Summary

TCI Express Limited (TCI XPS) was incorporated on November 10, 2008 in Hyderabad. Headquarted in Gurugram (NCR), India, the Company operates in the business of express cargo distribution through road, rail, air and water mode. The Company has a strong foundation with 28 state-of-the-art sorting centres, 500 express routes, 2,500 feeder routes, more than 900 branches, 40,000 pick up and 50,000 delivery points and more than 5,000 containerized trucks as part of its network. The global footprint of the Company have widened servicing nearly 202 countries through IATA-approved agent network. The Company offers comprehensive e-commerce services with a multimodal B2B distribution model, ensuring timely deliveries and Cash on Delivery (COD) options. The Company expedited time- sensitive cargo, resulting in extended customer relationships on one hand and sensitive understanding needs of industries on the other and thus this hub & spoke distribution model has facilitated prompt cargo movement, driving efficiencies thereby generating higher yields per route. It has state-of-the-art fully automated sorting centres coming up at Pune and Gurugram. The Company has approx. 5000 containerized vehicles fleet.Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 for the demerger of XPS undertakingof Transport Corporation of India Limited as a going concern into TCI Express Limited was sanctioned by the Honble High Court for the State of Telangana and Andhar

