statement ofassets and liabilities as at March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the restated statement of profit and loss account [including other comprehensive income], restatedcash flows and restated changes in equity for the years/period ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and summary of significant accounting policies and explanatory notes and notes to the restated financial information (collectively, the restated financial information).

These Restated Financial Statements have been prepared by the Management of the companyfor the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer ("IPO") in terms of the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), as amended (the "Guidance Note").

These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the Management from:

The audited restated financial statements of the Company as at and for the years/period ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and 31 March, 2022 prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 17th September 2024.

The Restated Financial Statements have been prepared so as to contain information / disclosures and incorporating adjustments set out below in accordance with the ICDR Regulations:

a) Adjustments for audit qualifications requiring corrective adjustments in the financial statements, if any;

b) Adjustments for reclassification of the corresponding items of income, expenses, assets and liabilities, in order to bring them in line with the Companys disclosures as per the audited financial statements of the Company as at and for the years/period ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 and the requirements of the SEBI Regulations, if any;

c) Adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial periods to reflect the same accounting treatment as per changed accounting policy for all the reporting periods; and

d) The resultant impact of tax due to the aforesaid adjustments, if any.

Accounting policies have been consistently applied except where a newly issued accounting standard is initially adopted or a revision to an existing accounting standard requires a change in the accounting policy hitherto in use.

Use of estimates and judgments

I. Use of estimates

The preparation of restated financial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in India requires management to make estimates, judgements and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and the disclosure of contingent liabilities on the date of the financial statements. The application of accounting policies that require critical accounting policies that require critical accounting estimates, judgements and the use of assumptions in these financial statements and therefore actual results could differ from those estimates. Any revision to accounting estimates is recognised prospectively in current and future periods.

The preparation of restated financial statements in conformity with IND AS requires the management to make estimates, judgements and assumptions. These estimates, judgements and assumptions affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilitiesand the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements. And the reportedamounts of revenues and expenses during the period .The application of accounting policies that require critical accounting estimates involving complex and subjective judgements and the use of assumptions in these financial statements. Accounting estimates could change from periodto period. Actual results could differ from those estimates. Any revision to accounting estimates is recognised prospectively in current and future periods, if material, their effects are disclosed in the notes tothe financial statements.

II. Current versus non-current classification

The company presents assets and liabilities in the balance sheet based on current/ non-current classification. All the assets and liabilities have been classified as current/non-current as per the Companys normal operating cycle and other criteria set out in Division II to Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013.

Based on the nature of services and their realization in cash and cash equivalents, the company has ascertained its operating cycle as 12 months for the purpose of current and noncurrent classification of assets and liabilities.

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are classified as non-current only.

III. Current versus non-current classification

A. Revenue recognition and expenses

The Companys contracts/sales orders with customers include promises to transfer multiple products/services ("performance obligations") to a customer. Revenues from customer contracts/sales orders ("transaction price") are considered for recognition and measurement when the contracts/sales orders have been accepted, expressed /implied, by the parties to the contract, the parties to contract/sales order are committed to perform their respective obligations under the contract/sales order, and the contract/sales order is legally enforceable.

Revenue from services

Revenue from sale of services is recognized when the significant risks and rewards of ownership of the goods or services are transferred to the buyer and are recorded net of trade discounts and Goods and Service Tax.

Revenue from Shipment of goods, categorised as Freight forwarding; Clearing and Forwarding charges are recognized at the time when services are performed and there exists reasonable certainty of ultimate collection of service consideration. Service income is exclusive of taxes and duties wherever applicable, and net of claims and discounts. if any.

‘Unearned revenues included in other current liabilities represent billing in excess of revenue recognized. Interest Income:

Interest income is recognized on a time proportion basis taking into account the amount outstanding and the rate applicable.

Dividend Income:

Dividend income is accounted for when the right to receive the same is established, which is generally when shareholders approve the dividend.

Other Income:

Other income is accounted for on accrual basis except where the receipt of income is uncertain in which case it is accounted for on receipt basis.

Expenses:

Expenses are accounted for on accrual basis and provisions are made for all known liabilities and losses. Those expenses spread across multiple financial years have been amortised on straight line basis over the period in which the services are received except in those cases where the contract/purchase order value is less than INR 1 million. For cases, where it is less than INR 1 million, the same is expensed off in the period in which it is billed.

B. Income taxes

Income tax expense comprises current tax expense and the net change in the deferred tax asset or liability during the year. Current and deferred tax are recognized in the statement of profit and loss, except when they relate to items that are recognized in other comprehensive income or directly in equity, in which case, the current and deferred tax are also recognized in other comprehensive income or directly in equity, respectively.

Current income tax

Current income tax for the current and prior periods are measured at the amount expected to be recovered from or paid to the taxation authorities based on the taxable income for that period. The tax rates and tax laws used to compute the amount are those that are enacted or substantively enacted by the balance sheet date.

Current tax assets and liabilities are offset only if, the Company:

• as a legally enforceable right to set off the recognized amounts; and

• Intends either to settle on a net basis, or to realize the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. Deferred income tax

Deferred tax is recognised on temporary timing differences between the expenses/income in the restated financial statements and the corresponding tax bases used in the computation of taxable profit. Deferred tax liabilities are generally recognised for all taxable temporary differences. Deferred tax assetsare generally recognised for all deductible temporary differences to the extent that it is probable that taxable profits will be available against which those deductible temporary differences can be utilised.

The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at the end of each reporting period and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available to allow all or part of the asset to be recovered.

Deferred tax liabilities and assets are measured at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the period in which the liability is settled or the asset realised, based on tax rates (and tax laws) that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the end of the reporting period.

The measurement of deferred tax liabilities and assets reflects the tax consequences that would follow from the manner in which the Company expects, at the end of the reporting period, to recover or settle the carrying amount of its assets and liabilities.

Current and deferred tax are recognised in profit or loss, except when they relate to items that are recognisedin other comprehensive income or directly in equity, in which case, the current and deferred tax are also recognised in other comprehensive income or directly in equity respectively.

Minimum alternate tax

Minimum Alternate Tax (‘MAT) under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961 is recognised as deferred tax in the Statement of Profit and Loss. The credit available under the Income Tax Act, 1961 in respect of MAT paid is recognised as an asset only when and to the extent it is probable that future taxable profit will be available against which these tax credit can be utilised. Such an asset is reviewed at each Balance Sheet date

C. Property, Plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipments (PPE) are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, if any. Cost of acquisition includes directly attributable costs for bringing the assets to its present location and use.

The cost of an item of PPE comprises its purchase price net of any trade discounts and rebates, any import duties and other taxes (other than those subsequently recoverable from the tax authorities), any directly attributable expenditure on making the asset ready for its intended use, other incidental expenses and interest on borrowings attributable to acquisition of qualifying assets up to the date the asset is ready for its intended use. Subsequent expenditures on the qualifying assets are capitalized only if it is probable that the future economic benefits will flow to the company.

