Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

370
(1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:56 PM

Shree Vasu Logis FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.56

3.57

2.26

3.1

Depreciation

-3.08

-2.22

-2.06

-1.87

Tax paid

-0.32

-0.9

-0.58

-0.84

Working capital

2.36

2.51

0.2

-0.14

Other operating items

Operating

2.52

2.95

-0.18

0.22

Capital expenditure

7.33

3.41

10.52

0.89

Free cash flow

9.85

6.36

10.33

1.11

Equity raised

27.97

22.64

14.12

10.24

Investing

-0.09

-0.08

0.04

0.02

Financing

13.67

6.91

1.23

12.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

51.4

35.83

25.73

24.2

