Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd Summary

Shree Vasu Logistics Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shree Vasu Logistics Private Limited at Raipur, Chhattisgarh on March 21, 2007. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Shree Vasu Logistics Limited on February 06, 2018. Shree Bhushan Garg and Atul Garg are the promoters of the Company and initial subscribers to the MoA of the Company.Incorporated in 2007, the Company is engaged in providing various logistic services such as acting as Carrying and Forwarding Agent, Warehousing and Inventory Management, and Distribution Management though Secondary Transportation. The Company positioned itself as a third party Logistics Services Provider (LSP). The Company operates its business mainly through Carrying and Forwarding Agent model in the domestic market.The Company have own fleet of trucks and network of the third party transportation gives an access of more than 30 transport vehicles. It offer customized and end-to-end logistics solutions and services including transportation and distribution, warehousing, in-factory logistics and value-added services to clients.The Company acquired M/s. Raipur Forwarding Services, Proprietorship Concern of one of the Promoters, Mr. Atul Garg, engaged in the business of Carrying and Forwarding Agency vide an agreement dated April 03, 2007. The Company further acquired M/s. Yashraj Logistics, Proprietorship Concern of one of the Promoters, Mr. Atul Garg i.e. Karta of M/s. Atul Garg HUF engaged in the business of Carrying and Forwarding Agency vide an agreement dated May 09, 2007. Similarly, the Company also acquired M/s. Shree Logistics, Proprietorship Concern of one of the Promoters, Mr. Shree Bhushan Garg, engaged in the business of Carrying and Forwarding Agency vide an agreement dated May 09, 2007. Company also acquired M/s. Shree Logistics, Proprietorship Concern of one of the Promoters, Mr. Shree Bhushan Garg, i.e. Karta of M/s. Shree Bhushan Garg, HUF engaged in the business of Carrying and Forwarding Agency vide an agreement dated May 09, 2007.The Company came out with a Initial Public Offer of 20,64,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 9.28 Crore in May, 2018.