On transition to Ind AS, the Company has elected to continue with the carrying value of all of its property, plant and equipment recognized as at 1st April 2021, measured as per the Indian GAAP and use that carrying value as the deemed cost of the property, Plant and equipment.

Gains or losses arising from derecognition of a property, plant and equipment are measured as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset and are recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss when the assets derecognized.

The useful life of the assets and residual value are reviewed at every balance sheet date.

Depreciation on PPE is provided as per straight line method as per the useful life prescribed in Schedule II of the Companies Act, 2013. However, the leasehold improvements are depreciated at lower of useful life mentioned in schedule II of the above said act or over the lease period.

D. Intangible Assets

Intangibles are stated at the acquisition price including directly attributable costs for bringing the asset into use, less accumulated amortization and impairment. Direct expenditure, if any, incurred for internally developed intangibles from which future economic benefits are expected to flow over a period of time is treated as intangible asset.

Intangible assets are amortised on straight-line basis over a period of 10 years, based on management estimate. The amortization period and the amortization method are reviewed at the end of each financial year. Depreciation / Amortization is charged on a pro- rata basis on assets purchased/ sold during the year, with reference to date of installation/ disposal.

E. Borrowings and Borrowing costs

Borrowings are recognised initially at fair value, net of transaction costs incurred. Borrowings ar subsequently stated at amortised cost.

Borrowing costs directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of qualifying assets, which are assets that necessarily take a substantial period of time to get ready for their intended use, are added to the cost of those assets, until such time as the assets is substantially ready for their intended use. Interest income earned on the temporary investment of specific borrowings pending their expenditure on qualifying assets is deducted from the borrowing costs eligible for capitalisation.

All other borrowing costs are recognised in profit or loss in the period in which they are incurred.

F. Financial Instruments Initial measurement

The company recognizes financial assets and financial liabilities when it becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. All financial assets and liabilities are recognized at fair value on initial recognition except for the trade receivables which are initially measured at transaction price. Transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition or issue of financial assets and financial liabilities, which are not at fair value through profit or loss, are added to or deducted from the fair value on initial recognition.

Subsequent measurement [non-derivative financial instruments]

FINANCIAL ASSETS CARRIED AT AMORTIZED COST

A financial asset is subsequently measured at amortized cost if it is held within a business model whose objective is to hold the asset in order to collect contractual cash flows and the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely for payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding.

FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME [FVTOCI]

A financial asset is subsequently measured at fair value through other comprehensive income if it is held within a business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial assets and the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely for payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. The Company has made an irrevocable election for its investments which are classified as equity instruments to present the subsequent changes in fair value in other comprehensive income based on its business model.

FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS [FVTPL]

A financial asset which is not classified in any of the above categories are subsequently fair valued through profit or loss.

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AT AMORTIZED COST

Financial liabilities are subsequently carried at amortized cost using the effective interest method except financial liabilities carried at fair value through profit and loss or an entity had opted to measure a liability at fair value through profit or loss.

FINANCIAL LIABILITY AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS [FVTPL]

A Financial Liability is classified as at FVTPL if it is classified as held-for-trading or it is a derivative (that does not meet hedge accounting requirements) or it is designated as such on initial recognition.

SHARE CAPITAL - ORDINARY SHARES

An equity instrument is a contract that evidences residual interest in the assets of the company after deducting all its liabilities. Equity instruments recognized by the company at the proceeds received net of direct issue cost.

DE-RECOGNITION OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

The company derecognizes a financial asset when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the financial asset expire or it transfers the financial asset and the transfer qualifies for de-recognition under Ind AS 109.A financial liability (or a part of a financial liability) is derecognized from the Companys Balance Sheet when the obligation specified in the contract is discharged or cancelled or expires.

FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Fair value is the price that would be received on sale of an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The fair value measurement is based on the presumption that the transaction to sell the asset or transfer the liability takes place either:

• In the principal market for the asset or liability, or

• In the absence of a principal market, in the most advantageous market which can beaccessed by the Company for the asset or liability

The fair value of an asset or a liability is measured using the assumptions that market participants would use when pricing the asset or liability, assuming that market participants act in their economic best interest. The Company uses valuation techniques that are appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficient data are available to measure fair value, maximizing the use of relevant observable inputs and minimizing the use of unobservable inputs.

All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the financial statements are categorized within the fair value hierarchy, described as follows, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole:

• Level 1 Quoted (unadjusted) market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

• Level 2 Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is directly or indirectly observable;

• Level 3 Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable

For assets and liabilities that are recognized in the financial statements on a recurring basis, the Company determines whether transfers have occurred between levels in the hierarchy by reassessing categorization (based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole) at the end of each reporting period.

G. Impairment of assets Financial Assets

The Company recognizes loss allowances using the expected credit loss (ECL) model for the financial assets which are not fair valued through profit or loss. Loss allowance for trade receivables with no significant financing component is measured at an amount equal to lifetime ECL. The amount of expected credit losses (or reversal) that is required to adjust the loss allowance at there porting date to the amount that is required to be recognized is recognized as an impairment gain or loss in profit or loss.

Non-Financial Assets

Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment are evaluated for recoverability whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that their carrying amounts may not be recoverable. For the purpose of impairment testing, the recoverable amount (i.e., the higher of the fair value less cost to sell and the value-in-use) is determined on an individual asset basis.

If such assets are considered to be impaired, the impairment to be recognized in the Statement of Profit and Loss is measured by the amount by which the carrying value of the assets exceeds the estimated recoverable amount of the asset. An impairment loss is reversed in the statement of profit and loss if there has been a change in the estimates used to determine the recoverable amount. The carrying amount of the asset is increased to its revised recoverable amount, provided that this amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined (net of any accumulated amortization or depreciation) had no impairment loss been recognized for the asset in prior years.

H. Leases

The company assess whether a contract contains lease at the inception of the contract. A contract is or contains lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of the identifiable assets for a period of time in exchange of consideration. To assess, whether a contract contains the right of control of the identifiable assets, the company identifies the following matters

i. the contract involves the use of identifiable assets

ii. the company has substantially all the economic benefits from the use of assets through the period of lease.

iii. the company has the right to direct the use of assets.

At the date of commencement of lease the company recognises right-of-use[ROU] asset and corresponding lease liability for all the such arrangements. However, in case of leases for a period of duration which is below of 12 months or less [short-term leases]and low value leases, the company recognises the lease payments as an expense on straight line basis over the lease period.

ROU assets are initially recognised at cost, which comprises of the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for any lease payments made at or prior to the commencement date of lease plus any additional direct costs less any lease incentives. ROU assets are depreciated from the commencement date on a straight-line basis over the shorter of the lease term and useful life of the underlying asset.

For the purpose of impairment testing, the recoverable amount (i.e. the higher of the fair value less cost to sell and the value-in-use) is determined on an individual asset basis unless the asset does not generate cash flows that are largely independent of those from other assets. In such cases, the recoverable amount is determined for the Cash Generating Unit (CGU) to which the asset belongs.

