Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd Share Price

370.1
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:16:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High370.1
  • 52 Wk High362.85
  • Prev. Close362.85
  • Day's Low370.1
  • 52 Wk Low 198.8
  • Turnover (lac)14.82
  • P/E221.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.94
  • EPS1.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)425.17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

0

Prev. Close

362.85

Turnover(Lac.)

14.82

Day's High

370.1

Day's Low

370.1

52 Week's High

362.85

52 Week's Low

198.8

Book Value

27.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

425.17

P/E

221.25

EPS

1.64

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.17%

Non-Promoter- 26.82%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

11.47

7.64

7.64

7.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.79

18.72

17.23

13.99

Net Worth

28.26

26.36

24.87

21.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

66.16

62.27

35.89

31.26

yoy growth (%)

6.24

73.5

14.79

14.68

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-13.23

-15.49

-8.22

-6.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.56

3.57

2.26

3.1

Depreciation

-3.08

-2.22

-2.06

-1.87

Tax paid

-0.32

-0.9

-0.58

-0.84

Working capital

2.36

2.51

0.2

-0.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.24

73.5

14.79

14.68

Op profit growth

11.75

32.7

-18.17

43.23

EBIT growth

1.37

41.62

-26.94

52.22

Net profit growth

21.56

59.22

-25.61

186.42

No Record Found

Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Atul Garg

Whole-time Director

Shree Bhushan Garg

Director

Preeti Garg

Independent Director

Chetan Agrawal

Independent Director

Kulamani Mohanty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SURABHI DESHMUKH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd

Summary

Shree Vasu Logistics Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shree Vasu Logistics Private Limited at Raipur, Chhattisgarh on March 21, 2007. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Shree Vasu Logistics Limited on February 06, 2018. Shree Bhushan Garg and Atul Garg are the promoters of the Company and initial subscribers to the MoA of the Company.Incorporated in 2007, the Company is engaged in providing various logistic services such as acting as Carrying and Forwarding Agent, Warehousing and Inventory Management, and Distribution Management though Secondary Transportation. The Company positioned itself as a third party Logistics Services Provider (LSP). The Company operates its business mainly through Carrying and Forwarding Agent model in the domestic market.The Company have own fleet of trucks and network of the third party transportation gives an access of more than 30 transport vehicles. It offer customized and end-to-end logistics solutions and services including transportation and distribution, warehousing, in-factory logistics and value-added services to clients.The Company acquired M/s. Raipur Forwarding Services, Proprietorship Concern of one of the Promoters, Mr. Atul Garg, engaged in the business of Carrying and Forwarding Agency vide an agreement dated April 03, 2007. The Company further acquired M/s. Yashraj Logistics, Proprietorship Concern of one of the Promot
Company FAQs

What is the Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹370.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd is ₹425.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd is 221.25 and 12.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd is ₹198.8 and ₹362.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd?

Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.14%, 3 Years at 69.38%, 1 Year at 62.86%, 6 Month at 58.38%, 3 Month at 15.10% and 1 Month at 12.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.83 %

