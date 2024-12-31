iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting31 Dec 202423 Dec 2024
SHREE VASU LOGISTICS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 31-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Increase in authorised capital/ESOP/Other business. Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2024)
Board Meeting9 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting13 May 20247 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/05/2024)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202426 Apr 2024
Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 24, 2024.
Board Meeting9 Apr 20249 Apr 2024
Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 09, 2024.
Board Meeting1 Apr 20241 Apr 2024
Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 01, 2024.
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024) Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/02/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 24, 2024.

Shree Vasu Logis: Related News

No Record Found

