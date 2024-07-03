iifl-logo-icon 1
TCI Express Ltd Share Price

827
(-2.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:14:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open845.05
  • Day's High849.3
  • 52 Wk High1,438
  • Prev. Close845.05
  • Day's Low827
  • 52 Wk Low 800.8
  • Turnover (lac)55.84
  • P/E28.66
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value196.32
  • EPS29.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,174.03
  • Div. Yield0.71
No Records Found

TCI Express Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

845.05

Prev. Close

845.05

Turnover(Lac.)

55.84

Day's High

849.3

Day's Low

827

52 Week's High

1,438

52 Week's Low

800.8

Book Value

196.32

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,174.03

P/E

28.66

EPS

29.5

Divi. Yield

0.71

TCI Express Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 08 Nov, 2024

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

TCI Express Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

TCI Express Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:33 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.53%

Non-Promoter- 11.84%

Institutions: 11.84%

Non-Institutions: 18.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TCI Express Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.67

7.66

7.7

7.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

696.38

588.71

528.49

426.18

Net Worth

704.05

596.37

536.19

433.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,081.47

843.99

1,031.96

885.08

yoy growth (%)

28.13

-18.21

16.59

17.96

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-109.94

-87.34

-101.8

-72.52

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

172.01

132.22

116.98

83.76

Depreciation

-9.98

-8.97

-7.79

-5.2

Tax paid

-43.17

-31.62

-27.9

-25.36

Working capital

19.26

4.51

22.86

-1.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.13

-18.21

16.59

17.96

Op profit growth

30.08

10.73

33.8

46.45

EBIT growth

30.01

12.82

34.68

48.46

Net profit growth

28.07

12.93

52.54

55.77

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

1,253.82

1,241.01

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1,253.82

1,241.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

7.15

7.17

TCI Express Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TCI Express Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

D P Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Vineet Agarwal

Managing Director

Chander Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Phool Chand Sharma

Independent Director

Murali Krishna Chevuturi

Independent Director

Prashant Jain

Independent Director

ASHOK KUMAR LADHA

Independent Director

Taruna Singhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TCI Express Ltd

Summary

TCI Express Limited (TCI XPS) was incorporated on November 10, 2008 in Hyderabad. Headquarted in Gurugram (NCR), India, the Company operates in the business of express cargo distribution through road, rail, air and water mode. The Company has a strong foundation with 28 state-of-the-art sorting centres, 500 express routes, 2,500 feeder routes, more than 900 branches, 40,000 pick up and 50,000 delivery points and more than 5,000 containerized trucks as part of its network. The global footprint of the Company have widened servicing nearly 202 countries through IATA-approved agent network. The Company offers comprehensive e-commerce services with a multimodal B2B distribution model, ensuring timely deliveries and Cash on Delivery (COD) options. The Company expedited time- sensitive cargo, resulting in extended customer relationships on one hand and sensitive understanding needs of industries on the other and thus this hub & spoke distribution model has facilitated prompt cargo movement, driving efficiencies thereby generating higher yields per route. It has state-of-the-art fully automated sorting centres coming up at Pune and Gurugram. The Company has approx. 5000 containerized vehicles fleet.Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 for the demerger of XPS undertakingof Transport Corporation of India Limited as a going concern into TCI Express Limited was sanctioned by the Honble High Court for the State of Telangana and Andhar
Company FAQs

What is the TCI Express Ltd share price today?

The TCI Express Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹827 today.

What is the Market Cap of TCI Express Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TCI Express Ltd is ₹3174.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TCI Express Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TCI Express Ltd is 28.66 and 4.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TCI Express Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TCI Express Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TCI Express Ltd is ₹800.8 and ₹1438 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TCI Express Ltd?

TCI Express Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.01%, 3 Years at -26.91%, 1 Year at -39.06%, 6 Month at -32.85%, 3 Month at -21.38% and 1 Month at 2.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TCI Express Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TCI Express Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.54 %
Institutions - 11.85 %
Public - 18.62 %

