SectorLogistics
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹362.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.82
Day's High₹370.1
Day's Low₹370.1
52 Week's High₹362.85
52 Week's Low₹198.8
Book Value₹27.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)425.17
P/E221.25
EPS1.64
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
11.47
7.64
7.64
7.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.79
18.72
17.23
13.99
Net Worth
28.26
26.36
24.87
21.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
66.16
62.27
35.89
31.26
yoy growth (%)
6.24
73.5
14.79
14.68
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-13.23
-15.49
-8.22
-6.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.56
3.57
2.26
3.1
Depreciation
-3.08
-2.22
-2.06
-1.87
Tax paid
-0.32
-0.9
-0.58
-0.84
Working capital
2.36
2.51
0.2
-0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.24
73.5
14.79
14.68
Op profit growth
11.75
32.7
-18.17
43.23
EBIT growth
1.37
41.62
-26.94
52.22
Net profit growth
21.56
59.22
-25.61
186.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Atul Garg
Whole-time Director
Shree Bhushan Garg
Director
Preeti Garg
Independent Director
Chetan Agrawal
Independent Director
Kulamani Mohanty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SURABHI DESHMUKH
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd
Summary
Shree Vasu Logistics Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shree Vasu Logistics Private Limited at Raipur, Chhattisgarh on March 21, 2007. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Shree Vasu Logistics Limited on February 06, 2018. Shree Bhushan Garg and Atul Garg are the promoters of the Company and initial subscribers to the MoA of the Company.Incorporated in 2007, the Company is engaged in providing various logistic services such as acting as Carrying and Forwarding Agent, Warehousing and Inventory Management, and Distribution Management though Secondary Transportation. The Company positioned itself as a third party Logistics Services Provider (LSP). The Company operates its business mainly through Carrying and Forwarding Agent model in the domestic market.The Company have own fleet of trucks and network of the third party transportation gives an access of more than 30 transport vehicles. It offer customized and end-to-end logistics solutions and services including transportation and distribution, warehousing, in-factory logistics and value-added services to clients.The Company acquired M/s. Raipur Forwarding Services, Proprietorship Concern of one of the Promoters, Mr. Atul Garg, engaged in the business of Carrying and Forwarding Agency vide an agreement dated April 03, 2007. The Company further acquired M/s. Yashraj Logistics, Proprietorship Concern of one of the Promot
The Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹370.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd is ₹425.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd is 221.25 and 12.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd is ₹198.8 and ₹362.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.14%, 3 Years at 69.38%, 1 Year at 62.86%, 6 Month at 58.38%, 3 Month at 15.10% and 1 Month at 12.69%.