The lease liability is initially measured at amortized cost at the present value of the future lease payments. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if not readily determinable, using the incremental borrowing rates in the country of domicile of these leases. Lease liabilities are remeasured with a corresponding adjustment to the related ROU asset if the Company changes its assessment of whether it will exercise an extension or a termination option. Lease liability and ROU asset have been separately presented in the Balance Sheet and lease payments have been classified as financing cash flows.

I. Foreign Currency Transactions

All transactions denominated in foreign currency are recorded at the exchange rate prevailing on the date when the relevant transactions take place.

Exchange differences arising on foreign exchange transactions settled during the year are recognized in the Statement of Profit and Loss of the year. Monetary assets and liabilities in the form of Loans, Current Assetsand Current Liabilities in foreign currency, which are outstanding as at the year-end, are translated at the year-end closing exchange rate and the resultant exchange differences are recognized in the Statement of Profit and Loss. The premium or discount arising at the inception of the forward exchange contracts related to underlying receivables and payables, if any, are amortized as an expense or income recognized over the period of the contracts. Gains or losses on renewal or cancellation of foreign exchange forward contracts are recognizedas income or expense for the period.

J. Employee Benefits

Short-term employee benefits - Employee benefits payable wholly within twelve months of rendering the service are classified as short-term employee benefits and are recognized in the period in which the employee renders the related service.

Post-employment benefits (defined benefit plans) - The employees gratuity scheme is a defined benefit plan. In accordance with the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, the Company provides for gratuity for the eligible employees. The Gratuity Plan provides a lump sum payment to vested employees at retirement, death, incapacitation or termination of employment, of an amount based on the respective employees salary and the tenure of employment with the Company. The present value of the obligation under such defined benefit plan is determined at each Balance Sheet date based on an actuarial valuation using projected unit credit method. The discount rate is based on the prevailing market yields of Indian government securities. Gains and Losses through re-measurement of the net defined benefit liability / (asset) are recognized in Other Comprehensive Income.

Post-employment benefits (defined contribution plans) - Contributions to the provident fund is defined contribution plan and is recognized as an expense in the Statement of Profit and Loss in the period in which the contribution is due. Both the employee and the Company make monthly contributions to the provident fund scheme equal to the specified percentage of the covered employees basic salary.

Long-term employee benefits - Long-term employee benefits comprise of compensated absences and other employee incentives, if any. These are measured based on an actuarial valuation carried out by an independent actuary at each Balance Sheet date unless they are insignificant. Actuarial gains and losses and past service costs are recognized in the Statement of Profit and Loss.

K. Earnings per Share (EPS)

Basic earnings per share is computed by dividing the net profit after tax by the weighted average number of equity shares outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per share is computed by dividing the profit after tax by the weighted average number of equity shares considered for deriving basic earnings per share and also the weighted average number of equity shares that could have been issued upon conversion of all dilutive potential equity shares. The diluted potential equity shares are adjusted for the proceeds receivablehad the shares been actually issued at fair value which is the average market value of the outstanding shares. Dilutive potential equity shares are deemed converted as of the beginning of the period, unless issued at a later date. Dilutive potential equity shares are determined independently for each period presented.

L. Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and Cash equivalents comprises in hand, cash at bank & demand deposit with banks and corporations. The Company considers all short term highly liquid investment, which are readily convertible into cash and have original maturities of three months or less from the date of purchase which are subject to in significant risk in change of value to be cash equivalent.

M. Cash Flow Statement

Cash flows are reported using the indirect method, whereby profit before tax is adjusted for the effects of transactions of a non-cash nature, any deferrals or accruals of past or future operating cash receipts or payments and items of income or expenses associated with investing or financing cash flows. The cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities of the Company are segregated. The Company considers all highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash to be cash equivalents.

N. Dividends

Final dividends on shares are recorded as a liability on the date of approval by the shareholders and interim dividends are recorded as a liability on the date of declaration by the Companys Board of Directors.

O. Provisions and Contingencies

Provisions are recognized when the Company has a present obligation as a result of a past event, for which it is probable that an outflow of resources will be required to settle the obligation and a reliable estimate of the amount of the obligation can be made. Provision is not discounted to its present value and is determined based on the last estimate required to settle the obligation at the year end.

Contingent liabilities are not provided for and are disclosed by way of notes to accounts, where there is an obligation that may, but probably will not, require outflow of resources.

Where there is a possible obligation in respect of which the likelihood of outflow of resources is remote, no provision or disclosure is made.

Provisions are reviewed at each balance sheet date and adjusted to reflect the current best estimate. If it is no longer probable that the outflow of resources would be required to settle the obligation, the provision is reversed.

Contingent assets are neither recognized nor disclosed in the financial statements.

Principle components of Revenue and Expenditure on the basis of our Restated Financial Statements

The following descriptions set forth information with respect to key components of our income statement. Revenue

Revenue from operations

Revenue from operations comprises revenue from export and import service which includes revenue from freight, clearing and forwarding and transport services.

Below is the breakdown of our revenue from operations based on the Restated Financial Statements-

(Rs. in million)

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Revenue from Operations Income from Export Service 372.63 507.73 493.92 Income from Domestic Service 4,601.46 4,277.96 8,264.36 Total 4,974.09 4,785.69 8,758.28 Nature of Revenue Income from Freight 3,012.69 3,557.70 7,492.42 Income from Clearing & Forwarding 1,826.05 1,157.35 1,143.62 Income from Transport 135.35 70.64 122.24 Total 4,974.09 4,785.69 8,758.28

Other income

Other income primarily comprises of interest income on IT refund, interest on term deposit, profit on sale of investment, forex gain / (loss), discounts, amongst others.

Below is the breakdown of other income based on the Restated Financial Statements

(Rs.in million)

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Interest income on IT Refund - - 0.92 Interest on Term Deposit 8.54 3.23 0.36 Profit on Sale of Investments - 1.50 Forex Gain / (Loss) 13.59 (5.17) 1.58 Discounts - 0.19 - Total 22.13 (025) 2.86

Expenses

Our expenses comprise of cost of services rendered, employee benefit expenses, finance costs, depreciation and amortization expense and other expenses.

Cost of Services Rendered

Below is the breakdown of Cost of Services Rendered based on the Restated Financial Statements:

(Rs. in million)

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Clearing & Forwarding Expenses 1,635.66 1,254.41 1,214.97 Freight Expenses 2,574.55 2,982.17 6,762.66 Transport Charges 152.30 71.52 116.22 Total 4,362.51 4,308.10 8,093.85

Employee benefit expenses

Employee benefit expenses primarily comprises of salaries, wages, bonus and other allowances, directors remuneration, contribution to provident and other funds, gratuity, compensated absences and staff welfare expenses.

Finance costs

Finance costs primarily comprises of Interest on Loan (Including Processing Charges on Loan) and Lease Interest.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

Depreciation and amortisation expenses comprises of depreciation on fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets.

