Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

SHREE VASU LOGISTICS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 31-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Increase in authorised capital/ESOP/Other business. Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 7 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/05/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 26 Apr 2024

Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 24, 2024.

Board Meeting 9 Apr 2024 9 Apr 2024

Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 09, 2024.

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 01, 2024.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024) Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/02/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024