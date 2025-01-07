Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
66.16
62.27
35.89
31.26
yoy growth (%)
6.24
73.5
14.79
14.68
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-13.23
-15.49
-8.22
-6.04
As % of sales
20
24.88
22.92
19.32
Other costs
-44.76
-39.47
-22.16
-18.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
67.65
63.38
61.73
59.16
Operating profit
8.16
7.3
5.5
6.72
OPM
12.33
11.73
15.33
21.51
Depreciation
-3.08
-2.22
-2.06
-1.87
Interest expense
-1.68
-1.6
-1.39
-1.9
Other income
0.17
0.1
0.22
0.15
Profit before tax
3.56
3.57
2.26
3.1
Taxes
-0.32
-0.9
-0.58
-0.84
Tax rate
-9.05
-25.36
-26.02
-27.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.24
2.66
1.67
2.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.24
2.66
1.67
2.25
yoy growth (%)
21.56
59.22
-25.61
186.42
NPM
4.9
4.28
4.67
7.2