Other expenses

Other expenses comprise primarily of commission, professional & consultancy charges, rent, repairs and maintenance - vehicles, bank charges, Allowances for expected credit loss, CSR expenses, travelling expenses, office maintenance expenses, bad debts written off, conveyance expenses, annual maintenance charges, rates and taxes, and other expenses including power & fuel, printing and stationery, payment to auditors, insurance, postage and courier, communication expenses, donation, repairs and maintenance - others, business promotion expenses, repairs and maintenance - computers among others.

Below is the breakdown of other expenses based on the Restated Financial Statements

(Rs. in million)

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Commission 64.08 41.16 39.12 Professional & Consultancy charges 4.80 2.11 1.49 Rent 4.65 3.96 2.86 Repairs & maintenance - Vehicles 3.71 2.12 1.42 Bank Charges 3.02 3.02 3.72 Allowances for expected credit loss 2.92 (2.03) 9.27 CSR Expenses 2.90 - - Travelling expenses 2.48 2.04 0.42 Office Maintenance Expenses 2.06 1.31 1.45 Bad debts written off 1.90 2.50 1.87 Conveyance Expenses 1.49 0.77 0.65 Annual Maintenance Charges 1.49 1.20 0.91 Rates and Taxes 1.45 1.04 0.79 Other Expenses 5.47 5.75 5.04 Total 102.42 64.96 69.01

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following table sets forth our income statement data, the components of which are also expressed as a percentage of Total Income for the periods indicated below:

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Rs. in million % of Total Income Rs. in million % of Total Income Rs. in million % of Total Income INCOME Revenue from Operations 4,974.09 99.56 4,785.69 100.01 8,758.28 99.97 Other Income 22.13 0.44 (0.25) (0.01) 2.86 0.03 Total Income 4,996.22 100.00 4,785.44 100.00 8,761.14 100.00 EXPENSES Cost of Services Rendered 4,362.51 87.32 4,308.10 90.03 8,093.85 92.38 Employee benefits expense 100.61 2.01 72.74 1.52 89.02 1.02 Finance costs 1.64 0.03 0.40 0.01 0.89 0.01

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 in million % of Total Income in million % of Total Income in million % of Total Income Depreciation and amortization expense 9.22 0.18 6.05 0.13 5.39 0.06 Other expenses 102.42 2.05 64.96 1.36 69.01 0.79 Total Expenses 4,576.40 91.60 4,452.25 93.04 8,258.16 94.26 Profit before exceptional and extraordinary items and tax 419.82 8.40 333.19 6.96 502.98 5.74 Exceptional and extraordinary items - - - - - - Profit before tax 419.82 8.40 333.19 6.96 502.98 5.74 Tax expense: Current tax 109.97 2.20 110.41 2.31 179.36 2.05 Deferred tax (5.42) (0.11) (2.93) (0.06) (0.25) (0.00) Profit for the year 315.27 6.31 225.71 4.72 323.87 3.70

Results of Operations for Fiscal 2024 compared with Fiscal 2023

(Rs. in million)

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Change % INCOME Revenue from Operations 4,974.09 4,785.69 3.94 Other Income 22.13 (0.25) 9031.60 Total Income 4,996.22 4,785.44 4.40 EXPENSES Cost of Services Rendered 4,362.51 4,308.10 1.26 Employee benefits expense 100.61 72.74 38.32 Finance costs 1.64 0.40 309.41 Depreciation and amortization expense 9.22 6.05 52.56 Other expenses 102.42 64.96 57.67 Total Expenses 4,576.40 4,452.25 2.79 Profit before exceptional items and tax 419.82 333.19 26.00 Exceptional Items - - - Profit before tax 419.82 333.19 26.00 Tax expense: Current tax 109.97 110.41 (0.40) Deferred tax (542) (2.93) 84.89 Profit for the year 315.27 225.71 39.68

Total Income

The total income increased by 4.40% to Rs. 4,996.22 million in Fiscal 2024 from Rs. 4,785.44 million in Fiscal 2023 primarily on account of the following:

Revenue from Operations

Below is the breakup of our revenue from operations for Fiscal 2024 and Fiscal 2023

(Rs. in million)

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Change % Income from Export Service 372.63 507.73 (26.61) Income from Domestic Service 4,601.46 4,277.96 7.56 Revenue from Operations 4,974.09 4,785.69 3.94 Nature of Revenue Income from Freight 3,012.69 3,557.70 (15.32) Income from Clearing & Forwarding 1,826.05 1,157.35 57.78 Income from Transport 135.35 70.64 91.61 Revenue from Operations 4,974.09 4,785.69 3.94

Our revenue from operations increased by 3.94% from Rs. 4,785.69 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 4,974.09 million in Fiscal 2024, primarily attributed to increase in income from domestic services from Rs. 4,277.96 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 4,601.46 million in Fiscal 2024 which was partially set off by decrease in Export Services from Rs. 507.73 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 372.63 million in Fiscal 2024.

The income from clearing and forwarding increased by 57.78% from Rs. 1,157.35 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 1,826.05 million in Fiscal 2024, income from transport increased by 91.61% from Rs. 70.64 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 135.35 million in Fiscal 2024 which was partially set off by decrease in income from freight by 15.32% from Rs. 3,557.70 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 3,012.69 million in Fiscal 2024. The decrease in Income from freight was due to decrease in global freight charges, whereas overall Throughput TEUs increased from 59,417 TEUs in Fiscal 2023 to 95,072 TEUS in Fiscal 2024.

Our Revenue from Operation was Rs. 2,780.28 million for Fiscal 2021 which increased to Rs. 8,758.28 million in Fiscal 2022, this increase in revenue was due to sudden increase in freight rates due to Covid-19 which got stabilized in the Fiscal 2023 and further in Fiscal 2024. On a steady state, our Companys business has increased from Rs. 2,780.28 million for Fiscal 2021 to Rs. 4,974.09 million in Fiscal 2024 and in terms of volumes from 46,165 TEUs in Fiscal 2021 to 95,072 in Fiscal 2024. The growth in business has been demonstrated through the following chart:

Aggregate ocean freight rate jumped from ~US$ 787.8 per TEU in FY21 to ~US$ 1,418 per TEU in FY22 and slightly declined to ~US$ 1,020 per TEU in FY23. This sudden increase in the aggregate ocean freight rates is due to the disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic and the geopolitical situations caused due to prolonged Russia Ukraine war. (Source: Company Commissioned Lattice Report)

Other Income

Other income increased by 9031.60% from Rs. (0.25) million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 22.13 million in Fiscal 2024. Reasons for the increase/decrease include:

• Interest Income on Term Deposit: Interest Income on bank deposit increased by 164.47% from Rs. 3.23 Million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 8.54 million in Fiscal 2024.

• Foreign Exchange Gains / Loss: Net foreign exchange gain increased by 363.16% from Rs. (5.17) million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 13.59 million in Fiscal 2024.

• Profit on Sale of Investments: Profit on Sale of Investment decreased by 100.00% from Rs. 1.50 Million in Fiscal 2023 to NIL in Fiscal 2024.

