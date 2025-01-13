Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
11.47
7.64
7.64
7.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.79
18.72
17.23
13.99
Net Worth
28.26
26.36
24.87
21.63
Minority Interest
Debt
41.73
34.97
25.62
21.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.08
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
70.07
61.34
50.49
42.94
Fixed Assets
104.75
67.53
34.3
29.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.08
0.08
0.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.49
1.03
0.38
0.29
Networking Capital
-37.21
-8.12
15.26
12.16
Inventories
2.49
0.22
0.17
0.08
Inventory Days
0.93
0.46
Sundry Debtors
14.81
16.45
13.51
12.62
Debtor Days
74.53
73.96
Other Current Assets
14.14
10.26
8.22
6.95
Sundry Creditors
-1.7
-2.63
-2.32
-3.19
Creditor Days
12.79
18.69
Other Current Liabilities
-66.95
-32.42
-4.32
-4.3
Cash
0.94
0.82
0.48
0.65
Total Assets
70.07
61.34
50.5
42.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.