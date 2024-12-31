|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|31 Dec 2024
|23 Dec 2024
|SHREE VASU LOGISTICS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 31-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Increase in authorised capital/ESOP/Other business. Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 24, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|9 Apr 2024
|9 Apr 2024
|Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 09, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|1 Apr 2024
|1 Apr 2024
|Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 01, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024) Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 24, 2024.