• Discount: Discount decreased by 100.00% from Rs. 0.19 million in Fiscal 2023 to NIL in Fiscal 2024.

Total Expenditure

Total expenses increased by 2.79%, from Rs.4,452.25 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 4,576.40 million in Fiscal 2024. The increase/decrease in expenses was primarily on account of the following reasons:

Cost of Services Rendered

Below is the breakdown of Cost of Services Rendered for Fiscal 2024 and Fiscal 2023:

(Rs. in million)

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Change % Freight Expenses 2,574.55 2,982.17 (13.67%) Clearing & Forwarding Expenses 1,635.66 1,254.41 30.39% Transport Charges 152.30 71.52 112.94% Total 4,362.51 4,308.10 1.26%

Our cost of services rendered increased by 1.26% from Rs. 4,308.10 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 4,362.51 million in Fiscal 2024 primarily attributed to increase in clearing & forwarding expenses by 30.39% from Rs. 1,254.41 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 1,635.66 million in Fiscal 2024 and increase in transport charges by 112.94% from Rs. 71.52 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 152.30 million in Fiscal 2024 which is in line with the increase in income from clearing & forwarding and transport charges. This increase was partially set off by decrease in Freight Expenses by 13.67% from Rs. 2,982.17 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 2,574.55 million in Fiscal 2024 due to decrease in freight rates.

Employee Benefits Expense

Our employee benefits expense increased by 38.32% from Rs. 72.74 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 100.61 million in Fiscal 2024, primarily attributed to increase in Salaries, wages, bonus and other allowances from Rs. 57.40 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 81.36 million in Fiscal 2024, Director Remuneration from Rs. 7.45 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 9.75 million in Fiscal 2024, contribution to provident and other funds from Rs. 2.13 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 5.01 million in Fiscal 2024, increase in gratuity expense from Rs. 1.31 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 1.92 million in Fiscal 2024. However, the increase was marginally offset by decrease in compensated absences from Rs. 1.06 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. (0.45) million in Fiscal 2024 and decrease in staff welfare expense from Rs. 3.39 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 3.02 million in Fiscal 2024.

Finance Costs

Our finance costs increased by 309.41% from Rs. 0.40 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 1.64 million in Fiscal 2024, primarily attributed to increase in Interest on Loan (Including Processing Charges on Loan) from Rs. 0.27 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 1.56 million in Fiscal 2024 which was partially set off by decrease in lease interest from Rs. 0.13 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 0.08 million in Fiscal 2024.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

Our depreciation and amortization expense increased by 52.56% from Rs. 6.05 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 9.22 million in Fiscal 2024. Our gross carrying amount of property, plant and equipment increased by 34.90% from Rs. 23.23 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 31.34 million in Fiscal 2024 and right of usage asset increased by 3697.42% from Rs. 0.85 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 32.34 million in Fiscal 2024

Other Expenses

Our other expenses increased by 57.67% from Rs. 64.96 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 102.42 million in Fiscal 2024 primarily attributed to the following reasons:

Below is the breakdown of our other expenses for Fiscal 2024 and Fiscal 2023

(Rs. in million)

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Change % Commission 64.08 41.16 55.69 Professional & Consultancy charges 4.80 2.11 127.16 Rent 4.65 3.96 17.44 Repairs & maintenance - Vehicles 3.71 2.12 74.87 Bank Charges 3.02 3.02 0.00

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Change % Allowances for expected credit loss 2.92 (2.03) 244.06 CSR Expenses 2.90 - - Travelling expenses 2.48 2.04 21.62 Office Maintenance Expenses 2.06 1.31 57.36 Bad debts written off 1.90 2.50 (24.06) Conveyance Expenses 1.49 0.77 93.17 Annual Maintenance Charges 1.49 1.20 23.56 Rates and Taxes 1.45 1.04 39.67 Other Expenses 5.47 5.75 (4.84) Total 102.42 64.96 57.67

The increase in Other Expenses was primarily attributed to the following:

i. Commission expense increased by 55.69% from Rs. 41.46 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 64.08 million in Fiscal 2024. The increase was mainly on account of increase in overall business activity in terms of volume from 59,417 TEUs in Fiscal 2023 to 95,072 TEUs during the Fiscal 2024

ii. Professional & Consultancy charges increased by 127.16% from Rs. 2.11 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 4.80 million in Fiscal 2024

iii. Rent increased by 17.44% from Rs. 3.96 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 4.65 million in Fiscal 2024

iv. Repairs & maintenance - Vehicles increased by 74.87% from Rs. 2.12 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 3.71 million in Fiscal 2024

v. Allowances for expected credit loss increase by 244.06% from Rs. (2.03) million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 2.92 million in Fiscal 2024

vi. CSR Expenses increased from NIL in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 2.90 million in Fiscal 2024

vii. Travelling Expenses increased by 21.62% from Rs. 2.04 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 2.48 million in Fiscal 2024

viii. Office Maintenance Expenses increased by 57.36% from Rs. 1.31 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 2.06 million in Fiscal 2024

ix. Conveyance Expenses increased by 93.17% from Rs. 0.77 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 1.49 million in Fiscal 2024

x. Annual Maintenance Charges increased by 23.56% from Rs. 1.20 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 1.49 million in Fiscal 2024

xi. Rates and Taxes increased by 39.67% from Rs. 1.04 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 1.45 million in Fiscal 2024

However, the increase was partially offset by decrease in (i) Bad Debts written off from Rs. 2.50 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 1.90 million in Fiscal 2024 and (iii) Other Expenses including power & fuel, printing and stationery, payment to auditors, insurance, postage and courier, communication expenses, repairs and maintenance - others, business promotion expenses, repairs and maintenance - computers among others from Rs. 5.75 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 5.47 million in Fiscal 2024.

Profit Before Tax

As a result of the foregoing, our profit before tax increased by 26.00%, from Rs. 333.19 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 419.82 million in Fiscal 2024

Tax Expense

Our tax expenses (including current tax and deferred tax) decreased by 2.72% from Rs. 107.48 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 104.55 million in Fiscal 2024.

