Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

402.5
(1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:50:12 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

11.47

7.64

7.64

7.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.79

18.72

17.23

13.99

Net Worth

28.26

26.36

24.87

21.63

Minority Interest

Debt

41.73

34.97

25.62

21.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.08

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

70.07

61.34

50.49

42.94

Fixed Assets

104.75

67.53

34.3

29.67

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.1

0.08

0.08

0.17

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.49

1.03

0.38

0.29

Networking Capital

-37.21

-8.12

15.26

12.16

Inventories

2.49

0.22

0.17

0.08

Inventory Days

0.93

0.46

Sundry Debtors

14.81

16.45

13.51

12.62

Debtor Days

74.53

73.96

Other Current Assets

14.14

10.26

8.22

6.95

Sundry Creditors

-1.7

-2.63

-2.32

-3.19

Creditor Days

12.79

18.69

Other Current Liabilities

-66.95

-32.42

-4.32

-4.3

Cash

0.94

0.82

0.48

0.65

Total Assets

70.07

61.34

50.5

42.94

