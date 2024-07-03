SectorLogistics
Open₹845.05
Prev. Close₹845.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹55.84
Day's High₹849.3
Day's Low₹827
52 Week's High₹1,438
52 Week's Low₹800.8
Book Value₹196.32
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,174.03
P/E28.66
EPS29.5
Divi. Yield0.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.67
7.66
7.7
7.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
696.38
588.71
528.49
426.18
Net Worth
704.05
596.37
536.19
433.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,081.47
843.99
1,031.96
885.08
yoy growth (%)
28.13
-18.21
16.59
17.96
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-109.94
-87.34
-101.8
-72.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
172.01
132.22
116.98
83.76
Depreciation
-9.98
-8.97
-7.79
-5.2
Tax paid
-43.17
-31.62
-27.9
-25.36
Working capital
19.26
4.51
22.86
-1.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.13
-18.21
16.59
17.96
Op profit growth
30.08
10.73
33.8
46.45
EBIT growth
30.01
12.82
34.68
48.46
Net profit growth
28.07
12.93
52.54
55.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,253.82
1,241.01
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,253.82
1,241.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
7.15
7.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
D P Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Vineet Agarwal
Managing Director
Chander Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Phool Chand Sharma
Independent Director
Murali Krishna Chevuturi
Independent Director
Prashant Jain
Independent Director
ASHOK KUMAR LADHA
Independent Director
Taruna Singhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka
Summary
TCI Express Limited (TCI XPS) was incorporated on November 10, 2008 in Hyderabad. Headquarted in Gurugram (NCR), India, the Company operates in the business of express cargo distribution through road, rail, air and water mode. The Company has a strong foundation with 28 state-of-the-art sorting centres, 500 express routes, 2,500 feeder routes, more than 900 branches, 40,000 pick up and 50,000 delivery points and more than 5,000 containerized trucks as part of its network. The global footprint of the Company have widened servicing nearly 202 countries through IATA-approved agent network. The Company offers comprehensive e-commerce services with a multimodal B2B distribution model, ensuring timely deliveries and Cash on Delivery (COD) options. The Company expedited time- sensitive cargo, resulting in extended customer relationships on one hand and sensitive understanding needs of industries on the other and thus this hub & spoke distribution model has facilitated prompt cargo movement, driving efficiencies thereby generating higher yields per route. It has state-of-the-art fully automated sorting centres coming up at Pune and Gurugram. The Company has approx. 5000 containerized vehicles fleet.Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 for the demerger of XPS undertakingof Transport Corporation of India Limited as a going concern into TCI Express Limited was sanctioned by the Honble High Court for the State of Telangana and Andhar
The TCI Express Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹827 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TCI Express Ltd is ₹3174.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TCI Express Ltd is 28.66 and 4.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TCI Express Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TCI Express Ltd is ₹800.8 and ₹1438 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TCI Express Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.01%, 3 Years at -26.91%, 1 Year at -39.06%, 6 Month at -32.85%, 3 Month at -21.38% and 1 Month at 2.28%.