Profit for the Year

As a result of the foregoing, our profit for the year increased by 39.68%, from Rs. 225.71 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 315.27 million in Fiscal 2024

Results of Operations for Fiscal 2023 compared with Fiscal 2022

(Rs. in million)

Particulars Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Change % INCOME Revenue from Operations 4,785.69 8,758.28 (45.36) Other Income (0.25) 2.86 (108.65) Total Income 4,785.44 8,761.14 (45.38) EXPENSES Cost of Services Rendered 4,308.10 8,093.85 (46.77) Employee benefits expense 72.74 89.02 (18.28) Finance costs 0.40 0.89 (55.21) Depreciation and amortization expense 6.05 5.39 12.12 Other expenses 64.96 69.01 (5.87) Total Expenses 4,452.25 8,258.16 (46.09) Profit before exceptional items and tax 333.19 502.98 (33.76) Exceptional Items - - - Profit before tax 333.19 502.98 (33.76) Tax expense: Current tax 110.41 179.36 (38.44) Deferred tax (2.93) (0.25) 1077.60 Profit for the year 225.71 323.87 (30.31)

Total Income

The total income decreased by 45.38% to Rs. 4,785.44 million in Fiscal 2023 from Rs. 8,761.14 million in Fiscal 2022 primarily on account of the following:

Revenue from Operations

Below is the breakup of our revenue from operations for Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022:

(Rs. in million)

Particulars Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Change % Income from Export Service 507.73 493.92 2.80% Income from Domestic Service 4,277.96 8,264.36 (48.24%) Revenue from Operations 4,785.69 8,758.28 (45.36%) Nature of Revenue Income from Freight 3,557.70 7,492.42 (52.52%) Income from Clearing & Forwarding 1,157.35 1,143.62 1.20% Income from Transport 70.64 122.14 (42.21%) Revenue from Operations 4,785.69 8,758.28 (45.36%)

Our revenue from operations decreased by 45.36% from Rs. 8,758.28 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 4,785.69 million in Fiscal 2023, primarily attributed to decrease in income from domestic services from Rs. 8,264.36 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 4,277.96 million in Fiscal 2023 which was partially set off by increase in income from Export Services from Rs. 493.92 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 507.73 million in Fiscal 2023.

The income from Freight decreased by 52.52% from Rs. 7,492.42 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 3,557.70 million in Fiscal 2023, income from transport decreased by 42.21% from Rs. 122.14 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 70.64 million in Fiscal 2023 which was partially set off by increase in income from clearing and forwarding by 1.20% from Rs. 1,143.62 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 1,157.35 million in Fiscal 2023. Additionally, the decrease in Income from freight was due to decrease in global freight charges during the Fiscal 2023, whereas overall Throughput TEUs increased from 58,760 TEUs in Fiscal 2022 to 59,417 TEUS in Fiscal 2023.

Our Revenue from Operation was Rs. 2,780.28 million for Fiscal 2021 which increased to Rs. 8,758.28 million in Fiscal 2022, this increase in revenue was due to sudden increase in freight rates due to Covid-19 which got stabilized in the Fiscal 2023 and further in Fiscal 2024. On a steady state, our Companys business has increased from Rs. 2,780.28 million for Fiscal 2021 to Rs. 4,974.09 million in Fiscal 2024 and in terms of volumes from 46,165 TEUs in Fiscal 2021 to 95,072 in Fiscal 2024. The growth in business has been demonstrated through the following chart:

Aggregate ocean freight rate jumped from ~US$ 787.8 per TEU in FY21 to ~US$ 1,418 per TEU in FY22 and slightly declined to ~US$ 1,020 per TEU in FY23. This sudden increase in the aggregate ocean freight rates is due to the disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic and the geopolitical situations caused due to prolonged Russia Ukraine war. (Source: Company Commissioned lLattice Report)

Other Income

Other income decreased by 108.65% from Rs. 2.86 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. (0.25) million in Fiscal 2023. Reasons for the increase/decrease include:

• Interest Income on IT Refund: Interest Income on IT Refund decreased by 100.00% from Rs. 0.92 Million in Fiscal 2022 to NIL in Fiscal 2023

• Foreign Exchange Gains / Loss: Net foreign exchange gain decreased by 425.97% from Rs. 1.58 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. (5.17) million in Fiscal 2023

• Profit on Sale of Investments: Profit on Sale of Investments increased by 100.00% from NIL in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 1.50 Million in Fiscal 2023

• Interest Income on Term Deposit: Interest Income on bank deposit increased by 796.49% from Rs. 0.36 Million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 3.23 million in Fiscal 2023

• Discounts: Discounts increased by 100.00% from NIL in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 0.19 Million in Fiscal 2023 Total Expenditure

Total expenses decreased by 46.09%, from Rs.8,258.16 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. Rs.4,452.25 million in Fiscal 2023. The increase/decrease in expenses was primarily on account of the following reasons:

Cost of Services Rendered

Below is the breakdown of Cost of Services Rendered for Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022:

(Rs. in million)

Particulars Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Change % Freight Expenses 2,982.17 6,762.66 (55.90%) Clearing & Forwarding Expenses 1,254.41 1,214.97 3.25% Transport Charges 71.52 116.22 (38.46%) Total 4,308.10 8,093.85 (46.77%)

Our cost of services rendered decreased by 46.77% from Rs. 8,093.85 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 4,308.10 million in Fiscal 2023 primarily attributed to decrease in Freight Expenses by 55.90% from Rs. 6,762.66 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 2,982.17 million in Fiscal 2023 due to decrease in freight rates and decrease in transport charges by 38.46% from Rs. 116.22 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 71.52 million in Fiscal 2023 which is in line with the decrease in income from freight and transport charges. This decrease was partially set off by increase in clearing & forwarding expenses by 3.25% from Rs. 1214.97 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 1,254.41 million in Fiscal 2023.

Employee Benefits Expense

Our employee benefits expense decreased by 18.28% from Rs. 89.02 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 72.74 million in Fiscal 2022, primarily attributed to decreased in Salaries, wages, bonus and other allowances from Rs. 68.23 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 57.40 million in Fiscal 2023, decrease in gratuity from Rs. 6.33 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 1.31 million in Fiscal 2023, decrease in staff welfare expense from Rs. 9.40 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 3.39 million in Fiscal 2023. However, the decrease was marginally offset by increase in Director Remuneration from Rs. 3.60 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 7.45 million in Fiscal 2023, contribution to provident and other funds from Rs. 1.04 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 2.13 million in Fiscal 2023 and compensated absences from Rs. 0.42 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 1.06 million in Fiscal 2023.

Finance Costs

Our finance costs decreased by 55.21% from Rs. 0.89 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 0.40 million in Fiscal 2023, primarily attributed to decrease in Interest on Loan (Including Processing Charges on Loan) from Rs. 0.87 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 0.28 million in Fiscal 2023 which was partially set off by increase in lease interest from Rs. 0.02 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 0.13 million in Fiscal 2024.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

Our depreciation and amortization expense increased by 12.12% from Rs. 5.39 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 6.05 million in Fiscal 2023.

