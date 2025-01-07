iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

372
(0.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:16 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

66.16

62.27

35.89

31.26

yoy growth (%)

6.24

73.5

14.79

14.68

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-13.23

-15.49

-8.22

-6.04

As % of sales

20

24.88

22.92

19.32

Other costs

-44.76

-39.47

-22.16

-18.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

67.65

63.38

61.73

59.16

Operating profit

8.16

7.3

5.5

6.72

OPM

12.33

11.73

15.33

21.51

Depreciation

-3.08

-2.22

-2.06

-1.87

Interest expense

-1.68

-1.6

-1.39

-1.9

Other income

0.17

0.1

0.22

0.15

Profit before tax

3.56

3.57

2.26

3.1

Taxes

-0.32

-0.9

-0.58

-0.84

Tax rate

-9.05

-25.36

-26.02

-27.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.24

2.66

1.67

2.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.24

2.66

1.67

2.25

yoy growth (%)

21.56

59.22

-25.61

186.42

NPM

4.9

4.28

4.67

7.2

