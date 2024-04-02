Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 01, 2024. Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on April 23, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/04/2024) Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 23, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/04/2024) Shree Vasu Logistics Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 23, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/04/2024)