Other Expenses

Our other expenses decreased by 5.87% from Rs. 69.01 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 64.96 million in Fiscal 2023 primarily attributed to the following reasons:

Below is the breakdown of our other expenses for Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022:

(Rs. in million)

Particulars Fiscal2023 Fiscal2022 Change% Commission 41.16 39.12 5.22 Professional & Consultancy charges 2.11 1.49 42.06 Rent 3.96 2.86 38.68 Repairs & maintenance - Vehicles 2.12 1.42 49.07 Bank Charges 3.02 3.72 (18.99) Allowances for expected credit loss (2.03) 9.27 (121.87) CSR Expenses - - - Travelling expenses 2.04 0.42 388.34 Office Maintenance Expenses 1.31 1.45 (9.72) Bad debts written off 2.50 1.87 33.61 Conveyance Expenses 0.77 0.65 19.23 Annual Maintenance Charges 1.20 0.91 32.29 Rates and Taxes 1.04 0.79 31.01 Other Expenses 5.75 5.04 14.01 Total 64.96 69.01 (587)

The decrease in Other Expenses was primarily attributed to the following:

i. Bank Charges decreased by 18.99% from Rs. 3.72 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 3.02 million in Fiscal 2023

ii. Allowance for expected credit loss decreased by 121.87% from Rs. 9.27 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. (2.03) million in Fiscal 2023

iii. Office Maintenance Expenses decrease by 9.72% from Rs. 1.45 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 1.31 million in Fiscal 2023

However, the decrease was partially offset by increase in (i) Commission from Rs. 39.12 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 41.16 million in Fiscal 2023 (ii) Professional & Consultancy charges from Rs. 1.49 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 2.11 million in Fiscal 2023 (iii) Rent from Rs. 2.86 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 3.96 million in Fiscal 2023 (iv) Repairs & maintenance - Vehicles from Rs. 1.42 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 2.12 million in Fiscal 2023 (v) Travelling expenses from Rs. 0.42 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 2.04 million in Fiscal 2023 (vi) Bad debts written off from Rs. 1.87 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 2.50 million in Fiscal 2023 (vii) Conveyance Expenses from Rs. 0.65 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 0.77 million in Fiscal 2023 (viii) Annual Maintenance Charges off from Rs. 0.91 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 1.20 million in Fiscal 2023 (ix) Rates and Taxes off from Rs. 0.79 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 1.04 million in Fiscal 2023 and (x) Other Expenses including power & fuel, printing and stationery, payment to auditors, insurance, postage and courier, communication expenses, repairs and maintenance - others, business promotion expenses, repairs and maintenance - computers among others from Rs. 5.04 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 5.75 million in Fiscal 2023

Profit Before Tax

As a result of the foregoing, our profit before tax decreased by 33.76%, from Rs. 502.98 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 333.19 million in Fiscal 2023

Tax Expense

Our tax expenses (including current tax and deferred tax) decreased by 39.99% from Rs. 179.11 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 107.48 million in Fiscal 2023.

Profit for the Year

As a result of the foregoing, our profit for the year decreased by 30.31% from Rs. 323.87 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 225.71 million in Fiscal 2023

Cash Flows as per Restated Financial Statements

The following table summarizes our cash flows for the periods indicated below:

(All amounts in Rs. Million)

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Net cash (used in)/ generated from operating activities (A) 75.31 249.02 281.69 Net cash (used in)/ generated from investing activities (B) (79.24) (0.72) (4.75) Net cash (used in)/ generated from financing activities (A) (198.64) (221.76) (37.75) Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C) (202.57) 26.54 239.19 Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the period 293.24 266.70 27.51 Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the period 90.67 293.24 266.70

Net cash generated from operating activities Fiscal 2024

Our operating profit before working capital changes was Rs. 425.47 million for Fiscal 2024, which was primarily adjusted by payment of income tax of Rs. 141.83 million, increase in trade payables by Rs. 0.71 million, other current liabilities by Rs. 12.98 million, long term provision by Rs. 2.84 million, short term provision by Rs. 9.72 million, trade receivables by Rs. 186.28 million, non-current other financial assets by Rs. 3.01 million, current other financial assets by Rs. 50.22 million and decrease in loans by Rs. 0.47 million, other current assets by Rs. 4.46 million.

Fiscal 2023

Our operating profit before working capital changes was Rs. 335.97 million for Fiscal 2023, which was primarily adjusted by payment of income tax of Rs. 95.63 million, increase in long term provision by Rs. 2.52 million, loans by Rs. 3.30 million, non-current other financial assets by Rs. 3.49 million, current other financial assets by Rs. 5.54 million, other current assets by Rs. 12.73 million and decrease trade payables by Rs. 239.48 million, other current liabilities by Rs. 69.91 million, short term provision by Rs. 20.80 million, trade receivables by Rs. 361.41 million.

Fiscal 2022

Our operating profit before working capital changes was Rs. 520.28 million for Fiscal 2022, which was primarily adjusted by payment of income tax of Rs. 170.14 million, increase in trade payables by Rs. 194.94 million, other current liabilities by Rs. 66.27 million, long term provision by Rs. 6.16 million, short term provision by Rs. 16.48 million, trade receivables by Rs. 348.04 million, non-current other financial assets by Rs. 0.90 million, current other financial assets by Rs. 5.88 million and decrease in loans by Rs. 2.29 million, other current assets by Rs. 0.23 million.

Net cash used in investing activities

For Fiscal 2024

Net cash used in investing activities was Rs. 79.24 million for Fiscal 2024. This was primarily on account of purchase of property, plant, equipment amounting to Rs. 14.97 million, capital advances for property, plant and equipment amounting to Rs. 0.94 million, purchase of intangible assets amounting to Rs. 0.25 million, increase in Capital Work-in-progress of Rs. 35.14 million, investment in fixed deposit amounting to Rs. 1.92 million, Investing in Term deposit amounting to Rs. 0.57 million, movement in ROU Asset amounting to Rs. 33.82 million which was partially offset by interest received of Rs. 8.37 million.

For Fiscal 2023

Net cash used in investing activities was Rs. 0.72 million for Fiscal 2023. This was primarily on account of purchase of property, plant, equipment amounting to Rs. 3.55 million, investment made in current investment amounting to Rs. 120.00 million, investment in fixed deposit amounting to Rs. 0.50 million, movement in ROU Asset was Rs. 0.31 million which was partially offset by proceeds from sale of current investment amounting to Rs. 121.52 million, interest received amounting to Rs. 2.12 million.

For Fiscal 2022

Net cash used in investing activities was Rs. 4.75 million for Fiscal 2022. This was primarily on account of purchase of property, plant, equipment amounting to Rs. 3.62 million, investment in fixed deposit amounting to Rs. 0.80 million, movement in ROU Asset amounting to Rs. 0.99 million, which was partially offset by proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment of Rs. 0.30 million and interest received amounting to Rs. 0.36 million.

Net cash generated from/ used in financing activities.

For Fiscal 2024

Net cash used from financing activities was Rs. 198.64 million for Fiscal 2024. This was primarily on account of repayment of current and non-current borrowings of Rs. 230.39 million, interest paid amounting to Rs. 1.56 million which was partially offset by movement in ROU liability of Rs. 33.31 million.

For Fiscal 2023

Net cash used in financing activities was Rs. 221.76 million for Fiscal 2023. This was primarily on account of repayment of current and non-current borrowings of Rs. 231.19 million, interest paid amounting to Rs. 0.27 million, movement in ROU liability of Rs. 0.20 million which was partially offset by proceeds from increase of Share Capital of Rs. 9.90 million.

For Fiscal 2022

Net cash used in financing activities was Rs. 37.75 million for Fiscal 2022. This was primarily on account of repayment of current and non-current borrowings of Rs. 37.66 million and finance cost of Rs. 0.87 million, which was partially offset by movement in ROU liability of Rs. 0.78 million.

