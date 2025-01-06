Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.56
3.57
2.26
3.1
Depreciation
-3.08
-2.22
-2.06
-1.87
Tax paid
-0.32
-0.9
-0.58
-0.84
Working capital
2.36
2.51
0.2
-0.14
Other operating items
Operating
2.52
2.95
-0.18
0.22
Capital expenditure
7.33
3.41
10.52
0.89
Free cash flow
9.85
6.36
10.33
1.11
Equity raised
27.97
22.64
14.12
10.24
Investing
-0.09
-0.08
0.04
0.02
Financing
13.67
6.91
1.23
12.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
51.4
35.83
25.73
24.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.