Financial Indebtedness

As at March 31, 2024 the total outstanding borrowings of our Company were Rs. 89.71 million as per Restated Financial Statements. For further details, refer chapter titled "Financial Indebtedness" beginning on page 299 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

As per Restated Financial Statements

(Rs. in million)

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Long Term Borrowings (A) - From Banks & Financial Institution 3.34 - 2.33 - From Directors, their Relatives and Corporate 86.71 323.28 413.45 Short Term Borrowings (B) - From Banks & Financial Institution - - - Current Maturities of Long Term Borrowings (C) 2.84 - 2.53 Total (A)+(B)+(C) 92.89 323.28 418.31

Contingent Liabilities and Commitments

Contingent liabilities, to the extent not provided for, as of the below mentioned time periods, as determined in accordance with Ind AS 37, are described below

As per Restated Financial Statements

(Rs. in million)

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 I. Contingent liabilities GST Demand via SCN Issued# 1273.70 - - Lien against the FD Provided to Statutory Authorities 1.09 - - Bank Guarantees given 0.70 0.50 - II. Capital Commitments Estimated Amount of contracts remaining to be executed on capital account towards construction cost on lease hold building 21.80 - - Total 21.80 - -

Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements

We do not have any off-balance sheet arrangements, derivative instruments or other relationships with other entities that would have been established for the purpose of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements.

Changes in accounting policies in the last three Fiscals

There have been no changes in our accounting policies in Fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022 Related Party Transactions

We enter into various transactions with related parties in the ordinary course of business. For further details, see "Financial Statements- Restated Financial Statements - Notes to Restated Financial Statements - Annexure VII - Notes to the Restated Financial Information of Glottis Limited - Note 35- Related Party Disclosures " on page 259.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with Ind AS, we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that Non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with financial measures prepared in accordance with Ind AS, may be helpful to investors because it provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating our ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, our management does not consider these Non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with Ind AS.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk

The Companys principal financial liabilities comprise borrowings, trade and other payables. The main purpose of these financial liabilities is to finance and support Companys operations. The Companys principal financial assets include trade and other receivables and cash and cash equivalents that derive directly from its operations.

The Company is exposed to market risk, credit risk and liquidity risk. The Companys senior management oversees the management of these risks. The Companys financial risk activities are governed by appropriate policies and procedures and financial risks are identified, measured and managed in accordance with the Companys policies and risk objectives. The Board of Directors reviews and agrees policies for managing each of these risks. The risk management framework aims to:

(i) create a stable business planning environment by reducing the impact of currency and interest rate fluctuations on the Companys business plan.

(ii) achieve greater predictability to earnings by determining the financial value of the expected earnings in advance.

Market risk

Market risk is the risk of any loss in future earnings, in realisable fair values or in future cash flows that may result from a change in the price of a financial instrument. The value of a financial instrument may change as a result of changes in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, equity price fluctuations, liquidity and other market changes. Future specific market movements cannot be normally predicted with reasonable accuracy. For risks relating to the same, please refer to "Risk Factors - "Risk Factor 10 - Significant fluctuation in freight rates may materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations" and "Risk Factor 29 - Our international operations expose us to legal, tax and economic risks, and exchange rate fluctuations. Our inability to successfully manage our geographically diverse operations could adversely affect our business and results of operations" on pages 43 and 62, respectively.

Currency risk

Our Company is exposed to currency risk mainly on account of income from export services in foreign currency. The major exposures of our Company are in U.S. dollars, EUR and GBP. The Company evaluates exchange rate exposure arising from foreign currency transactions and the Company follows established risk management policies to mitigate the risk. For further information, see "Principal factors affecting our results of operations" on page 267.

Credit risk

Credit risk refers to the possibility of a customer and other counterparties not meeting their obligations and terms and conditions which would result in a financial loss. We are exposed to credit risk from our operating activities, primarily from trade receivables. As of Fiscal 2024, 2023 and 2022, our restated trade receivables were Rs. 536.63 million, Rs. 355.19 million and Rs. 717.08 million respectively. For further information, see "Risk Factors - Risk Factor 6 - Our customers or customer groups do not commit to long-term contracts and may cancel or modify their orders or postpone or default in their payments. Any cancellation, modification, postponement of our orders could materially harm our cash flow position, revenues and earning." on page 40.

Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will encounter difficulty in meeting the obligations associated with its financial liabilities that are settled by delivering cash or another financial asset. Our approach to managing liquidity is to ensure, as far as possible, that it will have sufficient liquidity to meet its liabilities when they are due, under both normal and stressed conditions, without incurring unacceptable losses or risking damage to the Companys reputation.

Other Qualitative Factors

Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

Except as described in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there have been no other events or transactions that, to our knowledge, may be described as "unusual" or "infrequent".

Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing operations

Other than as described above, to the best of the knowledge of our management, there are no other significant economic changes that materially affect or are likely to affect income from continuing operations. For further details, please see "Our Business and "Risk Factors" on pages 158 and 33 respectively.

Known trends or uncertainties

Apart from the risks as disclosed under Section "Risk Factors " beginning on page 33, in our opinion there are no other known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations.

Future changes in relationship between costs and revenues

Other than as described above and in "Our Business and "Risk Factors" on pages 158 and 33, respectively, to the knowledge of our management, there are no known factors that might affect the future relationship between costs and revenues.

Increases in net sales or revenue and Introduction of new products or services or increased sales prices

Changes in revenue in the last three Fiscals are as described in "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Position and Results of Operations - Fiscal 2024 compared with Fiscal 2023 - Revenue from Operations" and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Position and Results of Operations - Fiscal 2023 compared with Fiscal 2022 - Revenue from Operations" above on page 282

Status of any publicly announced New Products or Business Segment

Other than as disclosed in this section and in "Our Business" on page 158, as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there are no new products or business segments that have had or are expected to have a material impact on our business prospects, results of operations or financial

Seasonality of business

Our Companys business is not seasonal in nature.

Any Major Dependence on a single or few suppliers or customers

The % of contribution of our Companys suppliers vis-a-vis the total revenue from operations respectively as of for the Fiscal 2024, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:

Particulars Top Suppliers as a percentage (%) of direct expenses Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Top 5 57.64% 51.22% 63.26% Top 10 75.14% 68.95% 81.31%

The % of contribution of our Companys customers vis-a-vis the total revenue from operations respectively as of for the Fiscal 2024, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:

Particulars Top Customers as a percentage (%) of Revenue from Operations Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Top 5 32.00% 17.31% 26.46% Top 10 43.93% 29.33% 39.46%

Competitive conditions

Competitive conditions are as described under the chapters "Industry Overview " and "Our Business " beginning on pages 136 and 158 respectively.

Significant Developments after March 31, 2024, that may affect our future results of operations

Except as stated above and elsewhere in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, no developments have come to our attention since the date of the Restated Financial Information as disclosed in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus which materially and adversely affect or are likely to materially and adversely affect our operations or trading or profitability, or the value of our assets or our ability to pay our liabilities within the next twelve months.